Mining Geophysics - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780444413246, 9780444596239

Mining Geophysics, Volume 3

2nd Edition

Authors: D.S. Parasnis
eBook ISBN: 9780444596239
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 1st January 1984
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
54.95
46.71
72.95
62.01
43.99
37.39
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 1973
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780444596239

Reviews

@qu:...should be noted by all mining geophysicists, geochemists, and geologists, and it should be ordered for all exploration libraries. @source: Sedimentary Geology

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

D.S. Parasnis Author

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.