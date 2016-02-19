Mobile Genetic Elements
1st Edition
Description
Mobile Genetic Elements introduces the nonspecialist to the biology and genetics of mobile elements. It attempts to make the biochemistry of DNA rearrangements more accessible to embryologists and evolutionists, and to illuminate the related developmental cycles to the biochemist. The book also shows how natural the activity of mobile elements can be in diverse biological situations. The chapters describe several well-studied cases in which genetic determinants—often identified as specific nucleic acid sequences—repeatedly change their positions within or between cellular genomes. Because their genomic positions are not fixed, these determinants may conveniently be classed together under the rubric of mobile genetic elements.
The book begins with a discussion of maize controlling elements. This is followed by separate chapters on the bacteriophages λ and Mu; nonviral mobile elements in bacteria; transposable Ty elements in brewer's yeast; Drosophila transposable element; and hybrid dysgenesis. Subsequent chapters cover vertebrate retroviruses; Agrobacterium oncogenesis in plants; flagellar phase variation in Salmonella; yeast mating type; and surface antigenic variation in trypanosomes.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Genomic Reorganization in Cell Lineages
1. Controlling Elements in Maize
I. Introduction
II. Overview of Maize Controlling Elements
III. The Ac-Ds Controlling Element Family
IV. The Spm Controlling Element Family
V. The Origin of Controlling Elements
VI. Discussion
References
2. Bacteriophage λ
I. The λ Life Cycle
II. Mechanism of Insertion and Excision
III. Regulation of Integration Genes
V. Comparative Properties of Phages that Insert by Reciprocal Site-Specific Recombination
V. Reciprocal Recombination as a Transposition Mechanism
VI. Evolution of λ and Its Relation to Host Evolution
References
3. Phage Mu: Transposition as a Life-Style
I. Introduction
II. Mu as a Temperate Phage
III. Mu as a Transposable Element
IV. D108
V. Mu and Host Factors Involved in Transposition-Replication
References
4. Prokaryotic IS Elements
I. Introduction
II. Discussion of Knowledge and Concepts
III. Interpretation of Available Data
IV. DNA Rearrangements and Gene Transfer Attributable to IS Elements
V. Conclusions, Speculations, and Open Questions
References
5. Tn3 and Its Relatives
I. Introduction
II. Element-Specific Recombination
III. The Genetic Organization of Tn3
IV. Mechanism of Transposition
V. IS 101 and Tn957: The Degenerate Transposons
VI. The Tn507/Tn721 Subgroup
VII. Transposition Immunity
References
6. Transposon Tn10
I. Introduction
II. Transposition of Tn10 as a Discrete Unit
III. Genetic Organization of Tn10
IV. Genetic Analysis of Tn10 Transposition
V. Genetic Organization of Tn70-Right
VI. Role of the Host in Tn10 Transposition
VII. Mechanism of Tn10 Transposition
VIII. Tn10-Associated Excision
IX. Tn10 as a Substrate for Homologous Recombination
References
7. Transposable Elements in Yeast
I. Introduction
II. Transposition of Ty Elements
III. Catalog of Ty Elements
IV. Heterogeneity of Ty Elements
V. Heterogeneity of δ Sequences
VI. Heterogeneity in the Distribution of Ty Elements
VII. Recombination between Ty and δ Sequences
VIII. Ty Transcription
IX. Ty Effects on Gene Expression
X. Control of Tys
XI. Summary and Conclusions
References
8. Dispersed Repetitive DNAs in Drosophila
I. Introduction
II. copia-Like Elements
III. Foldback Elements
IV. Ρ Elements
V. Other Dispersed Repetitive Families
VI. Evolution of Drosophila Transposable Elements and Their Relationship to the Rest of the Genome
References
9. Hybrid Dysgenesis Determinants
I. Introduction
II. Phenomenology of Hybrid Dysgenesis
III. Inheritance of the Chromosomal Components
IV. Inheritance of the Maternal Regulatory Components
V. Interactions between the Two Components
VI. Regulation of I and Ρ Elements
VII. Hybrid Dysgenesis and Evolution
References
10. Retroviruses
I. Introduction
II. The Properties of Retroviruses
III. Proviruses as Movable Genetic Elements
IV. Prospects
References
11. Agrobacterium Tumor Induction
I. Crown Gall: Agrobacterium—Plant-Cell Interaction
II. Genetic and Functional Characteristics of Different Types of Ti Plasmids
III. T-DNA Transfer from Plasmids to the Nucleus of Plant Cells
IV. T-DNA as a New Chromosomal Locus in Transformed Plant Cells
V. General Conclusions
References
12. Phase Variation and Related Systems
I. Introduction
II. The Genetics of Phase Variation
III. The Molecular Basis of Phase Variation
IV. Bacteriophage Mu
V. Some Other Site-Specific Recombination Systems
VI. Evolution of the Phase Variation System
VII. Functional Significance
References
13. Mating-Type Genes of Saccharomyces cerevisiae
I. Introduction
II. The Mating-Type Locus
III. Mating-Type Conversions
IV. Expression of the Silent Genes without Transposition
V. Mechanism of Mating-Type Switching
VI. Possible Mechanisms of Transposition of Yeast Mating-Type Genes
References
14. Antigenic Variation in Trypanosomes
I. Introduction
II. The Basic Biology of Trypanosomes and Antigenic Variation
III. VSG Messenger RNAs and VSG Genes
IV. The Expression of Some VSG Genes Controlled by a Duplication-Transposition
V. VSG Gene Rearrangements Not Linked to Expression
VI. Antigenic Variation in Protozoa Other than Trypanosomes
VII. Summary and Outlook
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 704
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1983
- Published:
- 28th January 1983
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323143196