Mobile IPv6
1st Edition
Protocols and Implementation
Description
Mobile IPv6 has become the key enabling technology for mobile data and multimedia services and devices worldwide (i.e., cellular systems, VoIP handovers over LAN, multi-access network handovers, location privacy, enterprise mobile networking, etc.).
This book covers the IPv6 host mobility protocol known as "mobile IPv6" and begins with a basic description of mobile IPv6 and then details protocol specifications and data structures as well as actual implementation. A sample configuration for a real Mobile IPv6 operation is provided at the end of the book.
Key Features
- Provides a detailed introduction to the IETF Mobile IPv6 standard
- Includes extensive line-by-line code sets with meticulous explanations of their implementation
- Numerous diagrams and illustrations to help in visualizing the implementation
Readership
Developers and programmers implementing IPv6 and related protocols in mobile and wireless environments
Table of Contents
1 Introduction
2 Introduction
3 Mobile IPv6 Overview
4 Header Extension
5 Procedure of Mobile IPv6
6 Movement Detection
7 Dynamic Home Agent Address Discovery
8 Mobile Prefix Solicitation/Advertisement
9 Relationship with IPsec
10 Code Introduction
11 Mobile IPv6 Related Structures
12 Macro and Type Deﬁnitions
13 Utility Functions
14 Common Mobility Header Processing
15 Home Agent and Correspondent Node
16 Mobile Node
17 Mobile IPv6 Operation
Appendix
Details
- No. of pages:
- 479
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Morgan Kaufmann 2009
- Published:
- 31st July 2009
- Imprint:
- Morgan Kaufmann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123785688
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780123750754
About the Author
Qing Li
Qing Li is a senior architect at Blue Coat Systems, Inc. leading the design and development efforts of the next-generation IPv6 enabled secure proxy appliances. Qing holds multiple US patents. Qing is a contributing author of the book titled Handbook of Networked and Embedded Control Systems published in June 2005. He is the author of the embedded systems development book titled Real-Time Concepts for Embedded Systems published in April 2003.
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Architect, Blue Coat Systems, Inc., Sunnyvale, CA, USA
Tatuya Jinmei
Tatuya Jinmei, Ph.D,a senior software architect at Internet Systems Consortium, Inc. He had been a core developer of the KAME project since the launch of the project through its conclusion. In 2003, he received the Ph.D degree from Keio University, Japan, based on his work at KAME.
Affiliations and Expertise
Researcher, Toshiba Corp. and Core Member of the KAME Project, JAPAN
Keiichi Shima
Keiichi Shima is a senior researcher at Internet Initiative Japan Inc. He was a core developer of the KAME project from 2001 to the end of the project and developed Mobile IPv6/NEMO Basic Support protocol stack. He is now working on the new mobility stack (the SHISA stack) for BSD operating systems.
Affiliations and Expertise
Researcher, Internet Initiative Japan and Core Member of the KAME Project, JAPAN