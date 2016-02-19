Modern Diplomacy of Capitalist Powers - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080281735, 9781483190372

Modern Diplomacy of Capitalist Powers

1st Edition

Authors: Andrei A. Gromyko
eBook ISBN: 9781483190372
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1983
Page Count: 338
Description

Modern Diplomacy of Capitalist Powers details the problems in bourgeois diplomacy. The book is comprised of 11 chapters that cover the international relation policy of a great power. The text first discusses the characteristics and distinctive features of imperialist foreign policy in the 70s and early 80s. The next chapters deal with the diplomacy of major world powers, which include U.S., France, Federal Republic of Germany, Great Britain, and Italy. The next two chapters cover eastern powers, namely, China and Japan. Chapter 9 tackles the diplomacy of capitalist countries and the disarmament problem. The 10th chapter discusses the diplomacy of the western powers and European security, while the last chapter details the diplomacy of the developed capitalist countries and the United Nations organization. The book will be of great use to individuals who have a keen interest in international diplomacy, particular the diplomatic pattern of the global superpowers.

Table of Contents


Foreword

Chapter 1. The Characteristics and Distinctive Features of Imperialist Foreign Policy in the Seventies and Early Eighties

Chapter 2. Washington's Diplomacy

Chapter 3. French Diplomacy: Continuity and Renovation

Chapter 4. FRG Diplomacy and its Evolution

Chapter 5. Britain's Diplomacy in the Seventies and Eighties

Chapter 6. New Factors in Italian Diplomacy

Chapter 7. Japanese Diplomacy at the Crossroads

Chapter 8. The Imperialist Powers and China

Chapter 9. Diplomacy of Capitalist Countries and the Disarmament Problem

Chapter 10. The Diplomacy of the Western Powers and European Security

Chapter 11. The Diplomacy of the Developed Capitalist Countries and the United Nations Organization

Conclusion

About the Author

Andrei A. Gromyko

