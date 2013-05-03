Modern Concepts in Pancreatic Surgery, An Issue of Surgical Clinics, Volume 93-3

The busy surgeon will find this unique issue packed with useful, practical information on pancreatic surgery. Topics include the 'borderline resectable' pancreas, pathologic analysis of pancreatic carcinoma, quality metrics, antimicrobial therapy in severe acute pancreatitis, management of pancreatic neuroendocrine tumors, operative management of acute pancreatitis, endoscopic evaluation in acute pancreatitis, familial pancreatic cancer and the genetics of pancreatic cancer, diabetes and pancreatic cancer, and much more!