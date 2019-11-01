Modelling of Nuclear Reactor Multi-physics
1st Edition
From Local Balance Equations to Macroscopic Models in Neutronics and Thermal-Hydraulics
Description
Modelling of Nuclear Reactor Multiphysics: From Local Balance Equations to Macroscopic Models in Neutronics and Thermal-Hydraulics provides an accessible guide on the advanced methods used to model nuclear reactor systems based on their multiphysics and multi-scale nature. The book addresses the frontier discipline of neutronic/thermal-hydraulic coupling for nuclear reactor core analysis, presenting the main modeling techniques in a generic manner (i.e. not specific to any code system) and for practical reactor calculations (e.g. those performed utility companies for core-following and safety assessment).
Chapters cover the governing equations for neutron transport, fluid transport and heat transfer so that readers not familiar with any of these fields can comprehend the book without difficulty. In addition, the book examines the peculiarities of nuclear reactor systems and provides an overview of relevant modeling strategies. Computational methods for neutron transport, core calculations and one-/two-phase flow transport and heat transfer are then treated in-depth, along with discussions of the coupling between neutron transport solvers and thermal-hydraulic solvers for coarse mesh macroscopic models.
Key Features
- Presents unique, crucial information for nuclear researchers and students, including discussions on neutron transport, fluid dynamics and heat transfer and their interdependence
- Covers emerging area of multiphysics reactor modeling from the viewpoint of reactor analysts’ information needs
- Contains seventy short videos that explain key concepts and sixty interactive quizzes, allowing readers to quickly access and revise the concepts presented in the book
Readership
M.Sc. or Ph.D. students in nuclear engineering, complex system modelling or computational physics. Engineers and scientists from the nuclear industry who use simulation tools for modelling core-follow and reactor transients
Table of Contents
- Introduction
2. Transport phenomena in nuclear reactors
3. Neutron transport: cell and assembly calculations
4. Neutron transport: core calculations
5. One-/two-phase flow transport and heat transfer
6. Neutronic/thermal-hydraulic coupling
7. Conclusion
Details
- No. of pages:
- 300
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st November 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128150696
About the Author
Christophe Demazière
Christophe Demazière is a Professor at Chalmers University of Technology, where he leads the DREAM (Deterministic REActor Modelling ) task force. DREAM is a multidisciplinary group with expertise in neutron transport, fluid dynamics, heat transfer, and numerical methods. The group tackles the modelling of nuclear reactors from an integrated viewpoint (taking the multiphysics and multi-scale aspects into account). He currently lectures two courses that he developed: physics of nuclear reactors and modelling of nuclear reactors. Both courses describe the different physical fields playing role in the core of nuclear reactors and their interdependence: neutron transport, fluid dynamics and heat transfer. He has supervised more than 30 BSc/MSc/PhD students and is a referee for various journals including Nuclear Science and Engineering, Nuclear Technology, Annals of Nuclear Energy, Progress in Nuclear Energy and Nuclear Engineering and Design.
Affiliations and Expertise
Chalmers University of Technology, Sweden