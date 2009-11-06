Mission-Critical and Safety-Critical Systems Handbook
1st Edition
Design and Development for Embedded Applications
Description
This handbook provides a consolidated, comprehensive information resource for engineers working with mission and safety critical systems. Principles, regulations, and processes common to all critical design projects are introduced in the opening chapters. Expert contributors then offer development models, process templates, and documentation guidelines from their own core critical applications fields: medical, aerospace, and military.
Readers will gain in-depth knowledge of how to avoid common pitfalls and meet even the strictest certification standards. Particular emphasis is placed on best practices, design tradeoffs, and testing procedures.
Key Features
Comprehensive coverage of all key concerns for designers of critical systems including standards compliance, verification and validation, and design tradeoffs
Real-world case studies contained within these pages provide insight from experience
Readership
Embedded software engineers/developers
Table of Contents
About the Editor
About the Contributors
Chapter 1 Best Practices in Mission-Assured, Mission-Critical, and Safety-Critical Systems
1 Roadmap to This Book
1.1 Systems Engineering
1.2 Important Issues
1.3 Material Covered
2 Best Practices
2.1 What and Why?
2.2 Rationale
2.3 Standards and Guidelines for a QMS
3 Project Management and Systems Engineering
3.1 Project Management
3.2 Systems Engineering
3.3 Mission Assurance
4 Process Flows for Developing Products
4.1 Plan, Execute, Review, Report, and Update (PERRU)
4.2 Development Processes
4.3 Processes vs. Procedures
4.4 General Process Models
4.5 An Example of Phases, Processes, and Procedures
5 Standards
5.1 General Standards Organizations
5.2 Industry-Based Standards Organizations
5.3 Military Standards Organizations
5.4 Aviation and Aerospace Standards Organizations
6 Potential Procedures, Checklists, and Documents
7 Review of Procedures and Processes
7.1 Difference between Procedures and Processes
7.2 Why Review Procedures and Processes?
7.3 Types of Review
7.4 Frequency of Review
7.5 Review Content
7.6 Course of Action, Changes, and Updates Following Review
7.7 Review Responsibilities
8 Configuration Management
8.1 Rationale for Configuration Management
8.2 Configuration Management Coverage
8.3 Records Responsibility
8.4 System and Location
8.5 Version Control
8.6 Design Repository
8.7 File Structure
8.8 Obsolete Documents
8.9 Training for Use of the System
9 Documentation
9.1 Rationale for Documentation
9.2 Coverage and Responsibility for Documentation
9.3 Types of Documentation
9.4 Best Practices for Documentation
Appendix A: Example Document Outlines
Work Order (WO)
Minutes
Problem Report/Corrective Action (PRCA)
Engineering Change Request (ECR)
Engineering Change Notice (ECN)
Project Management Plan (PMP)
Interface Control Documents (ICDs)
Development Plans
Requirements
Risk Management Plan
Configuration Management Plan
Documentation Plan
Analysis Reports
Design Description
Test Plan
Operation Plan
Metrology Concerns and Procedures
Appendix B: Program Management Documents for Project Development
Appendix C: Technical Project Documents for Project Development
Chapter 2 Failsafe Software Design: Embedded Programming in a Fail-Certain World
1 Software Matters
2 The Essence of Process
3 Three Principles for Design and Coding
3.1 What Does It Mean to Be Failsafe?
3.2 Safety (and Mission) First
3.3 Verification and Redundancy in the Implementation Process
4 The User Interface
5 Rolling Your Own
6 Hardware as Software: A Thought Exercise in Crossover Thinking
7 Conclusions
Chapter 3 Compliance Concerns for Medical Equipment
1 Introduction
2 National and International Requirements
2.1 U.S. Requirements
2.2 European Requirements
2.3 Other Countries
3 Medical Device Certification
4 Philosophy of the Standards
5 Evaluation Process
5.1 Preliminary Evaluation
5.2 Testing
5.3 Compliance Reports
5.4 Common Noncompliances
6 Conclusion
Chapter 4 Software for Medical Systems
1 Introduction
1.1 Verification and Validation
1.2 Life Cycle Model
2 The Medical Regulatory Environment
2.1 Worldwide Quality System Requirements
2.2 Subpart A: General Provisions
2.3 Subpart B: Quality System Requirements
2.4 Subpart C—Design Controls
2.5 Subpart D—Document Controls
2.6 Subpart E—Purchasing Controls
2.7 Subpart F—Identification and Traceability
2.8 Subpart G—Production and Process Controls
2.9 Subpart H—Acceptance Activities, and Subpart I—Nonconforming Product
2.10 Subpart J—Corrective and Preventive Action
2.11 Subpart K—Labeling and Packaging Control
2.12 Subpart L—Handling, Storage, Distribution, and Installation
2.13 Subpart M—Records
2.14 Subpart N—Servicing and Subpart O Statistical Techniques
2.15 Post-Market Activities
3 Design Control Explained
3.1 Purpose of Design Control
3.2 Project Planning
3.3 Design Input
3.4 Design Output
3.5 Design Review
3.6 Design Verification and Validation
3.7 Design Changes
3.8 Design History File
3.9 Change Control
3.10 Software Change Control in the Medical Environment
3.11 Software Configuration Management Methods
3.12 Software Problem Resolution
3.13 Problem Evaluation
3.14 Outcomes of the Evaluation Phase
3.15 Corrective Action Process
3.16 Outcomes of the System Test Phase
3.17 Reports
3.18 Software Observation Reporting and Version Control
4 Risk Management
5 Software Verification and Validation in the Context of Design Control
5.1 Software Verification Methods
5.2 Software System Testing
5.3 System Validation (Acceptance Tests)
5.4 Traceability
5.5 Metrics
5.6 FDA Regulatory Approval Process
5.7 Device Risk Classes
5.8 Software Level of Concern
5.9 Software Documentation Requirements for Premarket Submissions
5.10 The Review Process and What to Expect from the FDA
6 Special Topics
6.1 Software of Unknown Provenance
6.2 Security and Privacy—HIPAA
7 Summary
8 FAQS
Chapter 5 Best Practices in Spacecraft Development
1 Regulations and Standard Practices
1.1 Government Regulations
1.2 Industry Standards
1.3 Commercial Off-the-Shelf
2 Company Processes
2.1 Project Management
2.2 Systems Engineering
2.3 Fault Protection
2.4 Mission Assurance and Safety
2.5 Integration and Test
2.6 Mission Operations
3 Documentation
3.1 Project Documentation
3.2 Corporate Documentation
3.3 Documentation Tools
4 Case Study—New Horizons
4.1 Pluto-Kuiper Belt Announcement of Opportunity
4.2 Mission Concept Overview
4.3 Project Management
4.4 Systems Engineering
4.5 Fault Protection
4.6 Mission Assurance and Safety
4.7 Assembly, Integration, and Test—Fabrication and Assembly of Circuit Boards
4.8 Subsystem Tests and Testing—Notable Anomalies and Lessons Learned
4.9 Launch and Mission Operations
5 Future Directions
6 Summary of Good Practices
Acknowledgments
Appendix A Example of a Systems Engineering Plan
Appendix B Example of a Small Requirements Document for a Subsystem
Appendix C Example of a Small Test Plan
Chapter 6 Systems Engineering in Military Projects
1 Introduction
2 Historical Background
2.1 JCIDS
2.2 Defense Acquisition
2.3 Where Is JCIDS Now?
2.4 Recent History of Systems Engineering
2.5 Evolution of Standards for Systems Engineering
3 Processes, Procedures, and Tasks
3.1 MIL-STD-499B: Systems Engineering Planning and Implementation
3.2 Systems Engineering Input Information
3.3 Technical Objectives
3.4 Systems Engineering Process Requirements
3.5 Requirements Analysis
3.6 Functional Analysis and Functional Allocation
3.7 Design
3.8 Systems Analysis and Control
3.9 Tradeoff Studies
3.10 System/Cost-Effectiveness Analysis
3.11 Configuration Management 498
3.12 Interface Management
3.13 Data Management
3.14 Integrated Master Plan
3.15 Technical Performance Measurement
3.16 Technical Reviews
3.17 Response to Change
4 U.S Department of Defense Resources
5 Military Standards and Handbooks
6 Other Military Standards and Specifications
6.1 Specifications
6.2 Standards
6.3 Handbooks
6.4 Current Guidance
7 Avionics Standards: DO-178 and DO-254
7.1 DO-178B/C
7.2 DO-254
8 Test and Evaluation
8.1 Inspection
8.2 Peer Review
8.3 Subsystem Tests
8.4 Integration
8.5 Environmental
8.6 EMC
8.7 Field Tests, Final Acceptance Tests, Builder’s Trials, and Commissioning
8.8 Manufacturing
8.9 BIT, BITE, and ATE
9 Obsolescence and Legacy Systems
10 Case Studies
Index
- No. of pages:
- 592
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Newnes 2010
- Published:
- 6th November 2009
- Imprint:
- Newnes
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080942551
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780750685672
Kim Fowler
Kim Fowler has spent over 30 years in the design, development, and project management of medical, military, and satellite equipment. His interest is the rigorous development of diverse, mission-critical, embedded systems. Kim co-founded Stimsoft, a medical products company, in 1998 and sold it in 2003. He has also worked for JHU/APL designing embedded systems, for a company now part of Curtiss-Wright Embedded Computing that built digital signal processing boards, and consulted for both commercial companies and government agencies. Kim is a Fellow of the IEEE and lectures internationally on systems engineering and developing real-time embedded products. He has been President of the IEEE Instrumentation & Measurement society and an adjunct professor for the Johns Hopkins University Engineering Professional Program. He has published widely and has written three textbooks - this book is his fourth. He has 18 patents - granted, pending, or disclosed. Kim currently is a graduate student in Electrical and Computer Engineering at Kansas State University to finally get his PhD to teach and research.
Instructor and PhD Graduate student at Kansas State University, USA and Past President, IEEE Instrumentation & Measurement Society.