Modeling of Chemical Kinetics and Reactor Design
1st Edition
Description
Selecting the best type of reactor for any particular chemical reaction, taking into consideration safety, hazard analysis, scale-up, and many other factors is essential to any industrial problem. An understanding of chemical reaction kinetics and the design of chemical reactors is key to the success of the of the chemist and the chemical engineer in such an endeavor. This valuable reference volume conveys a basic understanding of chemical reactor design methodologies, incorporating control, hazard analysis, and other topics not covered in similar texts. In addition to covering fluid mixing, the treatment of wastewater, and chemical reactor modeling, the author includes sections on safety in chemical reaction and scale-up, two topics that are often neglected or overlooked.
As a real-world introduction to the modeling of chemical kinetics and reactor design, the author includes a case study on ammonia synthesis that is integrated throughout the text. The text also features an accompanying CD, which contains computer programs developed to solve modeling problems using numerical methods. Students, chemists, technologists, and chemical engineers will all benefit from this comprehensive volume.
Key Features
Shows readers how to select the best reactor design, hazard analysis, and safety in design methodology
Features computer programs developed to solve modeling problems using numerical methods
Readership
Students, chemists, technologists, and chemical engineers
Table of Contents
Reaction Mechanisms And Rate Expressions; Thermodynamics Of Chemical Reactions; Reaction Rate Expression; Industrial And Laboratory Reactors; Introduction To Reactor Design Fundamentals For Ideal Systems; Non-Isothermal Reactors; Fluid Mixing In Reactors; Residence Time Distributions In Flow Reactors; Models For Non-Ideal Systems; Application Of Computational Fluid Dynamics And Computational Fluid Mixing In Reactors; Biochemical Reaction; Safety In Chemical Reaction Engineering; Scale-Up In Reactor Design
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1136
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Gulf Professional Publishing 2001
- Published:
- 26th July 2001
- Imprint:
- Gulf Professional Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080491905
About the Author
A. Kayode Coker
A. Kayode Coker, Ph.D., is an engineering Coordinator at Saudi Aramco Shell Refinery Company, in Jubail, Saudi Arabia and is a consultant for AKC Technology in the UK. Prior to this he was Chairman of the Chemical and Process Engineering Department at Jubail Industrial College. He has also been a chartered scientist and a chartered chemical engineer for over 30 years. Coker is a Fellow of the Institution of Chemical Engineers. UK, (C.Eng, CSci, FIChemE) and a senior member of the American Institute of Chemical Engineers (AIChE). He holds a B.Sc. honors degree in Chemical Engineering, a Master of Science degree in Process Analysis and Development, and a Ph.D. in Chemical Engineering, all from Aston University, Birmingham, UK. He also has a Teachers’ Certificate in Education from the University of London, UK. He has directed and conducted short courses in both the UK and for SABIC industries in Saudi Arabia. His articles have been published in several international journals, he is an author of four books in chemical engineering and a contributor to the Encyclopaedia of Chemical Processing and Design, Vol. 61. Coker was named as one of the International Biographical Centre's Leading Engineers of the World 2008.
Affiliations and Expertise
Engineering Coordinator, Saudi Aramco Shell Refinery Company, Saudi Arabia
Reviews
The chapters in the last half of the book (especially mixing, biochemical, safety) are new and valuable contributions to CRE books. the screen shots of mixing simulations certainly are much more understandable (and beautiful) when viewed on the CD. -Professor Richard Herz