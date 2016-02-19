Mixing: Theory and Practice, Volume 1 focuses on the mechanisms and applications of mixing in turbulent flow. This book discusses the theoretical and empirical methods that provide a basis for predicting the process as well as the mechanical performance characteristics of equipment used in different types of mixing operations. Comprised of five chapters, this volume starts with an overview of the mixing process, which tends to reduce gradients or nonuniformities in properties, composition, or temperature of materials in bulk. This text then explores the mixing operations that involve the transfer of a component to or from an equipment surface or boundary. Other chapters discuss the kinds of problems that occur in the design and use of mixing equipment, including the selection of size, type, and operating conditions. The final chapter deals with heat transfer where agitation is provided by mechanical devices. Development, design, and operating engineers will find this book extremely useful.