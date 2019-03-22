Introducing the definitive resource designed for practitioners working in the rapidly expanding area of moderate procedural sedation and analgesia clinical practice. Moderate Procedural Sedation and Analgesia: A Question and Answer Approach focuses on the preprocedural, procedural, and postprocedural care of the moderately sedated patient in a variety of settings. This comprehensive text is designed to provide all the content and tools nurses and other clinicians need to demonstrate competency in moderate sedation and analgesia. Additionally, this user-friendly text is written by well-known sedation/analgesia expert, Michael Kost and recommended by standards of practice from the ANA, AORN, and the American Academy of Pediatrics.