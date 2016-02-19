Modelling and Control of Biotechnological Processes
1st Edition
Proceedings of the 1st IFAC Symposium, Noordwijkerhout, The Netherlands, 11 – 13 December 1985
Description
Modelling and Control of Biotechnological Processes contains the proceedings of the International Federation of Automatic Control's First Symposium on Modeling and Control of Biotechnological Processes held in Noordwijkerhout, The Netherlands, on December 11-13, 1985. The papers explore modeling and control of biotechnological processes such as fermentation and biological wastewater treatment. This book consists of 37 chapters divided into 11 sections and begins with a discussion on the control of fermentation processes; modeling of biotechnical processes; and application of measurement and estimation techniques to biotechnology. The following sections focus on adaptive control theory, applications of adaptive control, and control and modeling of bioreactors. The reader is also introduced to measurement techniques and sensors, with emphasis on pyrolysis mass spectrometry; rapid bioelectrochemical methods; and a self-tuning controller for multiloop controlled fed-batch fermentation. The remaining sections deal with parameter identification and estimation; Kalman filtering techniques; optimization of production processes; modeling of microkinetics; and optimization theory. This monograph will be of interest to researchers and practitioners in the field of biotechnology.
Table of Contents
Invited Lectures
The Control of Fermentation Processes
Modeling of Biotechnical Processes
The Industrial Application of Modern Measurement and Estimation Techniques in Biotechnology
Adaptive Control Theory
Stable Adaptive Algorithms for Estimation and Control of Fermentation Processes
Adaptive LQ Control of Fermentation Processes
Control of Bioreaciors
Computer Control of Immobilized Product Fermentations
Modeling and Control of a Bubble Free Aerated Bioreactor for Mammalian
Computer Control of an Aerobic Batch Process in a Two Reactor System
Adaptive Control Applications
Parameter Adaptive Control of the Fed-Batch Penicillin Fermentation
On-Line Measurement and Control of Penicillin V Production
Simulation and Experimental Studies of the Profile Control of the Specific Growth Rate in a Fed-Batch Culture
Measurement Techniques and Sensors
A New Automatic Sampling Device for the Determination of Filtration Characteristics and the Coupling of an HPLC to Fermentors
Analysis of Biomass and Metabolites using Pyrolysis Mass Spectrometry
Rapid Bioelectrochemical Methods for the Detection of Living Micro-Organisms
Adaptive Control of a Fed-Batch Baker's Yeast Fermentation
Control of a Fermentation Process by an On-Line Adaptive Technique
Multiloop Controlled Fed-Batch Fermentation Process Using a Selftuning Controller
Self-Correcting Measurement of Dissolved Oxygen
Automated Measuring System for Biological Wastewater Treatment Plant with Biological Removal of Phosphate
Modeling of Bioreactors
Optimization and Modeling of the Microbial Epoxidation of Propene in an Organic-Liquid-Phase/Immobilized-Cell System
Influence of Substrate Distribution on Productivities in Computer Controlled Baker's Yeast Production
Mathematical Modeling of Alcoholic Fermentation in a Gas/Solid Bioreactor - Combined Effects of Solids Mixing and Non-Steady-State Kinetics
Identification and Parameter Estimation
On Parameter Identification for Complex Biotechnical Systems
Model Reduction of an Oxygen Enriched Industrial Waste-Water Treatment Process
An Experimental Approach to Improve the Monod Model Identification
Modeling and Parameter Identification of Batch Fermentation Process
Kaiman Filtering Techniques
Extended Kaiman Filtering Technique for the On-line Control of Candida utilis Production
Estimation of the Progress of Streptomyces cavuligerus Fermentations for Improved On-line Control of Antibiotic Production
A Method to Consider Delayed Laboratory Analysis in State and Parameter Estimation of Bioreactors
Simultaneous On-Line Estimation of Oxygen Transfer Rate and Respiration Rate
On-Line Respirometry and Estimation of Aeration Efficiencies in an Activated Sludge Aeration Basin from Dissolved Oxygen Measurements
Optimization of Production Processes
Determination of pH and Temperature Profiles for the Growth of Escherichia coli
Optimization of the Operating Variables of an Industrial Waste-Water Treatment Process
Fuzzy Control Application to Glutamic Acid Fermentation
Modeling of Microkinetics
Diagnostic Checking Using a Model for a Multi-Enzyme System
Yeast Biotechnological Processes Monitored by Analysis of Segregated Data with Structured Models
Optimization Theory
Static Optimization of a Multistage Fermentation Process Involving Distributed Feeding
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 274
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1986
- Published:
- 1st January 1986
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483160528