Mobilities Facing Hydrometeorological Extreme Events 2
1st Edition
Description
Mobilities Facing Hydrometeorological Extreme Events 2 covers our need to understand how the interaction of hydro-meteorological, social and development dynamics combine to bring improvement to or a worsening of both mobile and immobile exposure. The book provides a summary of the interdisciplinary work done over the past ten years. Residential mobility—the way in which the occupation of flood zones evolves over time—and its resulting immobile exposure are also at the heart of this work. In addition, the book explores how climate change and its relation to fast floods in various regions of the world, especially the Mediterranean, is creating extreme events.
Key Features
- Provides a comprehensive understanding of residential and daily mobilities in extreme hydrometeorological situations
- Updates on mobility adaptation cycles in the face of extreme hydro-meteorological events
Readership
Scientists, researchers and engineers interested in this subject area
Table of Contents
Part 1: Socio-hydrometeorological rhythms
1. Rhythmicity of adaptation to floods: physical cursors for the analysis of the action
Lutoff C., Creutin J.D., Boudevillain B.
2. Institutional Memory of Hazard
Sanseverino-Godfrin V. and Creutin J.D.
3. Pace of political decisions in the face of fast floods at the local level
Duvillard S., Choquet C.A., Andre-Poyaud I., Baud D.
4. Rapid flooding, revealing specific interactions between residential and daily mobility?
Durand S., Duvillard S., Ruin I., Lutoff C.
Part 2: High impact event: emergence and irreversibility
5. Introduction: notions of emergence and irreversibility
state of the art
6. High impact events, is a socio-hydrometeorological characterization possible?
Anquetin S., Ruin, I., Braud I., Creutin J.D., Ducrocq V., Lutoff C., Molinie G., Wilhelm B.
7. Misfortune groups: life cycle and mass rise
Ruin I., Lutoff C., Durand S.
8. High and low frequency exposure
Shabou S., Creutin J.D., Lutoff C., Ruin I., Chardonnel S.
9. Conclusion: contributions on the concepts of emergence and irreversibility
Details
- No. of pages:
- 330
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © ISTE Press - Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 1st December 2019
- Imprint:
- ISTE Press - Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781785482908
About the Editor
Celine Lutoff
Céline Lutoff is Senior Lecturer at Grenoble Alpes University, France, at the laboratory of social sciences at Grenoble (PACTE). She piloted the ANR MobiClimEx project and currently co-manages a platform dedicated to a science-society interface concerning regional climate change, Ouranos-AuRA.
Affiliations and Expertise
Université Grenoble Alpes, UMR PACTE 5194, Grenoble
Severine Durand
Séverine Durand, an environmental sociologist, defended a thesis in 2014 at Aix-Marseille University, France, on living practices in flood zones. During her four years working towards her postdoctoral thesis, she contributed to the MobiClimEx project, proposing a socio-anthropologic approach to mobility facing flash floods.
Affiliations and Expertise
IRSTEA, Centre de Grenoble, LESSEM, Grenoble