Modern Dental Assisting - Text and Elsevier Adaptive Learning and Elsevier Adaptive Quizzing Package - 12th Edition - ISBN: 9780323496834

Modern Dental Assisting - Text and Elsevier Adaptive Learning and Elsevier Adaptive Quizzing Package

12th Edition

Authors: Doni Bird Debbie Robinson
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323496834
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 17th April 2017
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2017
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323496834

About the Author

Doni Bird

Affiliations and Expertise

Faculty, Allied Dental Education Program, Santa Rosa Junior College, Santa Rosa, CA

Debbie Robinson

Affiliations and Expertise

Research Assistant Professor and Research Study Coordinator, University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, NC

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.