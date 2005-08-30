Models of Seizures and Epilepsy
1st Edition
Description
An understanding of mechanisms underlying seizure disorders depends critically on the insights provided by model systems. In particular with the development of cellular, molecular, and genetic investigative tools, there has been an explosion of basic epilepsy research. Models of Seizures and Epilepsy brings together, for the first time in 30 years, an overview of the most widely-used models of seizures and epilepsy.
Chapters cover a broad range of experimental approaches (from in vitro to whole animal preparations), a variety of epileptiform phenomenology (including burst discharges and seizures), and suggestions for model characterization and validation, such as electrographic, morphologic, pharmacologic, and behavioral features. Experts in the field provide not only technical reviews of these models but also conceptual critiques - commenting on the strengths and limitations of these models, their relationship to clinical phenomenology, and their value in developing a better understanding and treatments.
Models of Seizures and Epilepsy is a valuable, practical reference for investigators who are searching for the most appropriate laboratory models for addressing key questions in the field. It also provides an important background for physicians, fellows, and students, offering insight into the potential for advances in epilepsy research.
Key Features
- The first comprehensive description of animal models of epilepsy since the early 1970's
- Comprehensive analysis of "What the models model" to guide the selection of each model, and what specific questions it will answer
- Elegant examples of the use of novel technologies that can be applied in experimental epilepsy research
- World expert opinions on the clinical relevance of each model
Readership
Neurologists, epileptologists, developmental neuroscientists, medical geneticists, molecular/developmental biologists.
Table of Contents
Contributing Authors
Foreword
Preface
1. What Should Be Modeled?
A. In Vitro Preparations
2. Single Nerve Cells Acutely Dissociated from Animal and Human Brains for Studies of Epilepsy
3. Cell Culture Models for Studying Epilepsy
4. An Overview of In Vitro Seizure Models in Acute and Organotypic Slices
5. The Use of Brain Slice Cultures for the Study of Epilepsy
6. Hippocampal Slices: Designing and Interpreting Studies in Epilepsy Research
7. Thalamic, Thalamocortical and Corticocortical Models of Epilepsy with an Emphasis on Absence Seizures
8. Studying Epilepsy in the Human Brain In Vitro
9. In Vitro Isolated Guinea Pig Brain
B. Induced Seizures in Intact Animals
10. Pharmacologic Models of Generalized Absence Seizures in Rodents
11. Models of Chemically-Induced Acute Seizures
12. Electrical Stimulation-Induced Models of Seizures
13. Alcohol Withdrawal Seizures
14. Alumina Gel Injection Models of Epilepsy in Monkeys
C. Genetic Models
15. Modeling Epilepsy and Seizures in Developing Zebrafish Larvae
16. Transgenic and Gene Replacement Models of Epilepsy: Targeting Ion Channel and Neurotransmission Pathways in Mice
17. Spontaneous Epileptic Mutations in the Mouse
18. Genetic Models of Absence Epilepsy in the Rat
19. Models with Spontaneous Seizures and Developmental Disruption of Genetic Etiology
20. Mammalian Models of Genetic Epilepsy Characterized by Sensory-Evoked Seizures and Generalized Seizure Susceptibility
21. Inherited Epilepsy in Mongolian Gerbils
D. Acquired Focal Models
22. The Cortical Freeze Lesion Model
23. MAM and Other “Lesion” Models of Developmental Epilepsy
24. In Utero Irradiation as a Model of Cortical Dysplasia
25. Modeling Hypoxia-Induced Seizures and Hypoxic Encephalopathy in the Neonatal Period
26. Complex Febrile Seizures—An Experimental Model in Immature Rodents
27. Repetitive Seizures in the Immature Brain
28. The Kindling Phenomenon
29. Kindling Kittens and Cats
30. Electrical Kindling in Developing Rats
31. Chemical Kindling
32. Kindling, Spontaneous Seizures, and the Consequences of Epilepsy: More than a Model
33. Tetanus Toxin Model of Focal Epilepsy
34. Kainate-Induced Status Epilepticus: a Chronic Model of Acquired Epilepsy
35. The Pilocarpine Model of Seizures
36. Status Epilepticus: Electrical Stimulation Models
37. Posttraumatic Epilepsy Induced by Lateral Fluid-Percussion Brain Injury in Rats
38. Chronic Partial Cortical Isolation
39. Head Trauma: Hemorrhage-Iron Deposition
40. Stroke
41. Models Available for Infection-Induced Seizures
42. Brain Tumour and Epilepsy: A New Neurophysiologic and Neuropathologic Ex Vivo In Vitro Model
43. An Animal Model of Rasmussen’s Encephalitis
E. Models Used for Pharmacological Assessment
44. Therapeutic Assays for the Identification and Characterization of Antiepileptic and Antiepileptogenic Drugs
45. Animal Models of Drug-Refractory Epilepsy
F. Technical Approaches for Model Characterization
46. Monitoring for Seizures in Rodents
47. Imaging Approaches in Small Animal Models
48. Behavioral Characterization of Seizures in Rats
49. Behavioral and Cognitive Testing Procedures in Animal Models of Epilepsy
50. Morphologic Approaches to the Characterization of Epilepsy Models
G. Important Questions
51. Animal Model Development Based on the Human Epilepsies: Which Causes and Syndromes Should Be Modeled?
52. What Good are Animal Models
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 712
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2006
- Published:
- 30th August 2005
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080457024
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780120885541
About the Editor
Asla Pitkänen
Dr. Pitkänen is currently a Professor of Neurobiology at the University of Eastern Finland in Kuopio, Finland. She has over a 30 years’ experience in working and developing animal models of acquired epilepsy and phenotyping of epilepsy models, using histologic and molecular analysis, behavioral tests, long-term video-EEG and MRI imaging. She is a leader in epilepsy research and has participated in several NINDS on Epilepsy Models Workshops and worked in several ILAE Committees related to preclinical modelling and use of models to develop better therapies for epilepsy. She has an h-index of 52 and has over 279 publications.
Affiliations and Expertise
A.I.Virtanen Institute, University of Kuopio, Kuopio, Finland
Philip Schwartzkroin
Affiliations and Expertise
University of California, Davis, USA
Solomon Moshé
Dr. Moshé is the is the Charles Frost Chair in Neurosurgery and Neurology and Professor of Neurology, Neuroscience, and Pediatrics at Albert Einstein College of Medicine. He is the Director of Child Neurology and Clinical Neurophysiology Dr. He has been President of the International League Against Epilepsy, American Epilepsy Society and American Clinical Neurophysiology Society (1996-1997). He is the recipient of several honors and awards, including Teacher-Investigator Development Award; Jacob Javits Neuroscience Investigator Award from NIH; Michael Prize for Achievement in Epilepsy Research; The American Epilepsy Society Research Award; Ambassador for Epilepsy Award from the International League Against Epilepsy; the Gloor Award from the American Clinical Neurophysiology Society; J.E. Purkyne Honorary Medal in Biomedical Research by the Czech Academy of Sciences; the 2008 Mentor of the Year Award from Albert Einstein College of Medicine; The 2010 Global and Awareness Award from Citizens United for Research in Epilepsy; the First Saul R. Korey Award in Translational Science and Medicine, Albert Einstein College of Medicine in 2012; elected Foreign Member of the Russian Academy of Sciences and Fellow of the American Epilepsy Society 2016. Since 1979, his research has focused on understanding the mechanisms underlying age-related differences in epilepsy in humans and in animal models.
Affiliations and Expertise
Albert Einstein College of Medicine, Bronx, NY, USA
Reviews
"This book is an invaluable resource for those interested in the details of epilepsy. It will be an excellent resource for all neurologists and neurosurgeons involved in research or clinical treatment for the disease." --NEUROSURGERY QUATERLY (Mar-May 2006)
"5 Stars - This is a superb and current compendium of selected models of epilepsy and their utility in investigating the various mechanisms and manifestations of epilepsy. ...This book should be on the shelf as a resource for all investigators of the mechanisms of epilepsy whether they utilize cells, slices, mice, humans, or machines. It fills an important void in the review literature that has not been comprehensively addressed for some time." --Gregory Kent Bergery, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, in DOODY'S (May 2006)