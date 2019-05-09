Modern Aspects of Power System Frequency Stability and Control
1st Edition
Description
Modern Aspects of Power System Frequency Stability and Control describes recently-developed tools, analyses, developments and new approaches in power system frequency, stability and control, filling a gap that, until the last few years, has been unavailable to power system engineers.
Key Features
- Deals with specific practical issues relating to power system frequency, control and stability
- Focuses on low-inertia and smart grid systems
- Describes the fundamental processes by which the frequency response requirements of power systems in daily operation are calculated, together with a description of the actual means of calculation of these requirements
Readership
Control and communication engineers, power engineers, undergraduate and postgraduate engineering students
Table of Contents
Chapter 1: The Need for Frequency Control
1.1 Summary of system requirements
1.2 Intact system
1.3 Loss of generation
1.4 Loss of demand
1.5 Monitoring of system frequency in real time
1.6 Modern challenges in frequency control
Chapter 2: What can provide Frequency Control?
2.1 Traditional providers of frequency control
2.2 Frequency response
2.3 Continuous response
2.4 Step-change response
2.5 New providers of frequency control
2.6 The Issue of System Inertia
Chapter 3: Per Unit Systems for Frequency Analysis
3.1 Per unit systems: individual machines
3.2 Per unit systems and the power system at large
Chapter 4: Initial Analysis of the Frequency Control Problem: The Swing Equation
4.1 Elements of the fundamental balance in the intact power system
4.2 Imbalance following a system loss
Chapter 5: Techniques for Calculating Frequency Response Requirements
5.1 Approaching the solution of the Swing Equation
5.2 Frequency during normal operation
5.3 The time periods of frequency evolution following a system loss
5.4 Available solution techniques
Chapter 6: Analytical Solutions
6.1 Solution by Laplace Transforms
6.2 Direct solution of the differential equations
6.3 Advantages and disadvantages of the methods
Chapter 7: Numerical Solutions
7.1 The basic method
7.2 Choice of time-step
7.3 Choice of simulation time
7.4 Advantages and disadvantages of the methods
Chapter 8: The Control Diagram Approach
Chapter 9: Applications
9.1 Rate of Change of Frequency Assessment
9.2 Response Requirements: Low Frequency
9.3 Response Requirements: High Frequency
9.4 Response Requirements during Normal Operation
Chapter 10: Challenges of Operating Systems with High Penetrations of Renewables (Low-Inertia Systems)
Details
- No. of pages:
- 376
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2019
- Published:
- 9th May 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128163078
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128161395
About the Author
Andrew Dixon
Dr Andrew Dixon holds a Doctor’s Degree in Applied Mathematics from the University of St Andrews, Scotland, and a Master’s Degree in Electrical Power Systems Engineering with Distinction from the University of Bath, England. He joined the National Grid Company in 1990, working in a range of technical roles in various parts of the company. From 2010 – 2015 he was instrumental in writing and developing new tools for the National Control Centre, Wokingham, UK to assist Control Engineers, to enable them to calculate Frequency Response Requirements for the National Grid system in Britain. These frequency response tools have been incorporated into a suite in the UK National Control Room and are used daily.
Affiliations and Expertise
Worked in the UK Transmission Industry in the field of power systems modelling for over 26 years