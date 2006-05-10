Mobile Broadband Multimedia Networks
1st Edition
Techniques, Models and Tools for 4G
Description
Mobile Broadband Multimedia Networks: Techniques, Models and Tools for 4G provides the main results of the prestigious and well known European COST 273 research project on the development of next generation mobile and wireless communication systems.
Based on the applied research of over 350 participants in academia and industry, this book focuses on the radio aspects of mobile and wireless broadband multimedia communications, by exploring and developing new methods, models, techniques, strategies and tools towards the implementation of 4th generation mobile and wireless communication systems.
This complete reference includes topics ranging from transmission and signal processing techniques to antennas and diversity, ultra wide band, MIMO and reference scenarios for radio network simulation and evaluation.
This book will be an ideal source of the latest developments in mobile multimedia broadband technologies for researchers, R&D engineers, graduates and engineers in industry implementing simulation models and conducting measurements.
Key Features
- Based on the well known and respected research of the COST 273 project ‘Towards Mobile Broadband Multimedia Networks', whose previous models have been adopted by standardisation bodies such as ITU, ETSI and 3GPP
- Gives methods, techniques, models and tools for developing 4th generation mobile and wireless communication systems
- Includes the latest development of key technologies and methods such as MIMO systems, ultra wide-band and OFDM
Readership
R&D communications engineers working in mobile and wireless communications, academic researchers
Table of Contents
Preface List of contributors and editors List of acronyms 1 Introduction 1.1 Trends and evolution 1.2 Scope of the book 2 Transmission techniques 2.1 Introduction 2.2 OFDM systems 2.3 CDMA systems 3 Signal processing 3.1 Introduction 3.2 Modulation and coding 3.3 Equalisation 3.4 Synchronisation and channel state estimation 3.5 Multi-user systems and multi-user detection 3.6 Link adaptation and rate-adaptive systems 4 Propagation modelling and channel characterisation 4.1 Introduction 4.2 EM theory and diffuse scattering 4.3 Deterministic propagation modelling 4.4 Channel measurements and parameter estimation 4.5 Channel characterisation 5 Antennas and diversity: from narrow band to ultra wide band 5.1 Introduction 5.2 Antenna performance assessment of mobile handsets 5.3 Diversity techniques 5.4 Ultra Wide Band 6 MIMO channel modelling 6.1 Introduction 6.2 Scenarios 6.3 Physically motivated MIMO channel modelling and simulation 6.4 Antenna configurations 6.5 Analytical Multiple-Input Multiple-Out (MIMO) channel models 6.6 Multi-antenna radio measurements and results 6.7 Model validation and related metrics 6.8 The COST 273 MIMO channel model 7 MIMO systems 7.1 Introduction 7.2 Information-theoretic aspects 7.3 Array processing and beamforming 7.4 MIMO transmission techniques 7.5 Network Aspects 8 Radio network aspects 8.1 Introduction 8.2 MORANS 8.3 Techniques for radio network optimisation 8.4 Methodologies for performance evaluation of radio networks 8.5 Services and traffic modelling 8.6 Wireless LANs 8.7 Personal area networks 8.8 Wireless ad hoc networks 8.9 Terminal location determination 9 UMTS radio networks 9.1 Introduction 9.2 UMTS Radio network planning 9.3 UTRAN optimisation and radio resource management 9.4 UTRAN performance evaluation 9.5 3G and beyond: network evolution Appendix A: About COST 273 Appendix B: List of participating institutions Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 600
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2006
- Published:
- 10th May 2006
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080460703
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123694225
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781493300747
About the Author
Luis M. Correia
Luis M. Correia was born in Portimao, Portugal, on October 1958. He received the Ph.D. in Electrical and Computer Engineering from IST-TUL (Technical University of Lisbon) in 1991, where he is currently a Professor in Telecommunications, with his work focused in Wireless/Mobile Communications in the areas of propagation, channel characterisation, radio networks, traffic, and services. He has acted as a consultant for Portuguese GSM operators and the telecommunications regulator. Besides being responsible for research projects at the national level, he has been active in various ones within European frameworks (RACE, ACTS, IST and COST). He participated in and was co-editor of the Final Report for COST 231, and Chairman and editor of the Final Reports of COST 259 and COST 273. He has authored many papers and communications in international journals and conferences, for which he has served also as a reviewer, and co-edited several special issues; he currently serves as the Editor for Wireless of the European Transactions on Telecommunications. He has served as evaluator and auditor in ACTS, ESPRIT and IST frameworks. He was the Chairman of the Technical Programme Committee of PIMRC’2002. He is part of the Expert Advisory Group and of the Steering Board of the European eMobility platform, and of the COST Domain Committee on ICT
Affiliations and Expertise
IST - Technical University of Lisbon, Portugal