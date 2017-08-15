Modeling and Optimization of Biomass Supply Chains
1st Edition
Top-Down and Bottom-up Assessment for Agricultural, Forest and Waste Feedstock
Description
Modeling and Optimization of Biomass Supply Chains: Top Down and Bottom Up Assessment for Agricultural, Forest and Waste Feedstock provides scientific evidence for assessing biomass supply and logistics, placing emphasis on methods, modeling capacities, large data collection, processing and storage. The information presented builds on recent relevant research work from the Biomass Futures, Biomass Policies and S2Biom projects. In addition to technical issues, the book covers the economic, social and environmental aspects with direct implications on biomass availability.
Its chapters offer an overview of methodologies for assessing and modeling supply, biomass quality and requirements for different conversion processes, logistics and demand for biobased sectors. Case studies from the projects that inspire the book present practical examples of the implementation of these methodologies. The authors also compare methodologies for different regions, including Europe and the U.S. Biomass feedstock-specific chapters address the relevant elements for forest, agriculture, biowastes, post-consumer wood and non-food crops.
Engineers in the bioenergy sector, as well as researchers and graduate students will find this book to be a very useful resource when working on optimization and modeling of biomass supply chains. For energy policymakers, analysts and consultants, the book provides consistent and technically sound projections for policy and market development decisions.
Key Features
- Provides consistent ratios and indicators for assessing biomass supply and its logistical component
- Explores assumptions behind the assessment of different types of biomass, including key technical and non-technical factors
- Presents the existing modeling platforms, their input requirements and possible output projections
Readership
Engineers researchers and graduate students in the bioenergy field working on modelling and optimization of biomass supply chains. Energy policy makers, analysts and consultants.
Table of Contents
1. Biomass supply and logistics in both top down and bottom up assessments
2. Existing modelling platforms for biomass supply in Europe: inputs, outputs and projection potentials
3. Biomass quality attributes: matching characteristics with biomass conversion requirements
4. Modelling biomass logistics
5. Modelling demand for biobased sectors
6. Assessing forest biomass potentials
7. Assessing agricultural biomass potentials
8. Assessing the potential from biowastes and post-consumer wood
9. Assessing the potentials for non- food crops
10. Future perspectives for research
Details
- No. of pages:
- 292
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2017
- Published:
- 15th August 2017
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128123041
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128123034
About the Editor
Calliope Panoutsou
Calliope Panoutsou is a Senior Research Fellow and a member of the Bioenergy Group within the Centre for Environmental Policy (Imperial College London) and is also the Chair of the EBTP Working Group on Biomass availability and supply within the European Biofuels Technology Platform.
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Research Fellow, Bioenergy Group, Centre for Environmental Policy, Imperial College London, UK