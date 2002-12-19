Mixed-signal and DSP Design Techniques
1st Edition
Description
The reader is provided with information on how to choose between the techniques and how to design a system that takes advantage of the best features of each of them. Imminently practical in approach, the book covers sampled data systems, choosing A-to-D and D-to-A converters for DSP applications, fast Fourier transforms, digital filters, selecting DSP hardware, interfacing to DSP chips, and hardware design techniques. It contains a number of application designs with thorough explanations. Heavily illustrated, the book contains all the design reference information that engineers need when developing mixed and digital signal processing systems.
Key Features
Brought to you from the experts at Analog Devices, Inc. A must for any electrical, electronics or mechanical engineer's reference shelf *Design-oriented, practical volume
Readership
Electronics and electical engineers, software engineers and engineering students, scientists and technologists in related discipline.
Table of Contents
Introduction; Sampled Data Systems; Analog-to-digital Converters for DSP Applications; Digital-to-analog Converters for DSP Applications; Fast Fourier Transforms; Digital Filters; DSP Hardware; Interfacing to DSPs; DSP Applications; Hardware Design Techniques; Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 368
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Newnes 2002
- Published:
- 19th December 2002
- Imprint:
- Newnes
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080511764
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750676113
About the Editor
Walt Kester
Affiliations and Expertise
Analog Devices technical staff