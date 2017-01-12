Modeling of Microscale Transport in Biological Processes
1st Edition
Description
Modeling of Microscale Transport in Biological Processes provides a compendium of recent advances in theoretical and computational modeling of biotransport phenomena at the microscale. The simulation strategies presented range from molecular to continuum models and consider both numerical and exact solution method approaches to coupled systems of equations.
The biological processes covered in this book include digestion, molecular transport, microbial swimming, cilia mediated flow, microscale heat transfer, micro-vascular flow, vesicle dynamics, transport through bio-films and bio-membranes, and microscale growth dynamics.
The book is written for an advanced academic research audience in the fields of engineering (encompassing biomedical, chemical, biological, mechanical, and electrical), biology and mathematics. Although written for, and by, expert researchers, each chapter provides a strong introductory section to ensure accessibility to readers at all levels.
Key Features
- Features recent developments in theoretical and computational modeling for clinical researchers and engineers
- Furthers researcher understanding of fluid flow in biological media and focuses on biofluidics at the microscale
- Includes chapters expertly authored by internationally recognized authorities in the fundamental and applied fields that are associated with microscale transport in living media
Readership
Biomedical engineers, advanced academic and clinical audience from graduate students upwards through researchers (and their relevant institutions/libraries/academic departments/labs) interested in applications of microscale transport that are relevant to a range of physiological processes and biomedical technology, including those studying Biology, Medicine, Veterinary Science, Chemistry, Applied Mathematical Biology, Engineering (Encompassing Biomedical, Chemical, Biological, Mechanical, and Electrical subjects)
Table of Contents
- Contributors
- Preface
- Chapter 1: Molecular Simulations of Complex Membrane Models
- Abstract
- 1.1. Introduction
- 1.2. Unsaturated Carbon Chains
- 1.3. Membrane Proteins
- 1.4. Sterols
- 1.5. Eukaryotic Membranes
- 1.6. Prokaryotic Membranes
- 1.7. Viral Membranes
- 1.8. Membrane Fusion
- 1.9. Graphitic Nanomaterials
- 1.10. Nanoparticles
- 1.11. On-Going Work
- 1.12. Outlook and Conclusion
- References
- Chapter 2: Microbial Strategies for Oil Biodegradation
- Abstract
- Acknowledgements
- 2.1. Introduction
- 2.2. Overview of the Biodegradation Process
- 2.3. Microbial Growth Modes on Oily Substrates
- 2.4. Microscale Modeling Considerations
- 2.5. Summary and Outlook
- References
- Chapter 3: Modeling and Measurement of Biomolecular Transport and Sensing in Microfluidic Cell Culture and Analysis Systems
- Abstract
- 3.1. Introduction
- 3.2. Basic Principles of Microscale Cell Culture
- 3.3. Theory and Equations: Fluid Flow, Mass Transport, and Biochemical Reactions
- 3.4. Review of Microfluidic Transport Models
- 3.5. Review of Theoretical Model Experimental Validation and Microfluidic On-Chip Analysis Highlights
- 3.6. Summary and Conclusions
- References
- Chapter 4: Coupling Microscale Transport and Tissue Mechanics: Modeling Strategies for Arterial Multiphysics
- Abstract
- Acknowledgements
- 4.1. Introduction
- 4.2. Brief on Arterial Tissues
- 4.3. Arterial Multiphysics Modeling
- 4.4. An Axisymmetric Case Study
- 4.5. Conclusions
- Appendix A. Along-the-Chord Collagen Fiber Tangent Modulus
- Appendix B. Microstructure of Aortic Media Layer
- References
- Chapter 5: Modeling Cystic Fibrosis and Mucociliary Clearance
- Abstract
- Acknowledgements
- 5.1. Mucociliary Clearance and Cystic Fibrosis
- 5.2. Newtonian Models
- 5.3. Rheology of Mucus and Non-Newtonian Models
- 5.4. Concluding Remarks
- References
- Chapter 6: Intracellular Microfluid Transportation in Fast Growing Pollen Tubes
- Abstract
- 6.1. Introduction
- 6.2. Modeling Fluid Flow of Fountain Streaming in Pollen Tubes
- 6.3. Modeling Intracellular Microfluid Transportation in Pollen Tubes
- 6.4. Results and Discussion
- 6.5. Conclusions
- References
- Chapter 7: Microorganisms and Their Response to Stimuli
- Abstract
- 7.1. Introduction
- 7.2. Swimming Dynamics
- 7.3. Response to Stimuli
- 7.4. Non-Flowing Suspensions
- 7.5. Flowing Suspensions
- 7.6. Conclusions
- References
- Chapter 8: Nano-Swimmers in Lipid-Bilayer Membranes
- Abstract
- 8.1. Introduction
- 8.2. Methods
- 8.3. Results
- 8.4. Conclusions
- References
- Chapter 9: Phase Field Modeling of Inhomogeneous Biomembranes in Flow
- Abstract
- 9.1. Motivation
- 9.2. Energy of the System
- 9.3. Hydrodynamic Models
- 9.4. Inhomogeneous Membranes
- 9.5. Numerical Methods
- 9.6. The Phase Field Method
- 9.7. Phase Field Models for Inhomogeneous Membranes
- References
- Chapter 10: Modeling and Experimental Analysis of Thermal Therapy during Short Pulse Laser Irradiation
- Abstract
- 10.1. Introduction
- 10.2. Methods
- 10.3. Results and Discussion
- 10.4. Conclusions
- References
- Chapter 11: Micro-Scale Bio-Heat Diffusion Using Green's Functions
- Abstract
- 11.1. Introduction
- 11.2. Balance Equations
- 11.3. Dual-Phase Lag Bio-Heat Diffusion Equation
- 11.4. Boundary and Initial Conditions
- 11.5. Temperature Solution in Finite Regular Tissues with Homogeneous Boundary Conditions
- 11.6. Temperature Solution in Finite Regular Tissues with Non-Homogeneous Boundary Conditions
- 11.7. Green's Functions for Finite Regular Tissues
- 11.8. Temperature Distribution in a Laser-Irradiated Biological Tissue
- 11.9. Conclusions
- Appendix A.
- Appendix B.
- References
- Chapter 12: Microstructural Influences on Growth and Transport in Biological Tissue—A Multiscale Description
- Abstract
- Acknowledgements
- 12.1. Introduction
- 12.2. Formulation: Nutrient-Limited Microscale Growth of a Porous Medium
- 12.3. Multiple Scales Analysis
- 12.4. Results
- 12.5. Discussion
- References
- Chapter 13: How Dense Core Vesicles Are Delivered to Axon Terminals – A Review of Modeling Approaches
- Abstract
- Acknowledgement
- 13.1. Introduction
- 13.2. Review of Relevant Literature
- 13.3. Mathematical Models of DCV Transport and Accumulation in Axon Terminals
- 13.4. Results and Discussion
- 13.5. Future Work
- 13.6. Conclusions
- References
- Chapter 14: Modeling of Food Digestion
- Abstract
- 14.1. Introduction
- 14.2. The Complexity of Food Digestion and Absorption
- 14.3. Development of Digestion and Absorption Modeling
- 14.4. Microscale Modeling of Food Digestion and Absorption
- 14.5. Conclusion
- References
- Index
About the Editor
Sid Becker
Dr. Becker is a Senior Lecturer in the Department of Mechanical Engineering at the University of Canterbury. He is an Alexander von Humboldt Fellow and is a recipient of the Royal Society’s Marsden Grant. He has held academic positions in Germany, the United States, and New Zealand. His research is primarily in computational and analytical modelling of heat and mass transfer processes in biological media. Dr. Becker is also the co-editor of the previous two books: Heat Transfer and Fluid Flow in Biological Processes (2015) and Transport in Biological Media (2013).
Affiliations and Expertise
Director of Post Graduate Studies, Mechanical Engineering, University of Canterbury, Christchurch, New Zealand