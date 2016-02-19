Mobile Genetic Elements introduces the nonspecialist to the biology and genetics of mobile elements. It attempts to make the biochemistry of DNA rearrangements more accessible to embryologists and evolutionists, and to illuminate the related developmental cycles to the biochemist. The book also shows how natural the activity of mobile elements can be in diverse biological situations. The chapters describe several well-studied cases in which genetic determinants—often identified as specific nucleic acid sequences—repeatedly change their positions within or between cellular genomes. Because their genomic positions are not fixed, these determinants may conveniently be classed together under the rubric of mobile genetic elements. The book begins with a discussion of maize controlling elements. This is followed by separate chapters on the bacteriophages λ and Mu; nonviral mobile elements in bacteria; transposable Ty elements in brewer's yeast; Drosophila transposable element; and hybrid dysgenesis. Subsequent chapters cover vertebrate retroviruses; Agrobacterium oncogenesis in plants; flagellar phase variation in Salmonella; yeast mating type; and surface antigenic variation in trypanosomes.

Table of Contents



Contributors

Genomic Reorganization in Cell Lineages

1. Controlling Elements in Maize

I. Introduction

II. Overview of Maize Controlling Elements

III. The Ac-Ds Controlling Element Family

IV. The Spm Controlling Element Family

V. The Origin of Controlling Elements

VI. Discussion

References

2. Bacteriophage λ

I. The λ Life Cycle

II. Mechanism of Insertion and Excision

III. Regulation of Integration Genes

V. Comparative Properties of Phages that Insert by Reciprocal Site-Specific Recombination

V. Reciprocal Recombination as a Transposition Mechanism

VI. Evolution of λ and Its Relation to Host Evolution

References

3. Phage Mu: Transposition as a Life-Style

I. Introduction

II. Mu as a Temperate Phage

III. Mu as a Transposable Element

IV. D108

V. Mu and Host Factors Involved in Transposition-Replication

References

4. Prokaryotic IS Elements

I. Introduction

II. Discussion of Knowledge and Concepts

III. Interpretation of Available Data

IV. DNA Rearrangements and Gene Transfer Attributable to IS Elements

V. Conclusions, Speculations, and Open Questions

References

5. Tn3 and Its Relatives

I. Introduction

II. Element-Specific Recombination

III. The Genetic Organization of Tn3

IV. Mechanism of Transposition

V. IS 101 and Tn957: The Degenerate Transposons

VI. The Tn507/Tn721 Subgroup

VII. Transposition Immunity

References

6. Transposon Tn10

I. Introduction

II. Transposition of Tn10 as a Discrete Unit

III. Genetic Organization of Tn10

IV. Genetic Analysis of Tn10 Transposition

V. Genetic Organization of Tn70-Right

VI. Role of the Host in Tn10 Transposition

VII. Mechanism of Tn10 Transposition

VIII. Tn10-Associated Excision

IX. Tn10 as a Substrate for Homologous Recombination

References

7. Transposable Elements in Yeast

I. Introduction

II. Transposition of Ty Elements

III. Catalog of Ty Elements

IV. Heterogeneity of Ty Elements

V. Heterogeneity of δ Sequences

VI. Heterogeneity in the Distribution of Ty Elements

VII. Recombination between Ty and δ Sequences

VIII. Ty Transcription

IX. Ty Effects on Gene Expression

X. Control of Tys

XI. Summary and Conclusions

References

8. Dispersed Repetitive DNAs in Drosophila

I. Introduction

II. copia-Like Elements

III. Foldback Elements

IV. Ρ Elements

V. Other Dispersed Repetitive Families

VI. Evolution of Drosophila Transposable Elements and Their Relationship to the Rest of the Genome

References

9. Hybrid Dysgenesis Determinants

I. Introduction

II. Phenomenology of Hybrid Dysgenesis

III. Inheritance of the Chromosomal Components

IV. Inheritance of the Maternal Regulatory Components

V. Interactions between the Two Components

VI. Regulation of I and Ρ Elements

VII. Hybrid Dysgenesis and Evolution

References

10. Retroviruses

I. Introduction

II. The Properties of Retroviruses

III. Proviruses as Movable Genetic Elements

IV. Prospects

References

11. Agrobacterium Tumor Induction

I. Crown Gall: Agrobacterium—Plant-Cell Interaction

II. Genetic and Functional Characteristics of Different Types of Ti Plasmids

III. T-DNA Transfer from Plasmids to the Nucleus of Plant Cells

IV. T-DNA as a New Chromosomal Locus in Transformed Plant Cells

V. General Conclusions

References

12. Phase Variation and Related Systems

I. Introduction

II. The Genetics of Phase Variation

III. The Molecular Basis of Phase Variation

IV. Bacteriophage Mu

V. Some Other Site-Specific Recombination Systems

VI. Evolution of the Phase Variation System

VII. Functional Significance

References

13. Mating-Type Genes of Saccharomyces cerevisiae

I. Introduction

II. The Mating-Type Locus

III. Mating-Type Conversions

IV. Expression of the Silent Genes without Transposition

V. Mechanism of Mating-Type Switching

VI. Possible Mechanisms of Transposition of Yeast Mating-Type Genes

References

14. Antigenic Variation in Trypanosomes

I. Introduction

II. The Basic Biology of Trypanosomes and Antigenic Variation

III. VSG Messenger RNAs and VSG Genes

IV. The Expression of Some VSG Genes Controlled by a Duplication-Transposition

V. VSG Gene Rearrangements Not Linked to Expression

VI. Antigenic Variation in Protozoa Other than Trypanosomes

VII. Summary and Outlook

References

Index

