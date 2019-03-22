Moderate Procedural Sedation and Analgesia
1st Edition
A Question and Answer Approach
Description
Introducing the definitive resource designed for practitioners working in the rapidly expanding area of moderate procedural sedation and analgesia clinical practice. Moderate Procedural Sedation and Analgesia: A Question and Answer Approach focuses on the preprocedural, procedural, and postprocedural care of the moderately sedated patient in a variety of settings. This comprehensive text is designed to provide all the content and tools nurses and other clinicians need to demonstrate competency in moderate sedation and analgesia. Additionally, this user-friendly text is written by well-known sedation/analgesia expert, Michael Kost and recommended by standards of practice from the ANA, AORN, and the American Academy of Pediatrics.
Key Features
- New clinically focused text ensures clinicians involved in the administration and management of patients receiving moderate sedation have access to the most up-to-date information.
- Strong safety focus throughout the book explains how technology and clinician practice can improve sedation administration.
- Chapters organized in clinical problem/question plus answer format help you easily comprehend material.
- Follows the latest TJC Sedation/Anesthesia Guidelines ensuring you are ready for medication administration in clinical practice.
- Pediatrics and Geriatrics chapters cover specific sedation practice recommendations that address the substantive clinical practice challenges associated with these patient populations.
- Pharmacologic profiles of medications detail their use in the moderate sedation practice setting.
Table of Contents
1. Scope of Practice and Legal and Regulatory Considerations for the Sedation Provider
2. Presedation Assessment and Patient Selection
3. Basic Pharmacologic Concepts for Sedation Clinical Practice
4. Pharmacology of Moderate Procedural Sedation and Analgesic Agents & Techniques of Administration
5. Sedation-Analgesia Pharmacologic Profile
6. The Effects of Hypnotic Suggestions in Sedation and Anesthesia
7. Airway Management Strategies for the Sedation Provider
8. Sedation Monitoring Modalities
9. Intravenous Insertion Techniques and Procedural Fluid Selection
10. Sedation Considerations for the Geriatric Patient
11. Sedation Considerations for the Pediatric Patient
12. Postsedation Patient Care
13. Simulation Strategies to Advance Patient Safety in the Sedation Setting: Risk Management Strategies
14. Care of the Moderate Procedural Sedation and Analgesia Patient: Unfolding Clinical Case Study
Appendices
Details
- No. of pages:
- 314
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 22nd March 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323597708
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323597715
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323597692
About the Author
Michael Kost
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, Healthcare Simulation, Einstein Healthcare Network, Philadelphia, PA; Director, Frank J. Tornetta School of Anesthesia at Einstein Medical Center Montgomery, Norristown, PA; Associate Clinical Professor, La Salle University School of Nursing, Philadelphia, PA