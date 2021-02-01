Modeling of Resistivity and Sonic Borehole Logging Measurements Using Finite Element Methods
1st Edition
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Description
Modeling of Resistivity and Sonic Borehole Logging Measurements Using Finite Element Methods compiles fifteen years work experience in the simulation of sonic and resistivity logging measurements using finite element (FE) methods. It provides a comprehensive review of different resistivity and sonic logging instruments used within the oil industry, as well as a precise and solid mathematical description of the physical equations and the corresponding FE formulations that govern these measurements. Additionally, the book emphasizes the main modeling considerations that one needs to incorporate into the simulations in order to obtain reliable and accurate results. Moreover, most formulations and methods described here can also be applied to simulate on-surface geophysical measurements such as seismic or marine controlled-source electromagnetic (CSEM) measurements. Simulation results obtained using FE methods are superior. FE methods employ a mathematical terminology based on FE spaces that facilitate the design of sophisticated formulations and implementations according to the specifics of each problem. This mathematical FE framework provides a highly accurate, robust, and flexible unified environment for the solution of multi-physics problems. Thus, readers will benefit from Modeling of Resistivity and Sonic Borehole Logging Measurements Using Finite Element Methods by learning how to make a variety of logging simulations using a unified FE framework.
Key Features
- Provides a complete and unified finite element approach to perform borehole sonic and electromagnetic simulations
- Includes the latest research in mathematical and implementation content on Finite Element simulations of borehole logging measurements
- Features a variety of unique simulations and numerical examples that allow the reader to easily learn the main features and limitations that appear when simulating borehole resistivity measurements
Readership
Students and professors in applied mathematics, numerical analysis, or petroleum engineering interested on simulating and/or inverting borehole resistivity measurements. Professionals working on the area in the oil and gas or related sectors (e.g., deep geothermal energy extraction)
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
Part I: Electromagnetics
2. Maxwell’s Equations and Variational Formulations
3. Modeling of Resistivity Geophysical Measurements
Part II: Acoustics
4. Linear Acoustics in Fluids and Solids and Variational Formulations
5. Numerical Modeling of Borehole Sonic Measurements
Part III: Advanced Modeling Topics
6. Attenuation Model in Anelastic Materials
7. Absorbing Boundary Conditions
8. Linear Solvers
9. Parallel Implementation
10. Inverse Problems
Details
- No. of pages:
- 300
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2021
- Published:
- 1st February 2021
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128214541
About the Editors
David Pardo
David Pardo is a Research Professor at Ikerbasque, the University of the Basque Country UPV/EHU, and the Basque Center for Applied Mathematics (BCAM). He has published over 160 research articles and he has given over 260 presentations. He is now the PI of the research group on Applied Mathematical Modeling, Statistics, and Optimization (MATHMODE). His research interests include computational electromagnetics, petroleum-engineering applications (borehole simulations), adaptive finite-element and discontinuous Petrov-Galerkin methods, multigrid solvers, image restoration algorithms, and multiphysics and inverse problems.
Affiliations and Expertise
Research Professor, Basque Center for Applied Mathematics (BCAM), Ikerbasque, University of the Basque Country UPV/EHU
Pawel Matuszyk
Paweł J. Matuszyk is Research Scientist at Baker Hughes working on acoustics borehole devices, Houston, TX, USA. Hes has over eighteen years of experience in academic and private industry research environments. Strong theoretical background in the field of mathematics and physics coupled with extensive programming skills plus expertise in analytical and numerical modeling of complex problems in mechanics and acoustics. Hands-on experience in designing sonic logging tools for the oil & gas industry. Expert in programming (Fortran, C/C++, Matlab) and finite element analysis. The academic background encompasses nine years of teaching experience. Self-motivated, methodical, persistent, and passionate about solving challenging scientific and engineering problems.
Affiliations and Expertise
Research Development and Design Scientist, Baker Hughes Company
Carlos Torres-Verdin
Carlos Torres-Verdín is Professor in Petroleum and Geosystems Engineering at The University of Texas at Austin. He is worldwide expert in the area of characterizing the Earth´s subsurface via different numerical methods. Research Areas: Static and Dynamic Formation Evaluation, Borehole Geophysics, Rock Physics, Petrophysics, Well Logging, Reservoir Geophysics, Integrated Geological-Geophysical-Flow Description of Reservoirs, Signal Processing, Inverse Problems.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor in Petroleum and Geosystems Engineering, The University of Texas at Austin, USA
Myung Nam
Myung Jim Nam graduated with a Ph.D. from Seoul National University. He did a Postdoctoral stay at the Petroleum and Geosystems Engineering Department at The University of Texas at Austin. He is currently a professor at KAIST, Seoul, South Korea at the Department of Energy and Mineral Resources Engineering. His areas of expertise include Modeling and Simulation, Optimization, Numerical Analysis, Applied and Computational Mathematics, Simulation, and Geophysical Applications.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Energy and Mineral Resources Engineering, KAIST, Seoul, South Korea
Victor Calo
Victor M. Calo is a Professor of Applied Geology at Curtin University, Australia. Dr Calo holds the CSIRO Professorial Chair in Computational Geoscience and is a highly cited researcher who is actively involved in disseminating knowledge: Dr Calo has authored 160+ peer-reviewed publications. Dr Calo’s research Interests include modelling and simulation of geomechanics, fluid dynamics, flow in porous media, phase separation, fluid-structure interaction, solid mechanics, and high-performance computing.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Applied Geology, Curtin University, Australia
Ratings and Reviews
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
Elsevier.com visitor survey
We are always looking for ways to improve customer experience on Elsevier.com.
We would like to ask you for a moment of your time to fill in a short questionnaire, at the end of your visit.
If you decide to participate, a new browser tab will open so you can complete the survey after you have completed your visit to this website.
Thanks in advance for your time.