Modeling and Simulation of Mineral Processing Systems
1st Edition
Description
Dr. R. Peter King covers the field of quantitative modeling of mineral processing equipment and the use of these models to simulate the actual behavior of ore dressing and coal washing as they are configured to work in industrial practice.
The material is presented in a pedagogical style that is particularly suitable for readers who wish to learn the wide variety of modeling methods that have evolved in this field. The models vary widely from one unit type to another. As a result each model is described in some detail.
Wherever possible model structure is related to the underlying physical processes that govern the behaviour of particulate material in the processing equipment.
Predictive models are emphasised throughout so that, when combined, they can be used to simulate the operation of complex mineral processing flowsheets. The development of successful simulation techniques is a major objective of the work that is covered in the text.
Key Features
- Covers all aspects of modeling and simulation
- Provides all necessary tools to put the theory into practice
Readership
Final year undergraduates and postgraduate students and researchers in metallurgical and chemical engineering, who need a modern quantitative treatment of the process engineering of physical separation operations as they are applied to the processing of minerals. Professional process engineers who need to deal with the design, evaluation or operation of mineral processing and solid separation plants
Table of Contents
Introduction: Particle populations and distribution functions
Mineral liberation
Size classification
Communication operations
Solid-liquid separation
Gravity separation
Magnetic separation
Flotation
Simulation of ore dressing plants
Details
- No. of pages:
- 416
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2001
- Published:
- 2nd December 2012
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080511849
About the Author
R. Peter King
Reviews
"Peter King's book presents a welcome and needed addition to the mineral and process engineer's toolkit......The inclusion of the CD-ROM containing MODSIM is a compelling reason to buy the book.....The book succeeds in providing a sound absis for understanding phenomenological modelling priciples and provides a valuable text in physical processing of minerals. It is an essential purchase for those engaged in learning and teaching of the subject." --Materials World, July 2002