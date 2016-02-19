Modelling and Control of Biotechnological Processes contains the proceedings of the International Federation of Automatic Control's First Symposium on Modeling and Control of Biotechnological Processes held in Noordwijkerhout, The Netherlands, on December 11-13, 1985. The papers explore modeling and control of biotechnological processes such as fermentation and biological wastewater treatment. This book consists of 37 chapters divided into 11 sections and begins with a discussion on the control of fermentation processes; modeling of biotechnical processes; and application of measurement and estimation techniques to biotechnology. The following sections focus on adaptive control theory, applications of adaptive control, and control and modeling of bioreactors. The reader is also introduced to measurement techniques and sensors, with emphasis on pyrolysis mass spectrometry; rapid bioelectrochemical methods; and a self-tuning controller for multiloop controlled fed-batch fermentation. The remaining sections deal with parameter identification and estimation; Kalman filtering techniques; optimization of production processes; modeling of microkinetics; and optimization theory. This monograph will be of interest to researchers and practitioners in the field of biotechnology.

Table of Contents



Invited Lectures

The Control of Fermentation Processes

Modeling of Biotechnical Processes

The Industrial Application of Modern Measurement and Estimation Techniques in Biotechnology

Adaptive Control Theory

Stable Adaptive Algorithms for Estimation and Control of Fermentation Processes

Adaptive LQ Control of Fermentation Processes

Control of Bioreaciors

Computer Control of Immobilized Product Fermentations

Modeling and Control of a Bubble Free Aerated Bioreactor for Mammalian

Computer Control of an Aerobic Batch Process in a Two Reactor System

Adaptive Control Applications

Parameter Adaptive Control of the Fed-Batch Penicillin Fermentation

On-Line Measurement and Control of Penicillin V Production

Simulation and Experimental Studies of the Profile Control of the Specific Growth Rate in a Fed-Batch Culture

Measurement Techniques and Sensors

A New Automatic Sampling Device for the Determination of Filtration Characteristics and the Coupling of an HPLC to Fermentors

Analysis of Biomass and Metabolites using Pyrolysis Mass Spectrometry

Rapid Bioelectrochemical Methods for the Detection of Living Micro-Organisms

Adaptive Control of a Fed-Batch Baker's Yeast Fermentation

Control of a Fermentation Process by an On-Line Adaptive Technique

Multiloop Controlled Fed-Batch Fermentation Process Using a Selftuning Controller

Self-Correcting Measurement of Dissolved Oxygen

Automated Measuring System for Biological Wastewater Treatment Plant with Biological Removal of Phosphate

Modeling of Bioreactors

Optimization and Modeling of the Microbial Epoxidation of Propene in an Organic-Liquid-Phase/Immobilized-Cell System

Influence of Substrate Distribution on Productivities in Computer Controlled Baker's Yeast Production

Mathematical Modeling of Alcoholic Fermentation in a Gas/Solid Bioreactor - Combined Effects of Solids Mixing and Non-Steady-State Kinetics

Identification and Parameter Estimation

On Parameter Identification for Complex Biotechnical Systems

Model Reduction of an Oxygen Enriched Industrial Waste-Water Treatment Process

An Experimental Approach to Improve the Monod Model Identification

Modeling and Parameter Identification of Batch Fermentation Process

Kaiman Filtering Techniques

Extended Kaiman Filtering Technique for the On-line Control of Candida utilis Production

Estimation of the Progress of Streptomyces cavuligerus Fermentations for Improved On-line Control of Antibiotic Production

A Method to Consider Delayed Laboratory Analysis in State and Parameter Estimation of Bioreactors

Simultaneous On-Line Estimation of Oxygen Transfer Rate and Respiration Rate

On-Line Respirometry and Estimation of Aeration Efficiencies in an Activated Sludge Aeration Basin from Dissolved Oxygen Measurements

Optimization of Production Processes

Determination of pH and Temperature Profiles for the Growth of Escherichia coli

Optimization of the Operating Variables of an Industrial Waste-Water Treatment Process

Fuzzy Control Application to Glutamic Acid Fermentation

Modeling of Microkinetics

Diagnostic Checking Using a Model for a Multi-Enzyme System

Yeast Biotechnological Processes Monitored by Analysis of Segregated Data with Structured Models

Optimization Theory

Static Optimization of a Multistage Fermentation Process Involving Distributed Feeding

Author Index

Subject Index