Mining in the Americas
1st Edition
Stories and History
Authors: Helmut Waszkis
eBook ISBN: 9781845699086
Hardcover ISBN: 9781855731318
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 31st October 1993
Page Count: 304
Description
Twenty years of work went into the writing of this: the first book to cover the history of mines and mining in North and South America. The text is enlivened by sketches of many miners the author got to know over the decades.
Readership
Experts, engineers and managers in research institutes for mining, mining companies, university students and academics in the fields of mining
Table of Contents
Pre-Colombian origins; Early Spanish endeavours; Mexico; Central America; South of the Spanish Main; Peru; Bolivia; In praise of horses, llamas, camels – but mostly mules; Chile; In praise of railroads; Paraguay; Brazil; Canada; The United States; A few loose ends.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 304
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 1993
- Published:
- 31st October 1993
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781845699086
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781855731318
About the Author
Helmut Waszkis
Affiliations and Expertise
formerly Philipp Brothers
Ratings and Reviews
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.