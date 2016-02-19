Models in Planning - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080170206, 9781483186993

Models in Planning

1st Edition

An Introduction to the Use of Quantitative Models in Planning

Authors: C. Lee
eBook ISBN: 9781483186993
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1973
Page Count: 152
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
19.99
13.99
13.99
13.99
15.99
13.99
13.99
15.99
24.95
17.46
17.46
17.46
19.96
17.46
17.46
19.96
31.95
22.36
22.36
22.36
25.56
22.36
22.36
25.56
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Models in Planning: An Introduction to the Use of Quantitative Models in Planning discusses the fundamental concepts in the techniques employed in the construction urban and regional models. The book emphasizes understanding of the models rather than the mathematical aspects of model construction.

The text first details the role of models in the planning process, and then proceeds to discussing the principles of the design and use of models. In the third chapter, the book presents the elementary mathematical concepts and symbols that are essential in understanding the subsequent discussion of models. The succeeding series of chapters covers the types of model, which are linear, gravity, and lowry. The text also details the principles involved in optimizing models.

The book will be of great use to students and practitioners of civil engineers, architecture, and urban planning.

Table of Contents


Acknowledgements

Introduction

1 The Role of Models in the Planning Process

The Planning Process

The Nature of Models

Models in the Planning Process

2 Principles for the Design and Use of Models

Problem Definition

Model Formulation

Simulation and Validation

Application

3 Mathematical Preliminaries

Variables, Constants and Parameters

Relationships and Functions

Subscripts

Summation Signs

Exponents

Solving Equations

4 Linear Models

Simple Linear Relationships

Multiple-Variable Models

Measuring the Strength of Linear Relationships

Problems and Limitations

Examples of Use

5 Gravity Models

Origin of Gravity Models

The Modern Form of the Gravity Model

Gravity Models as Location Models

Problems and Limitations

Examples of Use

6 The Lowry Model

Partial and General Models

The General Structure of the Lowry Model

The Economic Base Mechanism

The Location of Activities

The Integration of the Economic Base and Allocation Mechanisms

Problems and Limitations

Examples of Use

7 Optimising Models

Optimising Models as a Planning Tool

Graphical Solution of an Optimising Problem

Problems and Limitations

8 Conclusions

The Characteristics of Urban Systems

The Characteristics of Existing Urban Models

A Possible Change of Approach

Appendix: Calculation of Regression and Correlation Coefficients Regression Coefficients; Correlation Coefficient

Index


Details

No. of pages:
152
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1973
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483186993

About the Author

C. Lee

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.