Mining in the Americas - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781855731318, 9781845699086

Mining in the Americas

1st Edition

Stories and History

Authors: Helmut Waszkis
eBook ISBN: 9781845699086
Hardcover ISBN: 9781855731318
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 31st October 1993
Page Count: 304
Description

Twenty years of work went into the writing of this: the first book to cover the history of mines and mining in North and South America. The text is enlivened by sketches of many miners the author got to know over the decades.

Readership

Experts, engineers and managers in research institutes for mining, mining companies, university students and academics in the fields of mining

Table of Contents

Pre-Colombian origins; Early Spanish endeavours; Mexico; Central America; South of the Spanish Main; Peru; Bolivia; In praise of horses, llamas, camels – but mostly mules; Chile; In praise of railroads; Paraguay; Brazil; Canada; The United States; A few loose ends.

Details

No. of pages:
304
Language:
English
Copyright:
About the Author

Helmut Waszkis

Affiliations and Expertise

formerly Philipp Brothers

Ratings and Reviews

