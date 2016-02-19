Models, Planning and Basic Needs
1st Edition
Description
Models, Planning, and Basic Needs focuses on the use of models in integrated planning, policy analysis, determination of basic needs, and economics.
The selection first offers information on the Latin American world model as a tool of analysis and integrated planning at a national and regional level in developing countries, including planning and the tools of planning and the Latin American model and integrated planning. The text also looks at the social indicators and the basic-needs approach and internal regional and distributional aspects of global models.
The text elaborates on the adaptation of the Bariloche model to a national scenario and the BACHUE-Philippines model. Topics include calibration of the Bariloche model for Brazil, economic sub-model, policy analyses, and egalitarian strategy. The publication also focuses on a model of the relation between technology and North-South income distribution and development planning and dependence. The design of models, determination of basic needs, and inclusion of social and political factors into models are also discussed.
The selection is a dependable reference for readers interested in the use of models in planning, economics, policy analysis, and technology.
Table of Contents
Contents
Introduction
Acknowledgements
Foreword
UNESCO Secretariat
1. Background Paper
The Latin American World Model as a Tool of Analysis and Integrated Planning at a National and Regional Level in Developing Countries
2. Basic Needs: Indicators and Ideology
Basic Human Needs as a Strategic Focus
Social Indicators and the Basic-needs Approach: Who benefits from which numbers?
Internal Regional and Distributional Aspects of Global Models
Basic Needs and Planning in Kenya
3. Models: Experiment and Experience
Adaptation of the Bariloche Model to a National Scenario
The BACHUE-Philippines Model: Structure and Experiments
Vanishing Income Redistributions: Keynesian Clues about Model Surprises in the Short Run
A Model of the Relation between Technology and North-South Income Distribution
4. Planning and Dependency
Models and Indicators
Development Planning and Dependence
Planning in India
Critical Areas — Issues and Interdependencies
5. Summary of Discussion and Comments
Models as a 'Policy Laboratory'
Models and Policy
The Design of Models
Models and Dependence
The Determination of Basic Needs
The Inclusion of Social and Political Factors into Models
Models and Mystification: The Use of Mathematics to Support Vested Interests
6. Overview and Conclusions
A Summing Up
7 List of Participants and Conference Papers
Bibliography
Index
