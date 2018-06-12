Modern Control of DC-Based Power Systems
1st Edition
A Problem-Based Approach
Description
Modern Control of DC-Based Power Systems: A Problem-Based Approach addresses the future challenges of DC Grids in a problem-based context for practicing power engineers who are challenged with integrating DC grids in their existing architecture. This reference uses control theory to address the main concerns affecting these systems, things like generation capacity, limited maximum load demands and low installed inertia which are all set to increase as we move towards a full renewable model. Offering a new approach for a problem-based, practical approach, the book provides a coordinated view of the topic with MATLAB®, Simulink® files and additional ancillary material provided.
Key Features
- Includes Simulink® Files (of examples and for lab training classes) and MATLAB® files
- Presents video slides to support the problem-based approach to understanding DC Power System control and application
- Provides stability analysis of DC networks and examples of common stability problems
Readership
Researchers and PhD level students involved in energy courses and research, supporting mostly energy practitioners
Table of Contents
1. Introduction to Modern Control on MVDC Problem Oriented Study
2. Control for Stand-alone converter
Modeling
Classical control design
Network analyzer techniques
3. Small Signal Analysis of Cascaded Systems
Nyquist-based stability Criteria
Theoretic Approach from "Why Ideal CPLS"
4. System identification technique
5. Parallel Source Converter Systems
MVDC Shipboard Power Systems~
State Space Model
6. Approaches for Parallel Source Converter Systems
7. Simple linear State Space Observability
8. Simple LQR
Observer
9. Kalman Filter
10. Luenberger Observer
Centralized Nonlinear Control
11. LSF – Exact Input Output Linearization
12. Centralized Synergetic
13. Concept of Virtual Disturbance for Decoupling (Kalman Filter)
14. 2Degree of Freedom – LQG+Virt
15. Backstepping
16. Synergetic
17. Sliding Mode
18. Concept Power Estimation for Decoupling Adaptive Backstepping
19. Hardware In the Loop Implementation and Challenges
20. Challenges – about Discretization
Power Hardware in the Loop – Active Damping
Details
- No. of pages:
- 302
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2018
- Published:
- 12th June 2018
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128132210
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128132203
About the Author
Marco Cupelli
Marco Cupelli is the Division Head of Power Systems Control and Automation at E.ON Energy Research Center (EON ERC), RWTH Aachen University. He is passionate in leading and conduction research activities in the areas of power system control and automation, developing innovative control strategies for medium and low voltage distribution networks and integrating smart metering devices to enable cloud automation solutions. He is managing and mentoring a cross-functional team of more than 20 researchers. He is an IEEE Senior Member where he is involved in two P2030 working. Furthermore, he is an active member of the European Union H2020 Bridge Initiative. He received his Doctoral degree in Electrical Engineering from RWTH Aachen University and his Diploma degree in electrical engineering and business administration from Technische Universität Darmstadt.
Affiliations and Expertise
Division Head of Power Systems Control and Automation at E.ON Energy Research Center (EON ERC), RWTH Aachen University
Antonino Riccobono
Antonino Riccobono earned his PhD degree in Electrical Engineering from University of South Carolina (USA) in 2013 and BSc and MSc from University of Palermo (Italy) in 2006 and 2009, respectively. In September 2013, he joined RWTH Aachen University (Germany) where he worked as Postdoctoral Research Associate at the Institute for Automation of Complex Power Systems (ACS) – E.ON Energy Research Center. Within ACS, he also covered the charge of Leader of the Team called “Real Time Simulation and Hardware in the Loop”. He managed R&D projects in the area of modeling, control, stability, and automation of Power Electronics Power Systems using MATLAB/Simulink and real-time digital simulators. Since July 2017, he has been with MathWorks as Senior Training Engineer, Turin, Italy.
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Training Engineer at MathWorks, Turin, Italy.
Markus Mirz
Markus Mirz received the M.Sc. degree in electrical power engineering from RWTH Aachen University, Aachen, Germany, in 2014. Since 2015 he is research associate and Ph.D. student at the Institute for Automation of Complex Power Systems, E.ON Energy Research Center, RWTH Aachen University. His current research interests are modeling and simulation of power systems as well as co-simulation.
Affiliations and Expertise
Ph.D. student at the Institute for Automation of Complex Power Systems, E.ON Energy Research Center
Mohsen Ferdowsi
Mohsen Ferdowsi was born in Esfahan, Iran in 1984. He received his B.Sc. and M.Sc. degrees in electrical engineering from University of Tehran, Iran in 2007 and 2009, respectively. From 2009 to 2011, he was a research associate at Technical University of Berlin, Germany. From 2012 to 2016, he worked as a research associate at RWTH Aachen University, Germany where he received his Ph.D. degree (summa cum laude) in electrical power engineering. In January 2017, he joined Siemens AG, where works on advanced applications for power system control centers.
Affiliations and Expertise
Siemens AG
Antonello Monti
During his time at the University of South Carolina before joining RWTH, Professor Monti was Associate Director of the Virtual Test Bed (VTB) project, which focusesd on computational simulation and visualisation of modern power distribution systems. His 4 main areas of research are Simulation of Complex Systems with focus on Real Time and Hardware in the Loop, Distributed Intelligence for Grid Automation, Advanced Monitoring Solution for Distribution Grids and Development of solution for Smart Home/Smart Cities applications
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Institute Director, RWTH Aachen University, Germany