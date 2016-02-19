Mixing V1
1st Edition
Theory and Practice
Description
Mixing: Theory and Practice, Volume 1 focuses on the mechanisms and applications of mixing in turbulent flow. This book discusses the theoretical and empirical methods that provide a basis for predicting the process as well as the mechanical performance characteristics of equipment used in different types of mixing operations. Comprised of five chapters, this volume starts with an overview of the mixing process, which tends to reduce gradients or nonuniformities in properties, composition, or temperature of materials in bulk. This text then explores the mixing operations that involve the transfer of a component to or from an equipment surface or boundary. Other chapters discuss the kinds of problems that occur in the design and use of mixing equipment, including the selection of size, type, and operating conditions. The final chapter deals with heat transfer where agitation is provided by mechanical devices. Development, design, and operating engineers will find this book extremely useful.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Chapter 1. Introduction
I. What Is Mixing
II. Applications of Mixing
III. Theoretical Relationships
IV. Prediction of Equipment Performance
References
Chapter 2. Fluid Motion and Mixing
I. Introduction
II. Description of Diffusion and Mixing Processes
III. Criteria for Mixing
IV. Laminar Mixing
V. Turbulent Mixing
VI. Summary and Prospectus
List of Symbols
References
Chapter 3. Impeller Characteristics and Power
I. Introduction
II. Impeller Description
III. Power Theory
IV. Power Correlations
V. Fluid Property Effects
VI. Flow Pattern and Power
VII. Impeller and Process Power Selection
VIII. Agitator Drives for Experimental Use
IX. Future Needs
List of Symbols
References
Chapter 4. Flow Patterns, Fluid Velocities, and Mixing in Agitated Vessels
I. Introduction
II. Relationships between Flow Patterns, Fluid Velocities, Flow Rates, and Mixing
III. Impeller Discharge Rates
IV. Batch Mixing in Agitated Vessels
V. Continuous Mixing in Agitated Vessels
List of Symbols
References
Chapter 5. Mechanically Aided Heat Transfer
I. Introduction
II. Heat Transfer in Agitated Vessels
III. Heat Transfer Resistance of Heating and Cooling Media
IV. Design Considerations
V. State of Knowledge and Problems to Be Solved
List of Symbols
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 350
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1966
- Published:
- 1st January 1966
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323154727