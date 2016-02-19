Modern General Topology - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780444876553, 9780080933795

Modern General Topology, Volume 33

3rd Edition

Authors: J.-I. Nagata
eBook ISBN: 9780080933795
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444876553
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 1st November 1985
Page Count: 521
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
49.99
42.49
31600.00
26860.00
445.44
378.62
72.95
62.01
54.95
46.71
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
43.99
37.39
54.95
46.71
280.00
238.00
72.95
62.01
31600.00
26860.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Basic Concepts in Topological Spaces. Various Topological Spaces. Compact Spaces and Related Topics. Paracompact Spaces and Related Topics. Metrizable Spaces and Related Topics. Topics Related to Mappings. Other Aspects. Epilogue. Bibliography. Index.

Description

This classic work has been fundamentally revised to take account of recent developments in general topology. The first three chapters remain unchanged except for numerous minor corrections and additional exercises, but chapters IV-VII and the new chapter VIII cover the rapid changes that have occurred since 1968 when the first edition appeared.

The reader will find many new topics in chapters IV-VIII, e.g. theory of Wallmann-Shanin's compactification, realcompact space, various generalizations of paracompactness, generalized metric spaces, Dugundji type extension theory, linearly ordered topological space, theory of cardinal functions, dyadic space, etc., that were, in the author's opinion, mostly special or isolated topics some twenty years ago but now settle down into the mainstream of general topology.

Details

No. of pages:
521
Language:
English
Copyright:
© North Holland 1985
Published:
Imprint:
North Holland
eBook ISBN:
9780080933795
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444876553

Reviews

@qu:...a distinguished book by a distinguished mathematician. The book is both a literate treatment by a world-class topologist of significant portions of Modern General Topology, and a personal judgemental statement as to what does and what does not deserve to be recorded for posterity. On each count it is a valued addition to the literature. @source:Zentralblatt für Mathematik

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

J.-I. Nagata Author

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.