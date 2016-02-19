Models in Planning
1st Edition
An Introduction to the Use of Quantitative Models in Planning
Models in Planning: An Introduction to the Use of Quantitative Models in Planning discusses the fundamental concepts in the techniques employed in the construction urban and regional models. The book emphasizes understanding of the models rather than the mathematical aspects of model construction.
The text first details the role of models in the planning process, and then proceeds to discussing the principles of the design and use of models. In the third chapter, the book presents the elementary mathematical concepts and symbols that are essential in understanding the subsequent discussion of models. The succeeding series of chapters covers the types of model, which are linear, gravity, and lowry. The text also details the principles involved in optimizing models.
The book will be of great use to students and practitioners of civil engineers, architecture, and urban planning.
Table of Contents
Acknowledgements
Introduction
1 The Role of Models in the Planning Process
The Planning Process
The Nature of Models
Models in the Planning Process
2 Principles for the Design and Use of Models
Problem Definition
Model Formulation
Simulation and Validation
Application
3 Mathematical Preliminaries
Variables, Constants and Parameters
Relationships and Functions
Subscripts
Summation Signs
Exponents
Solving Equations
4 Linear Models
Simple Linear Relationships
Multiple-Variable Models
Measuring the Strength of Linear Relationships
Problems and Limitations
Examples of Use
5 Gravity Models
Origin of Gravity Models
The Modern Form of the Gravity Model
Gravity Models as Location Models
Problems and Limitations
Examples of Use
6 The Lowry Model
Partial and General Models
The General Structure of the Lowry Model
The Economic Base Mechanism
The Location of Activities
The Integration of the Economic Base and Allocation Mechanisms
Problems and Limitations
Examples of Use
7 Optimising Models
Optimising Models as a Planning Tool
Graphical Solution of an Optimising Problem
Problems and Limitations
8 Conclusions
The Characteristics of Urban Systems
The Characteristics of Existing Urban Models
A Possible Change of Approach
Appendix: Calculation of Regression and Correlation Coefficients Regression Coefficients; Correlation Coefficient
Index
- No. of pages:
- 152
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1973
- Published:
- 1st January 1973
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483186993