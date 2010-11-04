Mobile WiMAX
1st Edition
A Systems Approach to Understanding IEEE 802.16m Radio Access Technology
Description
Presenting the new IEEE 802.16m standard, this is the first book to take a systematic, top-down approach to describing Mobile WiMAX and its next generation, giving detailed algorithmic descriptions together with explanations of the principles behind the operation of individual air-interface protocols and network components.
Features:
- A systematic and detailed, top-down approach to the design of 4G cellular systems based on IEEE 802.16m and 3GPP LTE/LTE-Advanced technologies
- A systematic approach to understanding IEEE 802.16m radio access network and mobile WiMAX network architecture and protocols
- The first comprehensive technical reference on the design, development and performance evaluation of IMT-Advanced systems, including the theoretical background and design principles as well as implementation considerations
About the author:
The author, chief architect and technical lead of the IEEE 802.16m project at Intel Corporation, initiated and masterminded the development of the IEEE 802.16m standard and has been one of the leading technical drivers in its standardization process in IEEE. The author was also a leading technical contributor to the definition and development of requirements and evaluation methodology for the IMT-Advanced systems in ITU-R. Reflecting the author’s 20+ years expertise and experience, the book provides an in-depth, systematic and structured technical reference for professional engineers, researchers, and graduate students working in cellular communication systems, radio air-interface technologies, cellular communications protocols, advanced radio access technologies for 4G systems, and broadband cellular standards.
Key Features
Readership
Communications engineers working in wireless and cellular communications; signal processing engineers.
Table of Contents
Contents
Preface
Introduction
Acknowledgments
Abbreviations
Chapter 1 Introduction to Mobile Broadband Wireless Access and the IEEE 802.16 Standards
1.1 Mobile Broadband Wireless Access Technologies
1.2 Introduction to the IEEE 802.16 Standards
1.3 Introduction to WiMAX Forum Mobile System Profiles
1.4 Introduction to 3GPP Standards
Chapter 2 WiMAX Network Architecture
2.1 Design Principles of WiMAX Network Architecture
2.2 Network Reference Model
2.3 Authentication, Authorization, and Accounting (AAA)
2.4 Mobile IP
2.5 Radio Resource Management (RRM)
2.6 Mobility Management
2.7 Paging and Idle State Operation
2.8 Overview of 3GPP Evolved Packet Core Network Architecture
Chapter 3 IEEE 802.16m Reference Model and Protocol Structure
3.1 The IEEE 802.16m Reference Model
3.2 The IEEE 802.16m Protocol Structure
Chapter 4 IEEE 802.16m System Operation and State Diagrams
4.1 IEEE 802.16m Mobile Station State Diagrams
4.2 Network Entry
4.3 State Transitions and Mobility
4.4 State Transitions in Relay Stations
4.5 Operational States of Femto Base Stations
4.6 3GPP LTE User Equipment States and State Transitions
Chapter 5 The IEEE 802.16m Convergence Sub-Layer
5.1 Header Compression
5.2 Service Flow Classification and Identification
5.3 Packet Convergence Sub-Layer
5.4 Generic Packet Convergence Sub-Layer
5.5 The 3GPP LTE Packet Data Convergence Protocol
Chapter 6 The IEEE 802.16m Medium Access Control Common Part Sub-Layer (Part I)
6.1 Addressing
6.2 MAC PDU Headers
6.3 MAC Signaling Headers
6.4 Mobility Management and Handover
6.5 Quality of Service
6.6 IEEE 802.16m QoS Classes
6.7 MAC Management/Control Messages
6.8 Connection and Session Management
6.9 Mobility and Power Management
6.10 Scheduling Services
6.11 Bandwidth Request and Allocation
6.12 Multi-Radio Coexistence
6.13 3GPP LTE Radio Resource Control Functions
Appendix A: Proportional Fair Scheduling Algorithm
Chapter 7 The IEEE 802.16m Medium Access Control Common Part Sub-Layer (Part II)
7.1 Automatic Repeat Request
7.2 Hybrid Automatic Repeat Request Functions
7.2.1 HARQ Principles
7.3 MAC PDU Formation
7.4 3GPP LTE Radio Link Control and Medium Access Control Sub-Layers
Chapter 8 The IEEE 802.16m Security Sub-Layer
8.1 Security Architecture
8.2 Authentication
8.3 Key Management Protocol (PKMv3)
8.4 Security Association Management
8.5 Cryptographic Methods
8.6 Control-Plane Signaling Protection
8.7 User Privacy
8.8 3GPP LTE Security Aspects
Chapter 9 The IEEE 802.16m Physical Layer (Part I)
9.1 Overview of IEEE 802.16m Physical Layer Processing
9.2 Characteristics of Wireless Channels
9.3 SC-FDMA and OFDMA Principles
9.4 Downlink and Uplink Multiple Access Schemes
9.5 IEEE 802.16m Duplex Modes
9.6 Frame Structure
9.7 The Concept of Time Zones and Frequency Regions
9.8 Subchannelization and Permutation
9.9 Pilot Structure and Channel Estimation
9.10 MIMO Midamble
9.11 Pilot-Based Channel Estimation
9.12 Channel Coding and Modulation
9.13 Synchronization Channel
9.14 Superframe Headers (Broadcast Channel)
9.15 3GPP LTE Physical Layer Protocols
Chapter 10 The IEEE 802.16m Physical Layer (Part II)
10.1 Control Channels
10.2 Downlink Control Channels
10.3 Uplink Control Channels
10.4 Multi-Antenna Transmission Schemes
10.5 IEEE 802.16m Downlink MIMO Schemes
10.6 IEEE 802.16m Uplink MIMO Schemes
10.7 Multi-BS MIMO
10.8 Interference Mitigation
10.9 Multi-Antenna Techniques in 3GPP LTE
10.10 Multi-Antenna Techniques in 3GPP LTE-Advanced
Chapter 11 Multi-Carrier Operation
11.1 Principles of Multi-Carrier Operation
11.2 Sub-Carrier Alignment and Use of Guard Sub-Carriers
11.3 Carrier Aggregation and Spectral Mask Considerations
11.4 MAC Aspects of Multi-Carrier Operation
11.5 3GPP LTE-Advanced Multi-Carrier Operation
Chapter 12 Performance of IEEE 802.16m and 3GPP LTE-Advanced
12.1 Definition of the Performance Metrics
12.2 Calculation of Static and Dynamic Overhead
12.3 Traffic Models
12.4 Link-to-System Mapping (PHY Abstraction)
12.5 IMT-Advanced Test Environments
12.6 Network Layout for System-Level Simulations
12.7 IMT-Advanced Evaluation Methodology and Baseline Configurations
12.8 Link-Level and System-Level Channel Models
12.9 IEEE 802.16m Link-Level and System-Level Performance
12.10 3GPP LTE-Advanced Link-Level and System-Level Performance
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 784
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2011
- Published:
- 4th November 2010
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080960975
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123749642
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128101933
About the Author
Sassan Ahmadi
Dr. Sassan Ahmadi is the Director of 5G Wireless Systems and Standards with Xilinx Inc., and a Lecturer at Stanford University with over 30 years of experience in signal processing and communication system design as well as cellular systems standards development. Previously, he held senior positions at Apple, Intel and Nokia. He has authored two books on wireless communications, "LTE-Advanced, A Practical Systems Approach to Understanding 3GPP LTE Releases 10 and 11 Radio Access Technologies", Academic Press, 2013 and "Mobile WiMAX, A Systems Approach to Understanding IEEE 802.16m Radio Access Technology", Academic Press, 2010 and over 90 patents/patent applications on various aspects of 4G and 5G radio access networks. He is the co-author of six other books as well as and the author of more than 20 refereed journal and conference papers. For over two decades, he has been a technical contributor and leader in the development of the cellular standards including 5G NR, IMT-Advanced, and IEEE 802.16m standards in 3GPP, ITU-R, and IEEE. He has taught graduate courses at Stanford University since 2014 and University of California, San Diego between 2000 and 2003.
Affiliations and Expertise
Director of 5G Wireless Systems and Standards at Xilinx Inc. and Lecturer at Stanford University