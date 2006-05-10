Mobile Broadband Multimedia Networks: Techniques, Models and Tools for 4G provides the main results of the prestigious and well known European COST 273 research project on the development of next generation mobile and wireless communication systems.

Based on the applied research of over 350 participants in academia and industry, this book focuses on the radio aspects of mobile and wireless broadband multimedia communications, by exploring and developing new methods, models, techniques, strategies and tools towards the implementation of 4th generation mobile and wireless communication systems.

This complete reference includes topics ranging from transmission and signal processing techniques to antennas and diversity, ultra wide band, MIMO and reference scenarios for radio network simulation and evaluation.

This book will be an ideal source of the latest developments in mobile multimedia broadband technologies for researchers, R&D engineers, graduates and engineers in industry implementing simulation models and conducting measurements.