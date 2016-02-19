Mining Geophysics, Volume 3
2nd Edition
Authors: D.S. Parasnis
eBook ISBN: 9780444596239
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 1st January 1984
- English
- © Elsevier Science 1973
- 1st January 1984
- Elsevier Science
- 9780444596239
@qu:...should be noted by all mining geophysicists, geochemists, and geologists, and it should be ordered for all exploration libraries. @source: Sedimentary Geology
D.S. Parasnis Author
