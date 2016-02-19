Mobilization and Reassembly of Genetic Information
1st Edition
Description
Mobilization and Reassembly of Genetic Information documents the proceedings of the Miami Winter Symposium, sponsored by the Department of Biochemistry, University of Miami School of Medicine, Miami, Florida, January 1970. This volume is the 17th in the ""Miami Winter Symposia"" series. Topics for the Miami Winter Symposia focus on areas of biochemistry in which recent progress offers new insights into the molecular basis of biological phenomena.
The manuscripts presented by researchers at the symposium cover a wide range of topics including modified gene expressions induced by transposable elements; regulation of tn3 transposition and specificity of its insertion sites; the fusion of DNA molecules and genetic recombination; and control of cell type in yeast by genetic cassettes. Subsequent chapters include studies such as stable and unstable expression of genes in DNA transformed cells; transposable elements in the Drosophila genome; the genesis of avian retrovirus oncogenes; synthesis and processing of the mouse β globin mRNA precursor; and type C virus expression in human placenta.
Table of Contents
Speakers, Chairmen, and Discussants
Preface
A Review of the Eleventh Feodor Lynen Lecture Given by Fred Sanger
Modified Gene Expressions Induced by Transposable Elements
Studies with IS4
DNA Sequence Rearrangements within IS2 and Their Influence on Gene Expression
A Genetic Analysis of the Transposon Tn3: Evidence for Cointegrates as Intermediates in Transposition
Regulation of Tn3 Transposition and Specificity of Its Insertion Sites
Transposable Genetic Elements: The Mu Paradigm
The Fusion of DNA Molecules and Genetic Recombination
Excision and Replication Sequences in the Mitochondrial Genome of Yeast
Control of Cell Type in Yeast by Genetic Cassettes
Structure and Evolution of Growth Hormone-Related Genes
Stable and Unstable Expression of Genes in DNA Transformed Cells
Formation of β-Globin Following Infection with Recombinants Containing Rabbit β-Globin cDNA at Different Locations of SV40's Late Region
Repetitive DNA Elements Related to the Ribosomal Insertion of Drosophila melanogaster
Transposable Elements in the Drosophila Genome
Site-Specific Recombination in Bacteriophage λ: Requirements for the Phage att Site and Organization of the Recombination Functions
The Genesis of Avian Retrovirus Oncogenes
Initiation of Molecular Cloning of a Transforming Allele of Chemically Transformed Mouse Cells
Capped Eukaryotic Messenger RNAs Are Primers for Influenza Viral RNA Transcription
A Recurring SV40 Variant Containing Monkey DNA Sequences
Two Yeast tRNA Genes Containing Intervening Sequences
Synthesis and Processing of the Mouse β Globin mRNA Precursor
The Role of RNA Splicing in Regulation of Viral Gene Expression
Transcription of Animal Virus Genes in Vitro
Yeast Mitochondrial Intron Products Required Intron for RNA Splicing
Free Communications
Functional Viral Poly(A) + and Poly(A)-Message in Adenovirus 5-Infected Cells
Purification and Characterization of DNA-Dependent RNA Polymerase from Vaccinia Virions
Induction of the Transformed Phenotype in Rat Fibroblasts by Transfection of Chromosomal DNA Extracted from Polyoma-Transformed Rat Cells
What Is the Chemical Nature of Cytoplasmic Regulatory Factor for Phenylalanine Hydroxylase Gene?
Sequences That Flank the Intervening Sequence in rDNA Are Highly Conserved in Evolution
A Pathway of Specific Splicing Steps in Cytochrome b mRNA Processing Revealed in Yeast Mitochondria by Mutational Blocks within the Introns and Characterization of a Circular RNA Derived from a Complementable Intron
Type C Virus Expression in Human Placenta
Organization of Early Histone Repeats in the Sea Urchin Strongulocentrotus purpuratus
Organization of Late Histone Gene Repeats in the Sea Urchin Strongulocentrotus purpuratus
Interference of an Azocarcinogen with RNA Processing. A Possible Function of Repeat RNA Sequences in the Maintenance of Continuous Processing of Nuclear RNA
Integration of Plasmid Sequences into Mitochondrial Chromosomal DNA upon Reversion of S-Type Cytoplasmic Male Sterile Plants to Fertility in Maize
mRNA (Nucleoside-2'-) Methyltransferases from HeLa Cells
The Intracisternal A-Particle Genome: An Extensively Reiterated Interspersed Genetic Element of Mus musculus
mRNAs and Proteins Coded by Agrobacterium tumefaciens T-DNA of Crown Gall Tumors
Chromosomal Localization in Isogenic Lines of a Cloned Drosophilia DNA Sequence: Analysis by in Situ Hybridization
Base Sequence of the Interspersed 300 nt Repeated Sequences in Human DNA
Integration and Expression of Rous Sarcoma Virus DNA in Transformed Chick Embryo Fibroblasts
Transposon Induced Mutations in the Genes Coding for the Acetohydroxy Acid Synthase (AHAS) Isozymes in Salmonella typhimurium
Characterization of Human Gγ and Aγ Fetal Globin Genes
Isolation and Characterization of Genomic DNA Sequences Coding for the Pro α2 Chain of Sheep Type I Procollagen
Formation of PlargF Specialized Transducing Bacteriophage: Involvement of IS1
New Synthetic Oligonucleotides for Specific Trimming of DNA and for Sequencing DNA
A Cloning Vehicle with Poly(dA) and Poly(dT) Stretches on Complementary Strands* Applications for Strand Separation
Junction Sequences of an Erythromycin Transposon (Tn551) from S. aureus
Subunit Structures of Different Electrophoretic Forms of Nucleosomes
Promoter Sites in Bovine Mitochondrial DNA
Eukaryotic Jumping Genes with Large Inverted Repeats
Endodeoxyribonuclease Mutants of Salmonella typhimurium LT2
Organization of the Mouse Histone Genes
Improved Methods for Recombinant cDNA Construction
Genetic Studies of Trans-Acting Regulatory Effects in Higher Eukaryotes as Revealed by Chromosomal Imbalance
Y Chromosome Control of Spermatogenesis in Drosophila melanogaster
Localization of E. coli RNA Polymerase Initiation Sites on SV40 DNA
Molecular Recombination between Simian Virus 40 and Monkey Cell DNAs
Studies on Cloned Human Globin Genes
Transposition in the Dimorphic Bacterium Caulobacter crescentus
Two-Dimensional Native-SDS Page Analysis of Maize Malate Dehydrogenase Isozymes: Evidence for "Size Alleles"
Isogenic Rescue, a Method for Studying Nonconditional Lethal Mutants of Virulent Phages: Application to ФX 174
Amplification of Dihydrofolate Reductase Genes in Antifolate Resistant Chinese Hamster Lung Fibroblasts
Transfer of a Temperature-Sensitive Thymidine Kinase Gene to Mouse Cells
Immunoprecipitation and Characterization of Total RNA Translation Products from a Pathogenic Cestode: Taenia solium Larvae
Differential Hormone Responsiveness of the Ovalbumin Gene arid Its Pseudogenes in the Chick Oviduct
Expression of Human α-Globin Genes in Hybrid Mouse Erythroleukemia Cells
Transitions of Genomic DNA Organization
Nucleotide Sequence and Structural Features of the Common Region of Avian Sarcoma Virus
Localization of Single Copy DNA Sequences on G-Banded Human Chromosomes by in Situ Hybridization
Ovalbumin Is Synthesized in Mouse Cells Transformed with the Natural Chicken Ovalbumin Gene
Site Preference by Restriction Endonucleases
Mapping of the Transforming Region of Harvey Sarcoma Virus Genome Usirig Insertion-Deletion Mutants Constructed in Vitro
Selection of Rat Hepatoma Cell Variants with Altered Glucocorticoid Response
A Restriction Map of Bacteriophage T3
Characterization of T7 Promoter Sequences
The Structure of Transposable Mating Type Genes in Yeast
Complementation of Saccharomyces cerevisiae leu2 Auxotrophs by the Leucine Operon of Escherichia coli
Altered Patterns of Integrated SV40 DNA in Clonal Derivatives of tsA Mutant Transformed Mouse Cells
RNA Splicing Patterns of Immunoglobulin Genes
Expression of the Herpes Simplex Virus Thymidine Kinase Gene and the rDNA Gene of Tetrahymena thermophila in Saccharomyces cerevisiae
Construction and Characterization of New Cloning Vehicles. IV. Deletions of pBR322 and pBR325
Differential Expression and Induction of Virus Antigens in Cultured Mouse Mammary Tumor Subpopulations
Nucleotide Sequence in Early Region E1 of Adenovirus DNAs
Nucleotide Sequence Analysis of the Chloramphenicol Resistance Transposon Tn9
Isolation and Characterization of SV40 Nonconditional Replication-Deficient Mutants
Details
- No. of pages:
- 480
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1980
- Published:
- 1st January 1980
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323148849