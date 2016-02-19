Mobilization and Reassembly of Genetic Information

Table of Contents



Speakers, Chairmen, and Discussants

Preface

A Review of the Eleventh Feodor Lynen Lecture Given by Fred Sanger

Modified Gene Expressions Induced by Transposable Elements

Studies with IS4

DNA Sequence Rearrangements within IS2 and Their Influence on Gene Expression

A Genetic Analysis of the Transposon Tn3: Evidence for Cointegrates as Intermediates in Transposition

Regulation of Tn3 Transposition and Specificity of Its Insertion Sites

Transposable Genetic Elements: The Mu Paradigm

The Fusion of DNA Molecules and Genetic Recombination

Excision and Replication Sequences in the Mitochondrial Genome of Yeast

Control of Cell Type in Yeast by Genetic Cassettes

Structure and Evolution of Growth Hormone-Related Genes

Stable and Unstable Expression of Genes in DNA Transformed Cells

Formation of β-Globin Following Infection with Recombinants Containing Rabbit β-Globin cDNA at Different Locations of SV40's Late Region

Repetitive DNA Elements Related to the Ribosomal Insertion of Drosophila melanogaster

Transposable Elements in the Drosophila Genome

Site-Specific Recombination in Bacteriophage λ: Requirements for the Phage att Site and Organization of the Recombination Functions

The Genesis of Avian Retrovirus Oncogenes

Initiation of Molecular Cloning of a Transforming Allele of Chemically Transformed Mouse Cells

Capped Eukaryotic Messenger RNAs Are Primers for Influenza Viral RNA Transcription

A Recurring SV40 Variant Containing Monkey DNA Sequences

Two Yeast tRNA Genes Containing Intervening Sequences

Synthesis and Processing of the Mouse β Globin mRNA Precursor

The Role of RNA Splicing in Regulation of Viral Gene Expression

Transcription of Animal Virus Genes in Vitro

Yeast Mitochondrial Intron Products Required Intron for RNA Splicing

Free Communications

Functional Viral Poly(A) + and Poly(A)-Message in Adenovirus 5-Infected Cells

Purification and Characterization of DNA-Dependent RNA Polymerase from Vaccinia Virions

Induction of the Transformed Phenotype in Rat Fibroblasts by Transfection of Chromosomal DNA Extracted from Polyoma-Transformed Rat Cells

What Is the Chemical Nature of Cytoplasmic Regulatory Factor for Phenylalanine Hydroxylase Gene?

Sequences That Flank the Intervening Sequence in rDNA Are Highly Conserved in Evolution

A Pathway of Specific Splicing Steps in Cytochrome b mRNA Processing Revealed in Yeast Mitochondria by Mutational Blocks within the Introns and Characterization of a Circular RNA Derived from a Complementable Intron

Type C Virus Expression in Human Placenta

Organization of Early Histone Repeats in the Sea Urchin Strongulocentrotus purpuratus

Organization of Late Histone Gene Repeats in the Sea Urchin Strongulocentrotus purpuratus

Interference of an Azocarcinogen with RNA Processing. A Possible Function of Repeat RNA Sequences in the Maintenance of Continuous Processing of Nuclear RNA

Integration of Plasmid Sequences into Mitochondrial Chromosomal DNA upon Reversion of S-Type Cytoplasmic Male Sterile Plants to Fertility in Maize

mRNA (Nucleoside-2'-) Methyltransferases from HeLa Cells

The Intracisternal A-Particle Genome: An Extensively Reiterated Interspersed Genetic Element of Mus musculus

mRNAs and Proteins Coded by Agrobacterium tumefaciens T-DNA of Crown Gall Tumors

Chromosomal Localization in Isogenic Lines of a Cloned Drosophilia DNA Sequence: Analysis by in Situ Hybridization

Base Sequence of the Interspersed 300 nt Repeated Sequences in Human DNA

Integration and Expression of Rous Sarcoma Virus DNA in Transformed Chick Embryo Fibroblasts

Transposon Induced Mutations in the Genes Coding for the Acetohydroxy Acid Synthase (AHAS) Isozymes in Salmonella typhimurium

Characterization of Human Gγ and Aγ Fetal Globin Genes

Isolation and Characterization of Genomic DNA Sequences Coding for the Pro α2 Chain of Sheep Type I Procollagen

Formation of PlargF Specialized Transducing Bacteriophage: Involvement of IS1

New Synthetic Oligonucleotides for Specific Trimming of DNA and for Sequencing DNA

A Cloning Vehicle with Poly(dA) and Poly(dT) Stretches on Complementary Strands* Applications for Strand Separation

Junction Sequences of an Erythromycin Transposon (Tn551) from S. aureus

Subunit Structures of Different Electrophoretic Forms of Nucleosomes

Promoter Sites in Bovine Mitochondrial DNA

Eukaryotic Jumping Genes with Large Inverted Repeats

Endodeoxyribonuclease Mutants of Salmonella typhimurium LT2

Organization of the Mouse Histone Genes

Improved Methods for Recombinant cDNA Construction

Genetic Studies of Trans-Acting Regulatory Effects in Higher Eukaryotes as Revealed by Chromosomal Imbalance

Y Chromosome Control of Spermatogenesis in Drosophila melanogaster

Localization of E. coli RNA Polymerase Initiation Sites on SV40 DNA

Molecular Recombination between Simian Virus 40 and Monkey Cell DNAs

Studies on Cloned Human Globin Genes

Transposition in the Dimorphic Bacterium Caulobacter crescentus

Two-Dimensional Native-SDS Page Analysis of Maize Malate Dehydrogenase Isozymes: Evidence for "Size Alleles"

Isogenic Rescue, a Method for Studying Nonconditional Lethal Mutants of Virulent Phages: Application to ФX 174

Amplification of Dihydrofolate Reductase Genes in Antifolate Resistant Chinese Hamster Lung Fibroblasts

Transfer of a Temperature-Sensitive Thymidine Kinase Gene to Mouse Cells

Immunoprecipitation and Characterization of Total RNA Translation Products from a Pathogenic Cestode: Taenia solium Larvae

Differential Hormone Responsiveness of the Ovalbumin Gene arid Its Pseudogenes in the Chick Oviduct

Expression of Human α-Globin Genes in Hybrid Mouse Erythroleukemia Cells

Transitions of Genomic DNA Organization

Nucleotide Sequence and Structural Features of the Common Region of Avian Sarcoma Virus

Localization of Single Copy DNA Sequences on G-Banded Human Chromosomes by in Situ Hybridization

Ovalbumin Is Synthesized in Mouse Cells Transformed with the Natural Chicken Ovalbumin Gene

Site Preference by Restriction Endonucleases

Mapping of the Transforming Region of Harvey Sarcoma Virus Genome Usirig Insertion-Deletion Mutants Constructed in Vitro

Selection of Rat Hepatoma Cell Variants with Altered Glucocorticoid Response

A Restriction Map of Bacteriophage T3

Characterization of T7 Promoter Sequences

The Structure of Transposable Mating Type Genes in Yeast

Complementation of Saccharomyces cerevisiae leu2 Auxotrophs by the Leucine Operon of Escherichia coli

Altered Patterns of Integrated SV40 DNA in Clonal Derivatives of tsA Mutant Transformed Mouse Cells

RNA Splicing Patterns of Immunoglobulin Genes

Expression of the Herpes Simplex Virus Thymidine Kinase Gene and the rDNA Gene of Tetrahymena thermophila in Saccharomyces cerevisiae

Construction and Characterization of New Cloning Vehicles. IV. Deletions of pBR322 and pBR325

Differential Expression and Induction of Virus Antigens in Cultured Mouse Mammary Tumor Subpopulations

Nucleotide Sequence in Early Region E1 of Adenovirus DNAs

Nucleotide Sequence Analysis of the Chloramphenicol Resistance Transposon Tn9

Isolation and Characterization of SV40 Nonconditional Replication-Deficient Mutants

