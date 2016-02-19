Mitochondria in Higher Plants
1st Edition
Structure, Function, and Biogenesis
Description
Mitochondria in Higher Plants: Structure, Function, and Biogenesis is a collection and interpretation of information on plant mitochondria. It explains not only the basic enzymology of ATP synthesis coupled to electron transport that seems to constitute the major activity of the mitochondria, but also many other aspects that make plant mitochondria rather more diverse than their animal counterparts. Organized into five chapters, this book begins with the morphological and cytological observations on mitochondria, and proceeding through membrane and matrix functions to participation in metabolism and biogenesis. Each section presents the unique properties of plant mitochondria within the framework of general mitochondrial structure and function. This book is intended not only for research workers and students interested in the enzymology of plant mitochondria respiration, but also for graduate and undergraduate students in the field of plant biochemistry, cell physiology, and molecular biology. It will be useful as a starting point for those students wishing to pursue special studies in this field.
Table of Contents
Foreword
Preface
Acknowledgments
1 General Organization of Plant Mitochondria
I. Mitochondria in the Intact Cell
A. Gross Features of Mitochondria
B. Ultrastructure of Plant Mitochondria
II. The Structure of Isolated Plant Mitochondria
A. Isolation of Intact Mitochondria
B. Structure of Isolated Mitochondria
2 Composition and Function of Plant Mitochondrial Membranes
I. Composition of Mitochondrial Membranes
A. Methods for the Separation of the Outer and Inner Mitochondrial Membranes
B. Lipid Composition
C. Protein and Electron Carrier Composition
II. Functions of Plant Mitochondrial Membranes
A. Mechanisms of Electron Transport
B. Energetics of Electron Transport and Oxidative Phosphorylation
C. Mechanisms of Anion Transport
3 The Function of Plant Mitochondrial Matrix
I. The Tricarboxylic Acid Cycle and Its Regulation
A. Pyruvate Oxidation
B. Citrate Oxidation
C. α-Ketoglutarate Oxidation
D. Succinate Oxidation
E. Miscellaneous Oxidations
II. The Mechanism of Malate Oxidation
A. Mechanism Involved
B. Physiological Significance
III. The Mechanism of Glycine Oxidation
A. Characterization
B. Mechanism Involved
4 Mitochondrial Oxidative Activities in Relation to in Vivo Metabolism
I. Mitochondrial Respiratory Control
II. Control of Carbohydrate Oxidation in Plant Cells
A. Respiration and Glycolysis
B. Respiration and the Pentose Phosphate Pathway
C. Mitochondrial Electron Transport Activity in the Light
D. Mitochondrial Electron Transport and β-Oxidation of Fatty Acids in Microbodies
5 Biogenesis of Plant Mitochondria
I. Phospholipid and Ubiquinone Synthesis
II. Plant Mitochondrial DNA
A. Structure of Higher Plant Mitochondrial DNA
B. Organization of Higher Plant Mitochondrial DNA
III. The Mitochondrial Translation System
A. Structure
B. Products of Plant Mitochondrial Protein Synthesis
C. Variation in Mitochondrial Translation Products Associated with Male-Sterile Cytoplasm in Plants
IV. Transport of Newly Synthesized Proteins into Mitochondria
A. Direct Injection
B. Envelope Carriers
V. Origin of Plant Mitochondria
Bibliography
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 344
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1985
- Published:
- 27th June 1985
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323155052