Modelling, Operation and Analysis of DC Grids

1. Introduction: General concepts of DC grids

a. A brief history of DC grids

b. MT-HVDC

c. Microgrids

d. Electric vehicles and more electric aircrafts

e. Hierarchical control

f. Type of terminals in DC grids

g. Practical considerations about DC grids

Part 1: Power electronics in DC grids

2. DC/DC converters

a. Uses of DC/DC converters in microgrids

b. Second order converters

c. Four order converters

d. Control of DC/DC converters

e. Simplified model of the DC/DC converter

f. DC/DC converters for high power applications

g. Ongoing research in DC/DC converters

3. The voltage source converter

a. Vector oriented control of VSC

b. Interaction with the AC grid

c. Control of the DC-link

d. Operation of VSC in DC-microgrids and DC distribution

e. Operation of VSC in MT-HVDC transmission

f. Average model of the VSC

g. Ongoing research about the VSC

4. The Modular Multi-level converter

a. MT-HVDC transmission for Offshore wind farms and supergrids

b. Operation of the MMC

c. Control of the MMC

d. Average model of the MMC

e. Ongoing research about the MMC

Part 2: Applications of DC grids

5. Electric vehicles

6. More electric aircrafts

7. DC grids in ships

8. Microgrids and DC distribution

9. Multi-Terminal HVDC transmission and Supergrids

Part 3: Analysis of DC grids

10. Modelling DC microgrids and DC distribution

a. Power electronic converters and loads

b. Model of the grid

c. Per unit representation

d. Dynamical model

e. Stationary state model

f. Ongoing research about modelling DC grids

11. Modelling MT-HVDC transmission

a. A general model of the cable

b. Integration of the model of the converter

c. Modelling MT-HVDC transmission

d. Comparison of the models

e. Ongoing research about MT-HVDC transmission

12. Stationary state analysis of DC grids

a. Properties of nodal conductance matrix

b. Total power loss of the grid

c. Maximum power transfer

d. Power flow using a fixed point iteration

e. Power flow using Newton and quasi-Newton method

f. Linear formulation of the power flow

g. State estimation

h. Grid identification

i. Ongoing research about stationary state analysis of DC grids

13. Stability analysis of DC grids

a. Primary control of DC grids

b. General dynamic model of DC grids

c. Small signal stability

d. Transient stability

e. Ongoing research about stability of DC grids

14. Fault analysis and protections of DC grids

a. Solid state protections of DC grids

b. Fault analysis of DC microgrids

c. Fault analysis of MT-HVDC

d. Ongoing research about protection of DC grids

15. Optimal Power Flow in DC grids

a. The optimal power flow on DC grids

b. Convex formulations of the optimal power flow

c. Sequential quadratic programming for the optimal power flow of DC grids

d. Ongoing research about optimal power flow in DC grids

16. Stochastic analysis of DC grids

a. Stochasticity in microgrids

b. Stochasticity in MT-HVDC transmission

c. Formulation of the stochastic power flow in DC grids

d. Bayesian formulation of the power flow

e. Ongoing research about stochastic analysis of DC grids

Appendix (all authors)

A Test systems

A1. Test systems for microgrids

A2. Test systems for DC distribution

A3. Test systems for MT-HVDC

