Theory and Practice

Editors: Vincent Uhl
eBook ISBN: 9780323154727
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1966
Page Count: 350
Description

Mixing: Theory and Practice, Volume 1 focuses on the mechanisms and applications of mixing in turbulent flow. This book discusses the theoretical and empirical methods that provide a basis for predicting the process as well as the mechanical performance characteristics of equipment used in different types of mixing operations. Comprised of five chapters, this volume starts with an overview of the mixing process, which tends to reduce gradients or nonuniformities in properties, composition, or temperature of materials in bulk. This text then explores the mixing operations that involve the transfer of a component to or from an equipment surface or boundary. Other chapters discuss the kinds of problems that occur in the design and use of mixing equipment, including the selection of size, type, and operating conditions. The final chapter deals with heat transfer where agitation is provided by mechanical devices. Development, design, and operating engineers will find this book extremely useful.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

Chapter 1. Introduction

I. What Is Mixing

II. Applications of Mixing

III. Theoretical Relationships

IV. Prediction of Equipment Performance

References

Chapter 2. Fluid Motion and Mixing

I. Introduction

II. Description of Diffusion and Mixing Processes

III. Criteria for Mixing

IV. Laminar Mixing

V. Turbulent Mixing

VI. Summary and Prospectus

List of Symbols

References

Chapter 3. Impeller Characteristics and Power

I. Introduction

II. Impeller Description

III. Power Theory

IV. Power Correlations

V. Fluid Property Effects

VI. Flow Pattern and Power

VII. Impeller and Process Power Selection

VIII. Agitator Drives for Experimental Use

IX. Future Needs

List of Symbols

References

Chapter 4. Flow Patterns, Fluid Velocities, and Mixing in Agitated Vessels

I. Introduction

II. Relationships between Flow Patterns, Fluid Velocities, Flow Rates, and Mixing

III. Impeller Discharge Rates

IV. Batch Mixing in Agitated Vessels

V. Continuous Mixing in Agitated Vessels

List of Symbols

References

Chapter 5. Mechanically Aided Heat Transfer

I. Introduction

II. Heat Transfer in Agitated Vessels

III. Heat Transfer Resistance of Heating and Cooling Media

IV. Design Considerations

V. State of Knowledge and Problems to Be Solved

List of Symbols

References

Author Index

Subject Index

No. of pages:
350
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1966
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323154727

About the Editor

Vincent Uhl

