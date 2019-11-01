Modelling of Nuclear Reactor Multi-physics

Modelling of Nuclear Reactor Multiphysics: From Local Balance Equations to Macroscopic Models in Neutronics and Thermal-Hydraulics provides an accessible guide on the advanced methods used to model nuclear reactor systems based on their multiphysics and multi-scale nature. The book addresses the frontier discipline of neutronic/thermal-hydraulic coupling for nuclear reactor core analysis, presenting the main modeling techniques in a generic manner (i.e. not specific to any code system) and for practical reactor calculations (e.g. those performed utility companies for core-following and safety assessment).

Chapters cover the governing equations for neutron transport, fluid transport and heat transfer so that readers not familiar with any of these fields can comprehend the book without difficulty. In addition, the book examines the peculiarities of nuclear reactor systems and provides an overview of relevant modeling strategies. Computational methods for neutron transport, core calculations and one-/two-phase flow transport and heat transfer are then treated in-depth, along with discussions of the coupling between neutron transport solvers and thermal-hydraulic solvers for coarse mesh macroscopic models.