Mobile Technology for Children - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123749000, 9780080954097

Mobile Technology for Children

1st Edition

Designing for Interaction and Learning

Authors: Allison Druin
eBook ISBN: 9780080954097
Paperback ISBN: 9780123749000
Imprint: Morgan Kaufmann
Published Date: 2nd April 2009
Page Count: 408
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
47.99
40.79
70.91
60.27
69.95
59.46
52.95
45.01
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
48.95
41.61
61.95
52.66
63.95
54.36
38.99
33.14
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Resources

Instructor Ancillary Support Materials

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Children are one of the largest new user groups of mobile technology -- from phones to micro-laptops to electronic toys. These products are both lauded and criticized, especially when it comes to their role in education and learning. The need has never been greater to understand how these technologies are being designed and to evaluate their impact worldwide. Mobile Technology for Children brings together contributions from leaders in industry, non-profit organizations, and academia to offer practical solutions for the design and the future of mobile technology for children.

 

Key Features

First book to present a multitude of voices on the design, technology, and impact of mobile devices for children and learning

Features contributions from leading academics, designers, and policy makers from nine countries, whose affiliations include Sesame Workshop, LeapFrog Enterprises, Intel, the United Nations, and UNICEF

*Each contribution and case study is followed by a best practice overview to help readers consider their own research and design and for a quick reference

Readership

  • industry professionals - industrial designers, software or web interaction/interface designers, ubiquitous computing designers, mobile application designers, developers working in mobile media, project/product managers, professionals who currently develop technologies for children (e.g., at toy companies, software developers, media companies, and more) and would like to move into the mobile area.
  • researchers and university students - computer science, human-computer interaction, information science, and educational technology

Table of Contents

Table of Contents:

Foreword: Water Jugs and Ringtones: Jason Bellone

Introduction: Defining Mobile Technologies, Children and Learning: Allison Druin

Section 1- The Landscape

Chapter 1: How Mobile Technologies Are Changing the Way Children Learn: Yvonne Rogers, Sara Price 

Chapter 2: Harnessing the Potential of Mobile Technologies for Children and Learning: Carly Shuler, Dixie Ching, Armanda Lewis, Michael H. Levine, Joan Ganz Cooney Center at Sesame Workshop

Chapter 3: Pocket Rockets: The Past, Present and Future of Children's Portable Computing: Warren Buckleitner

Chapter 4: Social Impacts of Mobile Technologies for Children: Keystone or Invasive Species?: Christopher Hoadley

Chapter 5: A Disruption is Coming: A Primer for Educators on the Mobile Technology Revolution: Elliot Soloway

Section 2- Designing Mobile Technologies

Chapter 6: Mobile Interaction Design Matters: Matt Jones

Chapter 7: A Child's Mobile Digital Library: Collaboration, Community, and Change: Jerry Fails, Allison Druin, Ben Bederson, Ann Weeks, Anne Rose

Chapter 8: Adding Space and Senses to Mobile World Exploration: Maria Joao Silva, Cristina, Azevedo Gomes, Bruno Pestana, Joao Correia Lopes, Maria Jose Marcelino, Cristina Gouveia, Alexandra Fonseca

Chapter 9: LeapFrog Learning Design: Playful Approaches to Literacy, from LeapPad to the Tag Reading System: Jim Gray, Jennae Bulat, Carolyn Jaynes, Leap Frog, and Anne Cunningham

Chapter 10: Designing the Intel-Powered Classmate PC: Ramon Morales

Section 3- Learning and Use

Chapter 11: Early OLPC Experiences in a Rural Uruguayan School: Juan Pablo Hourcade, Daiana Beitler, Fernando Cormenzana, Pablo Flores

Chapter 12: &quot;It's Mine&quot;: Kids Carrying Their Culture Wherever They Go: Lisa Guernsey

Chapter 13: Mobile Technologies in Support of Young Children's Learning: Glenda Revelle

Chapter 14: Mobile Technologies for Parent-Child Relationships: Svetlana Yarosh, Hilary Davis, Paulina Modlitba Soderlund, Mikael Skov, Frank Vetere

Chapter 15: Using Mobile Technology to Unite (for) Children: Christopher Fabian and Erica Kochi

Chapter 16: Designing the Future: Janet Read and Allison Druin

Details

No. of pages:
408
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Morgan Kaufmann 2009
Published:
Imprint:
Morgan Kaufmann
eBook ISBN:
9780080954097
Paperback ISBN:
9780123749000

About the Author

Allison Druin

Allison Druin is assistant professor at the University of Maryland, both in the Institute for Advanced Computer Studies and the College of Education in the Department of Human Development. Her recent work has focused on developing-with children as her design partners-new robotic storytelling technologies. Druin is the editor of The Design of Children's Technology and coauthor of Designing Multimedia Environments for Children (John Wiley & Sons, 1996).

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Maryland, USA

Reviews

"Allison Druin, who I consider the seminal HCI researcher in children and emerging technologies -- has brought together other experts from the key perspectives on children and mobile technologies, and through these experts the reader has a chance to glimpse our future as these children are creating it." — Arnie Lund, User Experience Director, Microsoft

"I see this book as a fundamental source of ideas and inspirations for those in academia and business who research, design, and build mobile devices for children. Bravo to Allison and her contributors." – Chauncey Wilson, Senior User Researcher, Autodesk, Inc., Adjunct Instructor, HFID program at Bentley College

"The book inspires the reader to investigate the opportunities and challenges of applying mobile technologies to advance children’s learning. The book is international in its outlook and raises the issues of supporting children’s education in the developed and developing countries. It highlights that mobile technologies should be designed to suit the contexts, culture and requirements of children in their contexts… [T]he book is novel, engaging, and the only resource that brings together research and researchers in the area of mobile technologies for children. It will be a useful resource for HCI academics and researchers, and will also help to inform policy makers involved in education for children."--BCS’s Interfaces Magazine

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.