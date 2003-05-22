Modelling Radioactivity in the Environment, Volume 4
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Foreword. Section 1: Models and modelling. 1. Design and evaluation of environmental radioactivity models (E.M. Scott).
- Modelling the dispersion of radionuclides in the atmosphere (A. Mayall). 3. Modelling radioactivity in the marine environment: The application of hydrodynamic circulation models for simulating oceanic dispersion of radioactivity (I.H. Harms, M.J. Karcher, H. Burchard). 4. Radioactivity in the terrestrial environment (G. Prohl). 5. Modelling radionuclide transport in the geological environment: a case study from the field of radioactive waste disposal (W.R. Alexander, P.A. Smith, I.G. McKinley). 6. Radioactivity in lakes and rivers (L. Hakanson, L. Monte). 7. Radioactivity in aquatic biota (T.G. Sazykina). Section 2: Modelling applications. 8. Modelling the dispersion of radionuclides in estuarine environments: the Odiel river estuary (R. Perianez, J.M. Abril). 9. Predicting transfer of radionuclides: soil-plant-animal (N. Crout, N. Beresford, A. Sanchez). 10. Pathways of anthropogenic radioactivity in the Northern Oceans (I.H. Harms, M.J. Karcher). 11. Modelling the behaviour of radiocaesium in forest ecosystems (G. Shaw, R. Avila, S. Fesenko, A. Dvornik, T. Zhuchenko). 12. The Chernobyl accident and aquatic biota (I.I. Kryshev, T.G. Sazykina, A. Kryshev). Concluding remarks. Index of authors. Subject index.
Description
Just as an environmental model typically will be composed of a number of linked sub-models, representing physical, chemical or biological processes understood to varying degrees, this volume includes a series of linked chapters exemplifying the fundamental nature of environmental radioactivity models in all compartments of the environment. Why is a book on modelling environmental radioactivity necessary? There are many reasons why such a boook is necessary, perhaps the most important that:
- modelling is an often misunderstood and maligned activity and this book can provide, to a broad audience, a greater understanding of modelling power but also some of the limitations.
- modellers and experimentalists often do not understand and mistrust each other's work yet they are mutually dependent, in the sense that good experimental science can direct good modelling work and vice-versa; we hope that this book can dispel mistrust and engender improved understanding.
- there is an increasing reliance on model results in environmental management, yet there is also often misuse and misrepresentation of these results. This book can help to bridge the gap between unrealistic expectations of model power and the realisation of what is possible, practicable and feasible in modelling of environmental radioactivity; and finally,
- modelling tools, capacity and power have increased many-fold in a relatively short period of time. Much of this is due to the much-heralded computer revolution, but much is also due to better science. It is useful to consider what gap if any still remains between what is possible and what is necessary.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 438
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2003
- Published:
- 22nd May 2003
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080536651
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780080436630
Reviews
@qu:...this book is well worth reading. ...is a good reference book for those wanting a more in-depth review of a particular field. @source:Science of the Total Environment @from:S.C. Sheppard @qu:...This is definitely recommended reading for most radioecologists and advanced students. It could also be informative to regulators and policy makers who need to act based on the results of such models. @source:Journal of Environmental Radioactivity @from:D.M. Taylor @qu:...This is a very well produced and valuable book that provides much food for thought by all those who are interested in the design and use of models, as well as those who use such models for research, control or regulatory purposes. @source:Applied Radiation and Isotopes @from:G. Kirchner @qu:...gives a summary of the state-of-the-art in modelling the dynamics of radionuclides in the environment and, therefore, is highly recommended for regulators, researchers and students who are active in this field. @source:Radiation and Environmental Biophysics @from:A.C. Lucas @qu:...This book is a valuable and reliable reference in the present regulatory dynamic which confronts us all. It will stand as the original source for years to come. @source:Radiation Measurements
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
E.M. Scott Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Statistics, University of Glasgow, UK