Modelling of Mechanical Systems: Fluid-Structure Interaction
1st Edition
Description
Written by an eminent authority in the field, Modelling of Mechanical Systems: Fluid-Structure Interaction is the third in a series of four self-contained volumes suitable for practitioners, academics and students alike in engineering, physical sciences and applied mechanics. The series skilfully weaves a theoretical and pragmatic approach to modelling mechanical systems and to analysing the responses of these systems. The study of fluid-structure interactions in this third volume covers the coupled dynamics of solids and fluids, restricted to the case of oscillatory motions about a state of static equilibrium. Physical and mathematical aspects of modelling these mechanisms are described in depth and illustrated by numerous worked out exercises.
Key Features
· Written by a world authority in the field in a clear, concise and accessible style · Comprehensive coverage of mathematical techniques used to perform computer-based analytical studies and numerical simulations · A key reference for mechanical engineers, researchers and graduate students
Readership
Mechanical engineers and designers, and specialists in damage mechanics, fluid-structure interaction, vibration effects and applied mechanics
Table of Contents
1.1 A short outline of fluid-structure coupled systems 1.2 Dynamic equations of fluid-structure 1.3 Linear approximation of the fluid equations
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Discrete systems 2.3 Continuous systems
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Gravity waves 3.3. Surface tension
3.4. Sloshing modes
3.5. Fluid-structure interaction
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Free sound waves in pipe systems: plane and harmonic waves
4.3 Forced waves
4.4 Speed of sound
5.1. 3D Standing sound waves (acoustic modes) 5.2. Guided wave modes and plane wave approximation 5.3. Forced waves
6.1 introduction 6.2 Piston-fluid column system 6.3 Vibroacoustic coupling in tube and ducts circuits 6.4 Application to a few problems 6.5 Finite Element Method
7.1. Preliminary survey on linear modelisation of
7.2. Radiation damping
7.3. Dissipation induced by viscosity of the fluid 7.4. Dissipation in acoustic waves
Details
- No. of pages:
- 800
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2006
- Published:
- 22nd November 2006
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080475400
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780750668477
About the Author
Francois Axisa
François Axisa is Professor of Mechanical Engineering at ENSTA, France, and holds a research post in flow-induced vibration problems at Centre d’Etudes Nucleaires de Saclay, France. He is the author of more than 50 papers on vibrations, damping and associated subjects and has been involved in numerous international conferences and meetings.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Mechanical Engineering at ENSTA, France
Jose Antunes
José Antunes is researcher at the Institute of Nuclear Technology (ITN, Portugal), in charge of the Applied Dynamics Laboratory, and for twenty years visiting researcher at Centre d’Etudes Nucleaires de Saclay (CEA, France). A PhD in mechanics from Paris University, he co-authored a book and more than fifty peer-reviewed scientific publications in the fields of flow-induced vibrations, nonlinear dynamics, system identification and music acoustics. His work was awarded two ASME prizes.
Affiliations and Expertise
Researcher at the Institute of Nuclear Technology (ITN, Portugal) and Visiting Researcher at Centre d’Etudes Nucleaires de Saclay (CEA, France)