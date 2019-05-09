Modern Aspects of Power System Frequency Stability and Control

Chapter 1: The Need for Frequency Control

1.1 Summary of system requirements

1.2 Intact system

1.3 Loss of generation

1.4 Loss of demand

1.5 Monitoring of system frequency in real time

1.6 Modern challenges in frequency control

Chapter 2: What can provide Frequency Control?

2.1 Traditional providers of frequency control

2.2 Frequency response

2.3 Continuous response

2.4 Step-change response

2.5 New providers of frequency control

2.6 The Issue of System Inertia

Chapter 3: Per Unit Systems for Frequency Analysis

3.1 Per unit systems: individual machines

3.2 Per unit systems and the power system at large

Chapter 4: Initial Analysis of the Frequency Control Problem: The Swing Equation

4.1 Elements of the fundamental balance in the intact power system

4.2 Imbalance following a system loss

Chapter 5: Techniques for Calculating Frequency Response Requirements

5.1 Approaching the solution of the Swing Equation

5.2 Frequency during normal operation

5.3 The time periods of frequency evolution following a system loss

5.4 Available solution techniques

Chapter 6: Analytical Solutions

6.1 Solution by Laplace Transforms

6.2 Direct solution of the differential equations

6.3 Advantages and disadvantages of the methods

Chapter 7: Numerical Solutions

7.1 The basic method

7.2 Choice of time-step

7.3 Choice of simulation time

7.4 Advantages and disadvantages of the methods

Chapter 8: The Control Diagram Approach

Chapter 9: Applications

9.1 Rate of Change of Frequency Assessment

9.2 Response Requirements: Low Frequency

9.3 Response Requirements: High Frequency

9.4 Response Requirements during Normal Operation

Chapter 10: Challenges of Operating Systems with High Penetrations of Renewables (Low-Inertia Systems)