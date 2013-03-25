Model-Based Engineering for Complex Electronic Systems
1st Edition
Description
In the electronics industry today consumer demand for devices with hyper-connectivity and mobility has resulted in the development of a complete system on a chip (SoC). Using the old ‘rule of thumb’ design methods of the past is no longer feasible for these new complex electronic systems. To develop highly successful systems that meet the requirements and quality expectations of customers, engineers now need to use a rigorous, model-based approach in their designs.
This book provides the definitive guide to the techniques, methods and technologies for electronic systems engineers, embedded systems engineers, and hardware and software engineers to carry out model- based electronic system design, as well as for students of IC systems design. Based on the authors’ considerable industrial experience, the book shows how to implement the methods in the context of integrated circuit design flows.
Key Features
- Complete guide to methods, techniques and technologies of model-based engineering design for developing robust electronic systems
- Written by world experts in model-based design who have considerable industrial experience
- Shows how to adopt the methods using numerous industrial examples in the context of integrated circuit design
Readership
Electronic systems engineers, embedded systems engineers, hardware and software engineers. Undergraduates and postgraduates studying IC systems design
Table of Contents
Dedication
Foreword
Preface
Acknowledgments
Section 1. Fundamentals for Model-Based Engineering
Chapter 1. Overview of Model-Based Engineering
1.1 Introduction
1.2 Multiple Facets of Modeling
1.3 Hierarchical Design
1.4 Partitioning
1.5 Specifications
1.6 Keys and Barriers to Adoption of Model-Based Engineering
Conclusion
Chapter 2. The Design and Verification Process
2.1 Introduction to the Design Process
2.2 Validation, Verification, and Requirements
2.3 The Design and Verification Process
2.4 System/Functional Level: Executable Specification
2.5 Architectural Level
2.6 Implementation Level
2.7 Model-Based Engineering – A Winning Approach
Chapter 3. Design Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Manual Analysis
3.3 Computer Simulation
Summary
Conclusion
References and Further Reading
Chapter 4. Modeling of Systems
4.1 Modeling in the Context of Design
4.2 Modeling Hierarchy
4.3 Fundamentals of Modeling
4.4 Specific Modeling Techniques
4.5 Forms of Representation
4.6 Modeling Tools
4.7 Future Proofing
Conclusion
References
Further Reading
Section 2. Modeling Approaches
Chapter 5. Graphical Modeling
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Modeling on Top of Languages
5.3 Model Abstraction
5.4 Getting started with ModLyng
5.5 Creating a Simple Model
5.6 Libraries and Models
5.7 Effects and Models
5.8 Hierarchical Models – Using the Schematic Editor
5.9 Test Benches and Model Validation
5.10 Examples
Conclusion
Appendix
Reference
Further Reading
Chapter 6. Block Diagram Modeling and System Analysis
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Signal Flow Modeling
6.3 State Machines
6.4 Algorithmic Models
6.5 Transfer Function Modeling
Conclusion
Chapter 7. Multiple Domain Modeling
7.1 Continuous-Time, Conserved Modeling
References
Chapter 8. Event-Based Modeling
8.1 Event-Based Modeling
Conclusion
Chapter 9. Fast Analog Modeling
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Averaged Modeling
9.3 Fast Analog Modeling
9.4 Finite-Difference Modeling
Conclusion
References
Further Reading
Chapter 10. Model-Based Optimization Techniques
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Overview of Optimization Methods
10.3 Case Study: Optimizing Magnetic Material Model Parameters
Conclusion
References
Chapter 11. Statistical and Stochastic Modeling
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Fundamentals of Noise
11.3 Statistical Modeling
Conclusion
References
Section 3. Design Methods
Chapter 12. Design Flow
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Requirements and Specifications
12.3 Initial Design – First Cut
12.4 Detailed Design
12.5 Optimal Design
12.6 Chip Integration and Verification
Conclusion
References
Chapter 13. Complex Electronic System Design Example
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Key Requirements
13.3 Top Level Model and Chip Architecture
13.4 Initial Design – First Cut
13.5 Detailed Design
13.6 Bringing It All Together
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 536
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Newnes 2013
- Published:
- 25th March 2013
- Imprint:
- Newnes
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123850850
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123850867
About the Author
Peter Wilson
Peter Wilson is Professor of Electronic Systems Engineering in the Electronic and Electrical Engineering Department at the University of Bath. After obtaining degrees at Heriot-Watt University in Edinburgh he worked as a Senior Design Engineer with Ferranti, Scotland and then as a Technical Specialist for Analogy, Inc. in Oregon, USA. After obtaining his PhD at the University of Southampton, he joined the faculty and was a member of the Academic staff at the University of Southampton from 2002 till 2015 when he moved to the University of Bath. He has published more than 100 papers and 3 books. Peter Wilson is also a Fellow of the IET, Fellow of the British Computer Society, a Chartered Engineer in the UK and a Senior Member of the IEEE.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Bath and Integra Designs Ltd., UK
H. Alan Mantooth
Dr. H. Alan Mantooth is a Distinguished Professor of Electrical Engineering at the University of Arkansas (UA) and holder of the 21st Century Endowed Chair in Mixed-signal IC Design and CAD. After receiving his bachelor’s and master’s at the UA in 1985 and 1986, respectively, and his Ph.D. from Georgia Tech in 1990, he worked for Analogy, Inc. for eight years as a modeling engineer before returning to the UA. He has published over 200 refereed articles on IC design, CAD, modeling, and power electronics, holds three modeling software patents and has published two other books. He is a Fellow of the IEEE and a member of Tau Beta Pi and Eta Kappa Nu.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Arkansas, USA
Reviews
"This textbook is intended for practicing engineers and as a reference for graduate students to learn these advanced design and modeling techniques. It provides a complete guide to the methods, techniques and technologies of model-based engineering design for electrical systems, provides methods and models and shows how to adopt various methods for integrated circuit design using actual industrial examples." --University of Arkansas Newswire online, May 2013
"Wilson and Mantooth provide a desk-top reference for engineers, students, and researchers who intend to carry out model-based electronic engineering. It can also be used for an upper-level undergraduate or entry-level graduate courses introducing model-base engineering." --Reference & Research Book News, October 2013