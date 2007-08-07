Modeling and Simulation-Based Data Engineering

"This book provides a practical methodology and framework to address some of the most pressing challenges impacting the interoperability and supportability of Information Technology (IT) systems and their viability as part of the Global Information Grid (GIG).

The surge in capital investment in IT systems, the proliferation of hardware and software as well as the dynamic forces influencing technological growth has made Interoperability and Supportability (I&S) of paramount concern to those who develop, field and support information systems and technology, government resource sponsors and those who exercise congressional oversight.

Many projects are brought into the acquisition lifecycle under a sense of urgency that brings ill-defined or vague requirements. Furthermore, because the dynamic nature of this industry often outpaces the ability of the DoD acquisition system to field or support IT in a timely manner, programs may be linked to legacy data and operating principles, or otherwise rooted in legacy platforms that prohibit attainment of the full efficiencies represented within the latest commercially available technology or service oriented architectures. The activities associated with obtaining I&S certification have proved to be uniquely critical issues in the IT fielding process and are the most significant in terms of their impact on the efficiency and effectiveness in fielding IT systems.

The path to satisfying Net-Ready Key Performance Parameters that are at the heart of I&S certification processes must be determined through developmental and operational test and evaluation. The System Entity Structure and methodology, and the modeling and simulation-based approach to interoperability testing that are proposed by the authors holds significant promise to significantly reducing program risk in terms of schedule, life cycle cost, and system performance." -- Michael A. Trabun, Shee Atiká Technologies, LLC