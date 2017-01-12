Modeling of Microscale Transport in Biological Processes provides a compendium of recent advances in theoretical and computational modeling of biotransport phenomena at the microscale. The simulation strategies presented range from molecular to continuum models and consider both numerical and exact solution method approaches to coupled systems of equations.

The biological processes covered in this book include digestion, molecular transport, microbial swimming, cilia mediated flow, microscale heat transfer, micro-vascular flow, vesicle dynamics, transport through bio-films and bio-membranes, and microscale growth dynamics.

The book is written for an advanced academic research audience in the fields of engineering (encompassing biomedical, chemical, biological, mechanical, and electrical), biology and mathematics. Although written for, and by, expert researchers, each chapter provides a strong introductory section to ensure accessibility to readers at all levels.