Mixed-signal and DSP Design Techniques - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750676113, 9780080511764

Mixed-signal and DSP Design Techniques

1st Edition

Editors: Walt Kester
Authors: Analog Devices Inc., Engineeri
eBook ISBN: 9780080511764
Paperback ISBN: 9780750676113
Imprint: Newnes
Published Date: 19th December 2002
Page Count: 368
Description

The reader is provided with information on how to choose between the techniques and how to design a system that takes advantage of the best features of each of them. Imminently practical in approach, the book covers sampled data systems, choosing A-to-D and D-to-A converters for DSP applications, fast Fourier transforms, digital filters, selecting DSP hardware, interfacing to DSP chips, and hardware design techniques. It contains a number of application designs with thorough explanations. Heavily illustrated, the book contains all the design reference information that engineers need when developing mixed and digital signal processing systems.

Key Features

Brought to you from the experts at Analog Devices, Inc. A must for any electrical, electronics or mechanical engineer's reference shelf *Design-oriented, practical volume

Readership

Electronics and electical engineers, software engineers and engineering students, scientists and technologists in related discipline.

Table of Contents

Introduction; Sampled Data Systems; Analog-to-digital Converters for DSP Applications; Digital-to-analog Converters for DSP Applications; Fast Fourier Transforms; Digital Filters; DSP Hardware; Interfacing to DSPs; DSP Applications; Hardware Design Techniques; Index

Details

No. of pages:
368
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Newnes 2002
Published:
Imprint:
Newnes
eBook ISBN:
9780080511764
Paperback ISBN:
9780750676113

About the Editor

Walt Kester

Affiliations and Expertise

Analog Devices technical staff

About the Author

