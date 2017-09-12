Mobile Cloud Computing
1st Edition
Foundations and Service Models
Description
Mobile Cloud Computing: Foundations and Service Models combines cloud computing, mobile computing and wireless networking to bring new computational resources for mobile users, network operators and cloud computing providers.
The book provides the latest research and development insights on mobile cloud computing, beginning with an exploration of the foundations of cloud computing, existing cloud infrastructures classifications, virtualization techniques and service models.
It then examines the approaches to building cloud services using a bottom-up approach, describing data center design, cloud networking and software orchestration solutions, showing how these solutions support mobile devices and services.
The book describes mobile cloud clouding concepts with a particular focus on a user-centric approach, presenting a distributed mobile cloud service model called POEM to manage mobile cloud resource and compose mobile cloud applications. It concludes with a close examination of the security and privacy issues of mobile clouds.
Key Features
- Shows how to construct new mobile cloud based applications
- Contains detailed approaches to address security challenges in mobile cloud computing
- Includes a case study using vehicular cloud
Readership
Cloud computing, mobile computing, and cybersecurity researchers and advanced students. Software developers, system administrators, security engineers, and system architects
Table of Contents
Part 1: Mobile Cloud Computing Foundation
1. Mobile Cloud Computing Taxonomy
2. Virtualization
3. Mobile Cloud Service Models
Part 2: Mobile Cloud Computing
4. Mobile Cloud Computing Service Framework
5. Mobile Cloud Offloading Models
6. Edge Clouds – Pushing the Boundary of Mobile Clouds
Part 3: Mobile Cloud Computing Security
7. Mobile Cloud Security: Attribute-Based Access Control
8. Mobile Cloud Security: Virtualization and Isolation on Mobiles
Appendix
A: Mobile Cloud Resource Management
B: Mobile Cloud Programming and Application Platform
C: Cryptographic Constructions
D: Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) Implementation and Evaluation
Details
- No. of pages:
- 336
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Morgan Kaufmann 2018
- Published:
- 12th September 2017
- Imprint:
- Morgan Kaufmann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128096444
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128096413
About the Author
Dijiang Huang
Dijiang Huang is Associate Professor in the School of Computing Informatics and Decision Systems Engineering at Arizona State University. He is Editor of IEEE’s Communications Surveys & Tutorials and Associate Editor of their Journal of Network & Systems Management. He serves on several committees, including IEEE’s Internet Technical Committee on Cloud Communications, Smart Grid Communications Committee, and Cloud Communications & Networking Ad Hoc Committee. He has a Ph.D. in Telecommunications and Computer Networking, an M.S. in Computer Science, and B.E. in Telecommunications. He is the author of more than 120 articles published in 28 journals
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, School of Computing Informatics and Decision Systems Engineering, Arizona State University
Huijun Wu
Huijun Wu received his Ph.D. from Arizona State University in 2016 with a thesis on 'Mobile Cloud Application Framework and Offloading Strategies'. His research interests are in mobile cloud computing, computation offloading strategies, service oriented architecture and distributed systems. He received a M.S. (2009) and a B.S. (2007) from Huazhong University of Science and Technology. Huijun Wu is currently an engineer at Twitter contributing to the Heron project that is a realtime, distributed, fault-tolerant stream processing engine. He worked in Alcatel-Lucent Shanghai Bell from 2009 to 2011.
Affiliations and Expertise
Twitter, Inc.