Modern Aspects of Power System Frequency Stability and Control - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128161395, 9780128163078

Modern Aspects of Power System Frequency Stability and Control

1st Edition

Authors: Andrew Dixon
eBook ISBN: 9780128163078
Paperback ISBN: 9780128161395
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 9th May 2019
Page Count: 376
Description

Modern Aspects of Power System Frequency Stability and Control describes recently-developed tools, analyses, developments and new approaches in power system frequency, stability and control, filling a gap that, until the last few years, has been unavailable to power system engineers.

Key Features

  • Deals with specific practical issues relating to power system frequency, control and stability
  • Focuses on low-inertia and smart grid systems
  • Describes the fundamental processes by which the frequency response requirements of power systems in daily operation are calculated, together with a description of the actual means of calculation of these requirements

Readership

Control and communication engineers, power engineers, undergraduate and postgraduate engineering students

Table of Contents

Chapter 1: The Need for Frequency Control
1.1 Summary of system requirements
1.2 Intact system
1.3 Loss of generation
1.4 Loss of demand
1.5 Monitoring of system frequency in real time
1.6 Modern challenges in frequency control

Chapter 2: What can provide Frequency Control?
2.1 Traditional providers of frequency control
2.2 Frequency response
2.3 Continuous response
2.4 Step-change response
2.5 New providers of frequency control
2.6 The Issue of System Inertia

Chapter 3: Per Unit Systems for Frequency Analysis
3.1 Per unit systems: individual machines
3.2 Per unit systems and the power system at large

Chapter 4: Initial Analysis of the Frequency Control Problem: The Swing Equation
4.1 Elements of the fundamental balance in the intact power system
4.2 Imbalance following a system loss

Chapter 5: Techniques for Calculating Frequency Response Requirements
5.1 Approaching the solution of the Swing Equation
5.2 Frequency during normal operation
5.3 The time periods of frequency evolution following a system loss
5.4 Available solution techniques

Chapter 6: Analytical Solutions
6.1 Solution by Laplace Transforms
6.2 Direct solution of the differential equations
6.3 Advantages and disadvantages of the methods

Chapter 7: Numerical Solutions
7.1 The basic method
7.2 Choice of time-step
7.3 Choice of simulation time
7.4 Advantages and disadvantages of the methods

Chapter 8: The Control Diagram Approach

Chapter 9: Applications
9.1 Rate of Change of Frequency Assessment
9.2 Response Requirements: Low Frequency
9.3 Response Requirements: High Frequency
9.4 Response Requirements during Normal Operation

Chapter 10: Challenges of Operating Systems with High Penetrations of Renewables (Low-Inertia Systems)

Details

No. of pages:
376
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2019
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780128163078
Paperback ISBN:
9780128161395

About the Author

Andrew Dixon

Dr Andrew Dixon holds a Doctor’s Degree in Applied Mathematics from the University of St Andrews, Scotland, and a Master’s Degree in Electrical Power Systems Engineering with Distinction from the University of Bath, England. He joined the National Grid Company in 1990, working in a range of technical roles in various parts of the company. From 2010 – 2015 he was instrumental in writing and developing new tools for the National Control Centre, Wokingham, UK to assist Control Engineers, to enable them to calculate Frequency Response Requirements for the National Grid system in Britain. These frequency response tools have been incorporated into a suite in the UK National Control Room and are used daily.

Affiliations and Expertise

Worked in the UK Transmission Industry in the field of power systems modelling for over 26 years

Ratings and Reviews

