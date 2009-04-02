Mobile Technology for Children
1st Edition
Designing for Interaction and Learning
Description
Children are one of the largest new user groups of mobile technology -- from phones to micro-laptops to electronic toys. These products are both lauded and criticized, especially when it comes to their role in education and learning. The need has never been greater to understand how these technologies are being designed and to evaluate their impact worldwide. Mobile Technology for Children brings together contributions from leaders in industry, non-profit organizations, and academia to offer practical solutions for the design and the future of mobile technology for children.
Key Features
First book to present a multitude of voices on the design, technology, and impact of mobile devices for children and learning
Features contributions from leading academics, designers, and policy makers from nine countries, whose affiliations include Sesame Workshop, LeapFrog Enterprises, Intel, the United Nations, and UNICEF
*Each contribution and case study is followed by a best practice overview to help readers consider their own research and design and for a quick reference
Readership
- industry professionals - industrial designers, software or web interaction/interface designers, ubiquitous computing designers, mobile application designers, developers working in mobile media, project/product managers, professionals who currently develop technologies for children (e.g., at toy companies, software developers, media companies, and more) and would like to move into the mobile area.
- researchers and university students - computer science, human-computer interaction, information science, and educational technology
Table of Contents
Foreword: Water Jugs and Ringtones: Jason Bellone
Introduction: Defining Mobile Technologies, Children and Learning: Allison Druin
Section 1- The Landscape
Chapter 1: How Mobile Technologies Are Changing the Way Children Learn: Yvonne Rogers, Sara Price
Chapter 2: Harnessing the Potential of Mobile Technologies for Children and Learning: Carly Shuler, Dixie Ching, Armanda Lewis, Michael H. Levine, Joan Ganz Cooney Center at Sesame Workshop
Chapter 3: Pocket Rockets: The Past, Present and Future of Children's Portable Computing: Warren Buckleitner
Chapter 4: Social Impacts of Mobile Technologies for Children: Keystone or Invasive Species?: Christopher Hoadley
Chapter 5: A Disruption is Coming: A Primer for Educators on the Mobile Technology Revolution: Elliot Soloway
Section 2- Designing Mobile Technologies
Chapter 6: Mobile Interaction Design Matters: Matt Jones
Chapter 7: A Child's Mobile Digital Library: Collaboration, Community, and Change: Jerry Fails, Allison Druin, Ben Bederson, Ann Weeks, Anne Rose
Chapter 8: Adding Space and Senses to Mobile World Exploration: Maria Joao Silva, Cristina, Azevedo Gomes, Bruno Pestana, Joao Correia Lopes, Maria Jose Marcelino, Cristina Gouveia, Alexandra Fonseca
Chapter 9: LeapFrog Learning Design: Playful Approaches to Literacy, from LeapPad to the Tag Reading System: Jim Gray, Jennae Bulat, Carolyn Jaynes, Leap Frog, and Anne Cunningham
Chapter 10: Designing the Intel-Powered Classmate PC: Ramon Morales
Section 3- Learning and Use
Chapter 11: Early OLPC Experiences in a Rural Uruguayan School: Juan Pablo Hourcade, Daiana Beitler, Fernando Cormenzana, Pablo Flores
Chapter 12: "It's Mine": Kids Carrying Their Culture Wherever They Go: Lisa Guernsey
Chapter 13: Mobile Technologies in Support of Young Children's Learning: Glenda Revelle
Chapter 14: Mobile Technologies for Parent-Child Relationships: Svetlana Yarosh, Hilary Davis, Paulina Modlitba Soderlund, Mikael Skov, Frank Vetere
Chapter 15: Using Mobile Technology to Unite (for) Children: Christopher Fabian and Erica Kochi
Chapter 16: Designing the Future: Janet Read and Allison Druin
Details
- No. of pages:
- 408
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Morgan Kaufmann 2009
- Published:
- 2nd April 2009
- Imprint:
- Morgan Kaufmann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080954097
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780123749000
About the Author
Allison Druin
Allison Druin is assistant professor at the University of Maryland, both in the Institute for Advanced Computer Studies and the College of Education in the Department of Human Development. Her recent work has focused on developing-with children as her design partners-new robotic storytelling technologies. Druin is the editor of The Design of Children's Technology and coauthor of Designing Multimedia Environments for Children (John Wiley & Sons, 1996).
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Maryland, USA
Reviews
"Allison Druin, who I consider the seminal HCI researcher in children and emerging technologies -- has brought together other experts from the key perspectives on children and mobile technologies, and through these experts the reader has a chance to glimpse our future as these children are creating it." — Arnie Lund, User Experience Director, Microsoft
"I see this book as a fundamental source of ideas and inspirations for those in academia and business who research, design, and build mobile devices for children. Bravo to Allison and her contributors." – Chauncey Wilson, Senior User Researcher, Autodesk, Inc., Adjunct Instructor, HFID program at Bentley College
"The book inspires the reader to investigate the opportunities and challenges of applying mobile technologies to advance children’s learning. The book is international in its outlook and raises the issues of supporting children’s education in the developed and developing countries. It highlights that mobile technologies should be designed to suit the contexts, culture and requirements of children in their contexts… [T]he book is novel, engaging, and the only resource that brings together research and researchers in the area of mobile technologies for children. It will be a useful resource for HCI academics and researchers, and will also help to inform policy makers involved in education for children."--BCS’s Interfaces Magazine