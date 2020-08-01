Modelling, Assessment, and Optimization of Energy Systems
1st Edition
Description
Modelling, Assessment, and Optimization of Energy Systems provides comprehensive methodologies for thermal modelling of energy systems based on thermodynamic, exergoeconomic, exergoenviromental approaches. It provides advanced analytical approaches and assessment criteria and the methodologies to obtain analytical expressions from the experimental data. The concept of single –objective and multi-objective optimization with application to energy systems is provided, along with the decision-making tools for multi-objective, multi-criteria problems and for simplifying the optimization of large energy systems, the exergoeconomic improvement integrated with a simulator EIS method is also discussed. This book provides a comprehensive methodology for modelling, assessment, improvement, and modelling of any energy system with guidance and practical examples to provide detailed insights for all of those engineers in energy engineering, mechanical engineering and chemical engineering and researchers in the field of analysis and optimization of energy systems.
Key Features
- Offers comprehensive analytical tools for modelling and simulation of energy systems with applications for decision-making tools
- Provides methodologies to obtain analytical models of energy systems for experimental data
- Application of decision-making tools in the multi-objective problem is discussed
Readership
Engineers and post-graduates of energy engineering, mechanical, chemical engineering and researchers in the field of analysis and optimization of energy systems
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
2. Thermodynamic modelling and analysis
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Exergetic model
2.3. Exergetic assessments
2.4. Exergy analysis of processes
2.5. Advance exergetic analysis
2.6. Examples
3. Exergoeconomic (Thermoeconomic) modelling and analysis
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Fundamental of exergoeconomic analysis
3.3. Economic analysis
3.4. Exergoeconomic assessments
3.5. Advance exergoeconomic analysis
3.6. Examples
4. Exergoenviromental analysis
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Fundamental of exergoenviromental analysis
4.3. Life cycle assessment
4.4. Exergoenviromental assessment
4.5. Examples
5. Soft computing and statistical tools for developing analytical models using experimental data
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Artificial neural network (ANN) model
5.3. Group method of data handling (GMDH)
5.4. Multiple-linear regression (MLR) method
5.5. Stepwise regression method (SRM)
5.6. Examples
6. Optimization basics
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Single-objective optimization
6.3. Multi-objective optimization
6.4. Examples
7. Decision making in the optimization and assessment of energy systems
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Decision-making methods in multi-objective optimization problems
7.3. Multi-criteria decision-making for selection of the best strategy in utilizing energy systems
7.4. Examples
8. Exergoeconomic improvement integrated with a simulator, EIS method
9. Real-time optimization methods of energy systems using the soft-computing approaches
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Expert-based Fuzzy inference system, FIS method
9.3. Artificial neuro-fuzzy inference system, ANFIS method
9.4. Examples
Details
- No. of pages:
- 400
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st August 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128166567
About the Author
Hoseyn Sayyaadi
Dr Sayyaadi is an Associate Professor of Mechanical Engineering at K.N. Toosi University of Technology, focusing on design, modelling, and optimization of energy systems. He has a number of publications in this field with 60 journal articles and 70 conference papers. His research interests are exergy and exergoeconomic analyses, optimization of energy systems, Multi objective optimization and decision making, Hydrogen production, Heat exchangers, Power generation systems and HVAC and refrigeration systems.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor of Mechanical Engineering, Faculty of Mechanical Engineering-Energy Division, K.N. Toosi University of Technology, Tehran, Iran