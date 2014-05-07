Modeling Enterprise Architecture with TOGAF
1st Edition
A Practical Guide Using UML and BPMN
Table of Contents
- Preface
- Aim of this book
- Who is this book for?
- Acknowledgments
- Foreword
- Chapter 1: TOGAF®: General Presentation
- Abstract
- 1.1 What is TOGAF?
- 1.2 TOGAF: Key points
- 1.3 Summary
- 1.4 Using TOGAF
- 1.5 Fundamental concepts
- Chapter 2: The ADM Method
- Abstract
- 2.1 The ADM cycle
- 2.2 The phases of the ADM
- 2.3 Iterations
- 2.4 ADM techniques and guidelines
- 2.5 Fundamental concepts
- Chapter 3: The Components of TOGAF Architecture
- Abstract
- 3.1 Architecture components
- 3.2 The metamodel
- 3.3 Artifacts
- 3.4 Building blocks
- 3.5 Deliverables
- 3.6 Fundamental concepts
- Chapter 4: The Repository and Governance
- Abstract
- 4.1 The architecture repository
- 4.2 Architecture governance
- 4.3 Fundamental concepts
- Chapter 5: Key Modeling Techniques
- Abstract
- 5.1 Models: Benefits, uses, and characteristics
- 5.2 The concept of viewpoints
- 5.3 Special role played by diagrams
- 5.4 Consistency and traceability
- 5.5 Architecture repository
- 5.6 Risks and main difficulties
- 5.7 Repository governance
- 5.8 Tools and languages
- 5.9 Fundamental concepts
- Chapter 6: Introduction to TOGAF Models
- Abstract
- 6.1 TOGAF artifacts
- 6.2 UML and BPMN for TOGAF modeling
- 6.3 The “Discount Travel” enterprise
- 6.4 Fundamental concepts
- Chapter 7: Models for Phase A: Vision
- Abstract
- 7.1 Phase A artifacts
- 7.2 Stakeholder matrix
- 7.3 Artifacts linked to goals
- 7.4 Artifacts linked to requirements
- 7.5 Artifacts linked to business processes
- 7.6 The “Solution concept diagram” artifact
- 7.7 The “Value chain diagram” artifact
- 7.8 Fundamental concepts
- Chapter 8: Models for Phase B: Business Architecture
- Abstract
- 8.1 Phase B artifacts
- 8.2 The “business dictionary” artifact
- 8.3 Artifacts linked to enterprise organization
- 8.4 Artifacts linked to enterprise functions and services
- 8.5 Artifacts linked to business processes
- 8.6 Artifacts linked to data
- 8.7 Fundamental concepts
- Chapter 9: Models for Phase C: Information System Architecture
- Abstract
- 9.1 Phase C artifacts
- 9.2 The “application communication diagram” artifact
- 9.3 The “application migration diagram” artifact
- 9.4 The “application and user location diagram” artifact
- 9.5 The “system use case diagram” artifact
- 9.6 The “process system realization diagram” artifact
- 9.7 The “enterprise manageability diagram” artifact
- 9.8 Data architecture
- 9.9 The “service data diagram” artifact (Figure 9.14)
- 9.10 Fundamental concepts
- Chapter 10: Models for Phase D: Technology Architecture
- Abstract
- 10.1 Phase D artifacts
- 10.2 The “Environment and location diagram” artifact
- 10.3 The “Processing diagram” artifact
- 10.4 The “Network computing hardware diagram” artifact
- 10.5 Fundamental concepts
- Chapter 11: Models for Phase E: Opportunities and Solutions
- Abstract
- 11.1 Phase E artifacts
- 11.2 The “Benefits diagram” artifact
- 11.3 Project context diagrams
- Chapter 12: SOA, Processes, and Information
- Abstract
- 12.1 Service-Oriented Architecture
- 12.2 Business processes
- 12.3 Information
- 12.4 Fundamental concepts
- Chapter 13: Testimonials
- Abstract
- 13.1 Introduction
- 13.2 TOGAF within the AMUE
- 13.3 TOGAF within the EDF Group
- Chapter 14: ArchiMate
- Abstract
- 14.1 The ArchiMate standard
- 14.2 ArchiMate to EAP correspondence examples
- 14.3 Detailed mapping
- 14.4 Fundamental concepts
- Chapter 15: The EAP Profile
- Abstract
- 15.1 Mapping UML and BPMN to TOGAF
- 15.2 Vision and requirements
- 15.3 Global structure and architecture domains
- 15.4 Data architecture
- 15.5 Business architecture (Figure 15.6)
- 15.6 Application architecture (Figure 15.8)
- 15.7 Technology architecture (Figure 15.10)
- 15.8 Fundamental concepts
- Glossary
- Bibliography
- Index
Description
Modeling Enterprise Architecture with TOGAF explains everything you need to know to effectively model enterprise architecture with The Open Group Architecture Framework (TOGAF), the leading EA standard. This solution-focused reference presents key techniques and illustrative examples to help you model enterprise architecture.
This book describes the TOGAF standard and its structure, from the architecture transformation method to governance, and presents enterprise architecture modeling practices with plenty of examples of TOGAF deliverables in the context of a case study.
Although widespread and growing quickly, enterprise architecture is delicate to manage across all its dimensions. Focusing on the architecture transformation method, TOGAF provides a wide framework, which covers the repository, governance, and a set of recognized best practices. The examples featured in this book were realized using the open source Modelio tool, which includes extensions for TOGAF.
Key Features
- Includes intuitive summaries of the complex TOGAF standard to let you effectively model enterprise architecture
- Uses practical examples to illustrate ways to adapt TOGAF to the needs of your enterprise
- Provides model examples with Modelio, a free modeling tool, letting you exercise TOGAF modeling immediately using a dedicated tool
- Combines existing modeling standards with TOGAF
Readership
Enterprise architects, business analysts, IT managers.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 350
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Morgan Kaufmann 2014
- Published:
- 7th May 2014
- Imprint:
- Morgan Kaufmann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780124199958
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780124199842
Reviews
"The authors have done a great job of producing a document of excellent quality, structure, and content in the complex field of EA…This book is of significant importance to the whole EA community, including but not limited to EA experts and beginners." --Computing Reviews
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
Philippe Desfray Author
Philippe Desfray is the Co-founder of and Vice President of R&D at Softeam. Internationally renowned expert and author of several books on modeling, Philippe is a contributing member of the OMG, where he participates in the elaboration of a number of standards, notably UML and BPMN. He has been involved in model driven development research, standardization, and tooling for nearly two decades.
Affiliations and Expertise
Co-founder of and Vice President of R&D at Softeam
Gilbert Raymond Author
Gilbert Raymond is a Senior Consultant and head of Softeam’s Information System and Methods division. Gilbert is an expert in Information Systems and BPM, and is TOGAF 9-certified.
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Consultant and head of Softeam’s Information System and Methods Division