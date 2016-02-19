Models, Planning and Basic Needs - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080237329, 9781483155081

Models, Planning and Basic Needs

1st Edition

Editors: Sam Cole Henry Lucas
eBook ISBN: 9781483155081
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1979
Page Count: 218
Description

Models, Planning, and Basic Needs focuses on the use of models in integrated planning, policy analysis, determination of basic needs, and economics.

The selection first offers information on the Latin American world model as a tool of analysis and integrated planning at a national and regional level in developing countries, including planning and the tools of planning and the Latin American model and integrated planning. The text also looks at the social indicators and the basic-needs approach and internal regional and distributional aspects of global models.

The text elaborates on the adaptation of the Bariloche model to a national scenario and the BACHUE-Philippines model. Topics include calibration of the Bariloche model for Brazil, economic sub-model, policy analyses, and egalitarian strategy. The publication also focuses on a model of the relation between technology and North-South income distribution and development planning and dependence. The design of models, determination of basic needs, and inclusion of social and political factors into models are also discussed.

The selection is a dependable reference for readers interested in the use of models in planning, economics, policy analysis, and technology.

Table of Contents


Contents

Introduction

Acknowledgements

Foreword

UNESCO Secretariat

1. Background Paper

The Latin American World Model as a Tool of Analysis and Integrated Planning at a National and Regional Level in Developing Countries

2. Basic Needs: Indicators and Ideology

Basic Human Needs as a Strategic Focus

Social Indicators and the Basic-needs Approach: Who benefits from which numbers?

Internal Regional and Distributional Aspects of Global Models

Basic Needs and Planning in Kenya

3. Models: Experiment and Experience

Adaptation of the Bariloche Model to a National Scenario

The BACHUE-Philippines Model: Structure and Experiments

Vanishing Income Redistributions: Keynesian Clues about Model Surprises in the Short Run

A Model of the Relation between Technology and North-South Income Distribution

4. Planning and Dependency

Models and Indicators

Development Planning and Dependence

Planning in India

Critical Areas — Issues and Interdependencies

5. Summary of Discussion and Comments

Models as a 'Policy Laboratory'

Models and Policy

The Design of Models

Models and Dependence

The Determination of Basic Needs

The Inclusion of Social and Political Factors into Models

Models and Mystification: The Use of Mathematics to Support Vested Interests

6. Overview and Conclusions

A Summing Up

7 List of Participants and Conference Papers

Bibliography

Index

Details

No. of pages:
218
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1979
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483155081

About the Editor

Sam Cole

Henry Lucas

