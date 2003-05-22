Modelling Radioactivity in the Environment, Volume 4

@qu:...this book is well worth reading. ...is a good reference book for those wanting a more in-depth review of a particular field. @source:Science of the Total Environment @from:S.C. Sheppard @qu:...This is definitely recommended reading for most radioecologists and advanced students. It could also be informative to regulators and policy makers who need to act based on the results of such models. @source:Journal of Environmental Radioactivity @from:D.M. Taylor @qu:...This is a very well produced and valuable book that provides much food for thought by all those who are interested in the design and use of models, as well as those who use such models for research, control or regulatory purposes. @source:Applied Radiation and Isotopes @from:G. Kirchner @qu:...gives a summary of the state-of-the-art in modelling the dynamics of radionuclides in the environment and, therefore, is highly recommended for regulators, researchers and students who are active in this field. @source:Radiation and Environmental Biophysics @from:A.C. Lucas @qu:...This book is a valuable and reliable reference in the present regulatory dynamic which confronts us all. It will stand as the original source for years to come. @source:Radiation Measurements