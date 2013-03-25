Model-Based Engineering for Complex Electronic Systems - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123850850, 9780123850867

Model-Based Engineering for Complex Electronic Systems

1st Edition

Authors: Peter Wilson H. Alan Mantooth
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123850850
eBook ISBN: 9780123850867
Imprint: Newnes
Published Date: 25th March 2013
Page Count: 536
Description

In the electronics industry today consumer demand for devices with hyper-connectivity and mobility has resulted in the development of a complete system on a chip (SoC). Using the old ‘rule of thumb’ design methods of the past is no longer feasible for these new complex electronic systems. To develop highly successful systems that meet the requirements and quality expectations of customers, engineers now need to use a rigorous, model-based approach in their designs.

This book provides the definitive guide to the techniques, methods and technologies for electronic systems engineers, embedded systems engineers, and hardware and software engineers to carry out model- based electronic system design, as well as for students of IC systems design. Based on the authors’ considerable industrial experience, the book shows how to implement the methods in the context of integrated circuit design flows.

Key Features

  • Complete guide to methods, techniques and technologies of model-based engineering design for developing robust electronic systems
  • Written by world experts in model-based design who have considerable industrial experience
  • Shows how to adopt the methods using numerous industrial examples in the context of integrated circuit design

Readership

Electronic systems engineers, embedded systems engineers, hardware and software engineers. Undergraduates and postgraduates studying IC systems design

Table of Contents

Dedication

Foreword

Preface

Acknowledgments

Section 1. Fundamentals for Model-Based Engineering

Chapter 1. Overview of Model-Based Engineering

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Multiple Facets of Modeling

1.3 Hierarchical Design

1.4 Partitioning

1.5 Specifications

1.6 Keys and Barriers to Adoption of Model-Based Engineering

Conclusion

Chapter 2. The Design and Verification Process

2.1 Introduction to the Design Process

2.2 Validation, Verification, and Requirements

2.3 The Design and Verification Process

2.4 System/Functional Level: Executable Specification

2.5 Architectural Level

2.6 Implementation Level

2.7 Model-Based Engineering – A Winning Approach

Chapter 3. Design Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Manual Analysis

3.3 Computer Simulation

Summary

Conclusion

References and Further Reading

Chapter 4. Modeling of Systems

4.1 Modeling in the Context of Design

4.2 Modeling Hierarchy

4.3 Fundamentals of Modeling

4.4 Specific Modeling Techniques

4.5 Forms of Representation

4.6 Modeling Tools

4.7 Future Proofing

Conclusion

References

Further Reading

Section 2. Modeling Approaches

Chapter 5. Graphical Modeling

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Modeling on Top of Languages

5.3 Model Abstraction

5.4 Getting started with ModLyng

5.5 Creating a Simple Model

5.6 Libraries and Models

5.7 Effects and Models

5.8 Hierarchical Models – Using the Schematic Editor

5.9 Test Benches and Model Validation

5.10 Examples

Conclusion

Appendix

Reference

Further Reading

Chapter 6. Block Diagram Modeling and System Analysis

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Signal Flow Modeling

6.3 State Machines

6.4 Algorithmic Models

6.5 Transfer Function Modeling

Conclusion

Chapter 7. Multiple Domain Modeling

7.1 Continuous-Time, Conserved Modeling

References

Chapter 8. Event-Based Modeling

8.1 Event-Based Modeling

Conclusion

Chapter 9. Fast Analog Modeling

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Averaged Modeling

9.3 Fast Analog Modeling

9.4 Finite-Difference Modeling

Conclusion

References

Further Reading

Chapter 10. Model-Based Optimization Techniques

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Overview of Optimization Methods

10.3 Case Study: Optimizing Magnetic Material Model Parameters

Conclusion

References

Chapter 11. Statistical and Stochastic Modeling

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Fundamentals of Noise

11.3 Statistical Modeling

Conclusion

References

Section 3. Design Methods

Chapter 12. Design Flow

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Requirements and Specifications

12.3 Initial Design – First Cut

12.4 Detailed Design

12.5 Optimal Design

12.6 Chip Integration and Verification

Conclusion

References

Chapter 13. Complex Electronic System Design Example

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Key Requirements

13.3 Top Level Model and Chip Architecture

13.4 Initial Design – First Cut

13.5 Detailed Design

13.6 Bringing It All Together

References

Index

About the Author

Peter Wilson

Peter Wilson is Professor of Electronic Systems Engineering in the Electronic and Electrical Engineering Department at the University of Bath. After obtaining degrees at Heriot-Watt University in Edinburgh he worked as a Senior Design Engineer with Ferranti, Scotland and then as a Technical Specialist for Analogy, Inc. in Oregon, USA. After obtaining his PhD at the University of Southampton, he joined the faculty and was a member of the Academic staff at the University of Southampton from 2002 till 2015 when he moved to the University of Bath. He has published more than 100 papers and 3 books. Peter Wilson is also a Fellow of the IET, Fellow of the British Computer Society, a Chartered Engineer in the UK and a Senior Member of the IEEE.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Bath and Integra Designs Ltd., UK

H. Alan Mantooth

Dr. H. Alan Mantooth is a Distinguished Professor of Electrical Engineering at the University of Arkansas (UA) and holder of the 21st Century Endowed Chair in Mixed-signal IC Design and CAD. After receiving his bachelor’s and master’s at the UA in 1985 and 1986, respectively, and his Ph.D. from Georgia Tech in 1990, he worked for Analogy, Inc. for eight years as a modeling engineer before returning to the UA. He has published over 200 refereed articles on IC design, CAD, modeling, and power electronics, holds three modeling software patents and has published two other books. He is a Fellow of the IEEE and a member of Tau Beta Pi and Eta Kappa Nu.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Arkansas, USA

Reviews

"This textbook is intended for practicing engineers and as a reference for graduate students to learn these advanced design and modeling techniques. It provides a complete guide to the methods, techniques and technologies of model-based engineering design for electrical systems, provides methods and models and shows how to adopt various methods for integrated circuit design using actual industrial examples." --University of Arkansas Newswire online, May 2013

"Wilson and Mantooth provide a desk-top reference for engineers, students, and researchers who intend to carry out model-based electronic engineering. It can also be used for an upper-level undergraduate or entry-level graduate courses introducing model-base engineering." --Reference & Research Book News, October 2013

Ratings and Reviews

