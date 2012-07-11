Modern Earth Buildings
1st Edition
Materials, Engineering, Constructions and Applications
Table of Contents
Preface
Part I: Introduction to modern earth buildings
Chapter 1: Overview of modern earth building
Abstract:
1.1 Introduction
1.2 Definition of modern earth building
1.3 The significance of modern earth building in the current and future construction industries
1.4 Changes in the modern earth building industry
1.5 Managing the demands of the modern construction industry
Chapter 2: Hygrothermal behaviour and occupant comfort in modern earth buildings
Abstract:
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Hygrothermal loads and modelling
2.3 Thermal and hygric properties of earth materials
2.4 Hygrothermal behaviour and passive air conditioning
2.5 Indoor health and air quality
2.6 Sources of further information
2.8 Appendix: nomenclature
Chapter 3: Fabric insulation, thermal bridging and acoustics in modern earth buildings
Abstract:
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Approaches to fabric insulation
3.3 Thermal bridging theory
3.4 Thermal bridging simulation tools
3.5 Acoustic reverberation
3.6 Sources of further information
3.8 Appendix: nomenclature
Chapter 4: Modern earth building codes, standards and normative development
Abstract:
4.1 Introduction: a short history of building codes for using earth as a building material
4.2 Types of ‘standards’ for earth buildings
4.3 Normative documents for earth building
4.4 Selecting the parameters for earth building standards
4.5 New developments in earth building standards
4.6 Conclusions
Chapter 5: Passive house design: a benchmark for thermal mass fabric integration
Abstract:
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Description of Passive House
5.3 Functional principles of Passive House
5.4 Case studies of Passive Houses in different climates
5.5 Examples of Passive House architecture in Germany
5.6 Future trends
5.7 Sources of further information
Part II: Earth materials engineering and earth construction
Chapter 6: Soil materials for earth construction: properties, classification and suitability testing
Abstract:
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Soil formation
6.3 Soil types
6.4 Soil consistency
6.5 Compaction of soil
6.6 Conclusion
6.8 Appendix
Chapter 7: Alternative and recycled materials for earth construction
Abstract
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Classification
7.3 Types of alternative material
7.4 Characteristics of alternative and recycled materials
7.5 Form of recycled and alternative materials: bulk or binder
7.6 Leaching
7.7 Physical and mechanical properties of alternative and recycled materials
7.8 The use and reuse life cycle
7.9 Future trends and conclusions
7.10 Sources of further information
7.12 Appendix
Chapter 8: Soil mechanics and earthen construction: strength and mechanical behaviour
Abstract:
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Basic mechanics
8.3 Fundamental soil behaviour
8.4 Effective stress
8.5 Models of shear strength for soils
8.6 Unsaturated soil behaviour
8.7 The use of soil mechanics in earthen construction
8.8 Future trends
8.9 Sources of further information
Chapter 9: Soil stabilisation and earth construction: materials, properties and techniques
Abstract:
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Lime stabilisation
9.3 Cement and pozzolans
9.4 Bituminous binders and emulsions
9.5 Synthetic binders, polymers and adhesives
9.6 Fibre reinforcement
9.7 Selection tool for modern stabilised earth construction
Chapter 10: Integral admixtures and surface treatments for modern earth buildings
Abstract:
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Integral admixtures for modern earth construction
10.3 Surface treatment for modern earth buildings
10.4 Future trends
10.5 Sources of information
Chapter 11: Weathering and durability of earthen material and structures
Abstract:
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Water content increase in earthen walls
11.3 Strategies to increase the durability of earth walls
11.4 Current tests for assessing the durability of earthen materials
11.5 Surface coatings and finishes of earth structures
11.6 Long-term performance testing of earth walls
11.7 Future trends and conclusions
11.8 Acknowledgements
Part III: Earth building technologies and earth construction techniques
Chapter 12: History of earth building techniques
Abstract:
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Earth building techniques in Asia
12.3 Earth building techniques in Africa
12.4 Earth building techniques in Europe
12.5 Earth building techniques in North America
12.6 Earth building techniques in South America
12.7 Earth building techniques in Australasia
12.8 Conclusions
Chapter 13: Stabilised soil blocks for structural masonry in earth construction
Abstract:
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Soil stabilisation techniques
13.3 Production of stabilised soil blocks (SSBs)
13.4 Characteristics of stabilised soil blocks (SSBs)
13.5 Cement–soil mortars for stabilised soil block masonry
13.6 Stabilised soil block masonry
13.7 Long-term performance, repair and retrofitting of stabilised soil block buildings
13.8 Case studies of cement-stabilised soil block (CSSB) buildings
Chapter 14: Modern rammed earth construction techniques
Abstract:
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Material sourcing
14.3 Proportioning and mixing
14.4 Formwork
14.5 Installation
14.6 Future trends and conclusions
Chapter 15: Pneumatically impacted stabilized earth (PISE) construction techniques
Abstract:
15.1 Introduction
15.2 Materials used for pneumatically impacted stabilized earth (PISE) construction
15.3 The forming system
15.4 Reinforcement of pneumatically impacted stabilized earth (PISE) walls
15.5 Equipment for proportioning, mixing and placement
15.6 The pneumatically impacted stabilized earth (PISE) method
15.7 Conclusion
15.8 Appendix
Chapter 16: Conservation of historic earth buildings
Abstract:
16.1 Introduction
16.2 Common causes of deterioration on historic earth buildings
16.3 Conservation of earth architecture
16.4 Case study of the UNESCO heritage site of Diriyah in the Atturaif region of Saudi Arabia
16.5 Case study of earth buildings in Italy: Loreto Aprutino in the Abruzzo region
16.6 Conclusions
Part IV: Modern earth structural engineering
Chapter 17: Earth masonry structures: arches, vaults and domes
Abstract:
17.1 Introduction
17.2 Structural theory for arches, vaults and domes
17.3 Earth masonry arches
17.4 Earth masonry vaults
17.5 Earth masonry domes
17.6 Material properties of earth masonry structure
17.7 Design and construction criteria for earth masonry structures
17.8 Future trends
17.9 Acknowledgments
Chapter 18: Structural steel elements within stabilised rammed earth walling
Abstract:
18.1 Introduction
18.2 Structural steel for stabilised rammed earth (SRE) walling
18.3 Design parameters for using structural steel within stabilised rammed earth (SRE) walling
18.4 The use of steel lintels for stabilised rammed earth (SRE) applications
18.5 Steel columns embedded within stabilised rammed earth (SRE) walls
18.6 Structural systems for elevated or ‘precast’ stabilised rammed earth (SRE) panels
18.7 North American structural steel
18.8 Conclusion
18.9 Acknowledgements
18.10 Sources of further information
Chapter 19: Natural disasters and earth buildings: resistant design and construction
Abstract:
19.1 Introduction
19.2 Earthquakes and earth buildings
19.3 Earthquake engineering
19.4 Wind and storms
19.5 Earth building design for wind resistance
19.6 Flood hazards and earth buildings
19.7 Volcanoes and landslides
19.8 Future trends
Chapter 20: Embankments and dams
Abstract:
20.1 Introduction
20.2 Types and selection of embankment dams
20.3 Zoning of embankment dams and construction materials
20.4 Embankment dam construction specifications
20.5 Stability analysis of embankment dams
20.6 Dam freeboard requirement
20.7 Failure mechanisms
20.8 Maintenance of embankment dams
20.9 Future trends
20.10 Norms and standards
Part V: Application of modern earth construction: international case studies
Chapter 21: North American modern earth construction
Abstract:
21.1 Introduction
21.2 Seventh generation thinking and earth construction
21.3 The interplay of indoor and outdoor weather
21.4 Applications of earth construction in hot climates
21.5 Applications of earth construction in wet and cold climates
21.6 Optimizing rammed earth compressive strength
21.7 North American-style rammed earth
21.8 Case studies of North American earth construction
21.9 Design elegance of modern earth buildings
21.10 Future trends
21.11 Sources of further information
21.12 Acknowledgments
Chapter 22: Australian modern earth construction
Abstract:
22.1 Introduction
22.2 Uses of stabilised rammed earth in different regions of Australia
22.3 Approaches to material type and selection
22.4 Formwork and construction techniques: the ‘Stabilform system’
22.5 Stabilised rammed earth (SRE) walls
22.6 Designing for thermal comfort
22.7 Standards and specifications for modern earth construction in Australia
22.8 The cost of stabilised rammed earth (SRE) construction in Australia
22.9 Case studies of modern earth buildings in Victoria, Australia
22.10 Future trends
22.11 Sources of further information
22.12 Acknowledgements
Chapter 23: European modern earth construction
Abstract:
23.1 Introduction
23.2 Conservation and revival of traditional techniques
23.3 Modern earth construction techniques
23.4 Case studies of modern earth buildings throughout Europe
23.5 Future trends
23.6 Acknowledgements
Chapter 24: Modern rammed earth construction in China
Abstract:
24.1 Introduction
24.2 Challenges for modern rammed earth construction in China
24.3 Opportunities for modern rammed earth construction in China
24.4 Approaches to material type and selection
24.5 Construction techniques and formwork
24.6 Case studies
24.7 Future trends
Appendices
Appendix 1: Techno-economic analysis and environmental assessment of stabilised rammed earth (SRE) building construction
Appendix 2: Techno-economic analysis and environmental assessment of stabilized insulated rammed earth (SIREWALL) building
Index
Description
The construction of earth buildings has been taking place worldwide for centuries. With the improved energy efficiency, high level of structural integrity and aesthetically pleasing finishes achieved in modern earth construction, it is now one of the leading choices for sustainable, low-energy building. Modern earth buildings provides an essential exploration of the materials and techniques key to the design, development and construction of such buildings.
Beginning with an overview of modern earth building, part one provides an introduction to design and construction issues including insulation, occupant comfort and building codes. Part two goes on to investigate materials for earth buildings, before building technologies are explored in part three including construction techniques for earth buildings. Modern earth structural engineering is the focus of part four, including the creation of earth masonry structures, use of structural steel elements and design of natural disaster-resistant earth buildings. Finally, part five of Modern earth buildings explores the application of modern earth construction through international case studies.
With its distinguished editors and international team of expert contributors, Modern earth buildings is a key reference work for all low-impact building engineers, architects and designers, along with academics in this field.
- Provides an essential exploration of the materials and techniques key to the design, development and construction of modern earth buildings
- Comprehensively discusses design and construction issues, materials for earth buildings, construction techniques and modern earth structural engineering, among other topics
- Examines the application of modern earth construction through international case studies
Low-impact building engineers and building physicists; architects and low-energy building designers and design consultants; academics in engineering.
Matthew Hall Editor
Dr Matthew R. Hall is a Lecturer in civil engineering materials at the University of Nottingham, UK. He is an award winning researcher, noted for his work in the fields of thermo-physical properties and heat and mass transport in porous materials.
University of Nottingham, UK
R Lindsay Editor
Rick Lindsay is the Managing Director of Earth Structures Pty Ltd, Australia.
Earth Structures Pty Ltd, Australia
M Krayenhoff Editor
Meror Krayenhoff is the founder of SIREWALL Inc, Canada.
SIREWALL Inc, Canada