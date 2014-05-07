Modeling Enterprise Architecture with TOGAF - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124199842, 9780124199958

Modeling Enterprise Architecture with TOGAF

1st Edition

A Practical Guide Using UML and BPMN

Authors: Philippe Desfray Gilbert Raymond
eBook ISBN: 9780124199958
Paperback ISBN: 9780124199842
Imprint: Morgan Kaufmann
Published Date: 7th May 2014
Page Count: 350
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
34.99
29.74
38.95
33.11
49.95
42.46
53.59
45.55
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
38.95
33.11
30.99
26.34
49.95
42.46
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

  • Preface
    • Aim of this book
    • Who is this book for?
    • Acknowledgments
  • Foreword
  • Chapter 1: TOGAF®: General Presentation
    • Abstract
    • 1.1 What is TOGAF?
    • 1.2 TOGAF: Key points
    • 1.3 Summary
    • 1.4 Using TOGAF
    • 1.5 Fundamental concepts
  • Chapter 2: The ADM Method
    • Abstract
    • 2.1 The ADM cycle
    • 2.2 The phases of the ADM
    • 2.3 Iterations
    • 2.4 ADM techniques and guidelines
    • 2.5 Fundamental concepts
  • Chapter 3: The Components of TOGAF Architecture
    • Abstract
    • 3.1 Architecture components
    • 3.2 The metamodel
    • 3.3 Artifacts
    • 3.4 Building blocks
    • 3.5 Deliverables
    • 3.6 Fundamental concepts
  • Chapter 4: The Repository and Governance
    • Abstract
    • 4.1 The architecture repository
    • 4.2 Architecture governance
    • 4.3 Fundamental concepts
  • Chapter 5: Key Modeling Techniques
    • Abstract
    • 5.1 Models: Benefits, uses, and characteristics
    • 5.2 The concept of viewpoints
    • 5.3 Special role played by diagrams
    • 5.4 Consistency and traceability
    • 5.5 Architecture repository
    • 5.6 Risks and main difficulties
    • 5.7 Repository governance
    • 5.8 Tools and languages
    • 5.9 Fundamental concepts
  • Chapter 6: Introduction to TOGAF Models
    • Abstract
    • 6.1 TOGAF artifacts
    • 6.2 UML and BPMN for TOGAF modeling
    • 6.3 The “Discount Travel” enterprise
    • 6.4 Fundamental concepts
  • Chapter 7: Models for Phase A: Vision
    • Abstract
    • 7.1 Phase A artifacts
    • 7.2 Stakeholder matrix
    • 7.3 Artifacts linked to goals
    • 7.4 Artifacts linked to requirements
    • 7.5 Artifacts linked to business processes
    • 7.6 The “Solution concept diagram” artifact
    • 7.7 The “Value chain diagram” artifact
    • 7.8 Fundamental concepts
  • Chapter 8: Models for Phase B: Business Architecture
    • Abstract
    • 8.1 Phase B artifacts
    • 8.2 The “business dictionary” artifact
    • 8.3 Artifacts linked to enterprise organization
    • 8.4 Artifacts linked to enterprise functions and services
    • 8.5 Artifacts linked to business processes
    • 8.6 Artifacts linked to data
    • 8.7 Fundamental concepts
  • Chapter 9: Models for Phase C: Information System Architecture
    • Abstract
    • 9.1 Phase C artifacts
    • 9.2 The “application communication diagram” artifact
    • 9.3 The “application migration diagram” artifact
    • 9.4 The “application and user location diagram” artifact
    • 9.5 The “system use case diagram” artifact
    • 9.6 The “process system realization diagram” artifact
    • 9.7 The “enterprise manageability diagram” artifact
    • 9.8 Data architecture
    • 9.9 The “service data diagram” artifact (Figure 9.14)
    • 9.10 Fundamental concepts
  • Chapter 10: Models for Phase D: Technology Architecture
    • Abstract
    • 10.1 Phase D artifacts
    • 10.2 The “Environment and location diagram” artifact
    • 10.3 The “Processing diagram” artifact
    • 10.4 The “Network computing hardware diagram” artifact
    • 10.5 Fundamental concepts
  • Chapter 11: Models for Phase E: Opportunities and Solutions
    • Abstract
    • 11.1 Phase E artifacts
    • 11.2 The “Benefits diagram” artifact
    • 11.3 Project context diagrams
  • Chapter 12: SOA, Processes, and Information
    • Abstract
    • 12.1 Service-Oriented Architecture
    • 12.2 Business processes
    • 12.3 Information
    • 12.4 Fundamental concepts
  • Chapter 13: Testimonials
    • Abstract
    • 13.1 Introduction
    • 13.2 TOGAF within the AMUE
    • 13.3 TOGAF within the EDF Group
  • Chapter 14: ArchiMate
    • Abstract
    • 14.1 The ArchiMate standard
    • 14.2 ArchiMate to EAP correspondence examples
    • 14.3 Detailed mapping
    • 14.4 Fundamental concepts
  • Chapter 15: The EAP Profile
    • Abstract
    • 15.1 Mapping UML and BPMN to TOGAF
    • 15.2 Vision and requirements
    • 15.3 Global structure and architecture domains
    • 15.4 Data architecture
    • 15.5 Business architecture (Figure 15.6)
    • 15.6 Application architecture (Figure 15.8)
    • 15.7 Technology architecture (Figure 15.10)
    • 15.8 Fundamental concepts
  • Glossary
  • Bibliography
  • Index

Description

Modeling Enterprise Architecture with TOGAF explains everything you need to know to effectively model enterprise architecture with The Open Group Architecture Framework (TOGAF), the leading EA standard. This solution-focused reference presents key techniques and illustrative examples to help you model enterprise architecture.

This book describes the TOGAF standard and its structure, from the architecture transformation method to governance, and presents enterprise architecture modeling practices with plenty of examples of TOGAF deliverables in the context of a case study.

Although widespread and growing quickly, enterprise architecture is delicate to manage across all its dimensions. Focusing on the architecture transformation method, TOGAF provides a wide framework, which covers the repository, governance, and a set of recognized best practices. The examples featured in this book were realized using the open source Modelio tool, which includes extensions for TOGAF.

Key Features

  • Includes intuitive summaries of the complex TOGAF standard to let you effectively model enterprise architecture
  • Uses practical examples to illustrate ways to adapt TOGAF to the needs of your enterprise
  • Provides model examples with Modelio, a free modeling tool, letting you exercise TOGAF modeling immediately using a dedicated tool
  • Combines existing modeling standards with TOGAF

Readership

Enterprise architects, business analysts, IT managers.

Details

No. of pages:
350
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Morgan Kaufmann 2014
Published:
Imprint:
Morgan Kaufmann
eBook ISBN:
9780124199958
Paperback ISBN:
9780124199842

Reviews

"The authors have done a great job of producing a document of excellent quality, structure, and content in the complex field of EA…This book is of significant importance to the whole EA community, including but not limited to EA experts and beginners." --Computing Reviews

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

Philippe Desfray Author

Philippe Desfray is the Co-founder of and Vice President of R&D at Softeam. Internationally renowned expert and author of several books on modeling, Philippe is a contributing member of the OMG, where he participates in the elaboration of a number of standards, notably UML and BPMN. He has been involved in model driven development research, standardization, and tooling for nearly two decades.

Affiliations and Expertise

Co-founder of and Vice President of R&D at Softeam

Gilbert Raymond Author

Gilbert Raymond is a Senior Consultant and head of Softeam’s Information System and Methods division. Gilbert is an expert in Information Systems and BPM, and is TOGAF 9-certified.

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Consultant and head of Softeam’s Information System and Methods Division

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.