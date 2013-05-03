Modern Concepts in Pancreatic Surgery, An Issue of Surgical Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455773350, 9781455773626

Modern Concepts in Pancreatic Surgery, An Issue of Surgical Clinics, Volume 93-3

1st Edition

Authors: Steve Behrman Ron Martin
eBook ISBN: 9781455773626
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455773350
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 3rd May 2013
Description

The busy surgeon will find this unique issue packed with useful, practical information on pancreatic surgery. Topics include the 'borderline resectable' pancreas, pathologic analysis of pancreatic carcinoma, quality metrics, antimicrobial therapy in severe acute pancreatitis, management of pancreatic neuroendocrine tumors, operative management of acute pancreatitis, endoscopic evaluation in acute pancreatitis, familial pancreatic cancer and the genetics of pancreatic cancer, diabetes and pancreatic cancer, and much more!

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2013
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9781455773626
Hardcover ISBN:
9781455773350

About the Authors

Steve Behrman Author

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Tennessee Medical Group, Germantown, TN

Ron Martin Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Marshfield Clinic, Marshfield, WI

