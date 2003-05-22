Modelling Radioactivity in the Environment - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080436630, 9780080536651

Modelling Radioactivity in the Environment, Volume 4

1st Edition

Editors: E.M. Scott
eBook ISBN: 9780080536651
Hardcover ISBN: 9780080436630
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 22nd May 2003
Page Count: 438
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
137.00
116.45
180.00
153.00
110.00
93.50
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Foreword. Section 1: Models and modelling. 1. Design and evaluation of environmental radioactivity models (E.M. Scott).

  1. Modelling the dispersion of radionuclides in the atmosphere (A. Mayall). 3. Modelling radioactivity in the marine environment: The application of hydrodynamic circulation models for simulating oceanic dispersion of radioactivity (I.H. Harms, M.J. Karcher, H. Burchard). 4. Radioactivity in the terrestrial environment (G. Prohl). 5. Modelling radionuclide transport in the geological environment: a case study from the field of radioactive waste disposal (W.R. Alexander, P.A. Smith, I.G. McKinley). 6. Radioactivity in lakes and rivers (L. Hakanson, L. Monte). 7. Radioactivity in aquatic biota (T.G. Sazykina). Section 2: Modelling applications. 8. Modelling the dispersion of radionuclides in estuarine environments: the Odiel river estuary (R. Perianez, J.M. Abril). 9. Predicting transfer of radionuclides: soil-plant-animal (N. Crout, N. Beresford, A. Sanchez). 10. Pathways of anthropogenic radioactivity in the Northern Oceans (I.H. Harms, M.J. Karcher). 11. Modelling the behaviour of radiocaesium in forest ecosystems (G. Shaw, R. Avila, S. Fesenko, A. Dvornik, T. Zhuchenko). 12. The Chernobyl accident and aquatic biota (I.I. Kryshev, T.G. Sazykina, A. Kryshev). Concluding remarks. Index of authors. Subject index.

Description

Just as an environmental model typically will be composed of a number of linked sub-models, representing physical, chemical or biological processes understood to varying degrees, this volume includes a series of linked chapters exemplifying the fundamental nature of environmental radioactivity models in all compartments of the environment. Why is a book on modelling environmental radioactivity necessary? There are many reasons why such a boook is necessary, perhaps the most important that:

  • modelling is an often misunderstood and maligned activity and this book can provide, to a broad audience, a greater understanding of modelling power but also some of the limitations.
  • modellers and experimentalists often do not understand and mistrust each other's work yet they are mutually dependent, in the sense that good experimental science can direct good modelling work and vice-versa; we hope that this book can dispel mistrust and engender improved understanding.
  • there is an increasing reliance on model results in environmental management, yet there is also often misuse and misrepresentation of these results. This book can help to bridge the gap between unrealistic expectations of model power and the realisation of what is possible, practicable and feasible in modelling of environmental radioactivity; and finally,
  • modelling tools, capacity and power have increased many-fold in a relatively short period of time. Much of this is due to the much-heralded computer revolution, but much is also due to better science. It is useful to consider what gap if any still remains between what is possible and what is necessary.

Details

No. of pages:
438
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2003
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080536651
Hardcover ISBN:
9780080436630

Reviews

@qu:...this book is well worth reading. ...is a good reference book for those wanting a more in-depth review of a particular field. @source:Science of the Total Environment @from:S.C. Sheppard @qu:...This is definitely recommended reading for most radioecologists and advanced students. It could also be informative to regulators and policy makers who need to act based on the results of such models. @source:Journal of Environmental Radioactivity @from:D.M. Taylor @qu:...This is a very well produced and valuable book that provides much food for thought by all those who are interested in the design and use of models, as well as those who use such models for research, control or regulatory purposes. @source:Applied Radiation and Isotopes @from:G. Kirchner @qu:...gives a summary of the state-of-the-art in modelling the dynamics of radionuclides in the environment and, therefore, is highly recommended for regulators, researchers and students who are active in this field. @source:Radiation and Environmental Biophysics @from:A.C. Lucas @qu:...This book is a valuable and reliable reference in the present regulatory dynamic which confronts us all. It will stand as the original source for years to come. @source:Radiation Measurements

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

E.M. Scott Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Statistics, University of Glasgow, UK

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.