Modelling and Simulation in the Science of Micro- and Meso-Porous Materials addresses significant developments in the field of micro- and meso-porous science.

The book includes sections on Structure Modeling and Prediction, Synthesis, Nucleation and Growth, Sorption and Separation processes, Reactivity and Catalysis, and Fundamental Developments in Methodology to give a complete overview of the techniques currently utilized in this rapidly advancing field.

It thoroughly addresses the major challenges in the field of microporous materials, including the crystallization mechanism of porous materials and rational synthesis of porous materials with controllable porous structures and compositions. New applications in emerging areas are also covered, including biomass conversion, C1 chemistry, and CO2 capture.