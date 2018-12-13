Minimally Invasive Oncologic Surgery, Part I, An Issue of Surgical Oncology Clinics of North America, Volume 28-1

This issue of Surgical Oncology Clinics of North America, guest edited by Drs. Claudius Conrad and James Fleshman, is devoted to Minimally Invasive Oncologic Surgery. For Part I, Drs. Conrad and Fleshman has assembled expert authors to review the following topics: Development of Minimally Invasive Cancer Surgery; Fluorescent Imaging for Minimally Invasive Cancer Surgery; Augmented Reality for Minimally Invasive Cancer Surgery; Endoscopic Management of Pancreatic Cancer; Robotic Developments for Cancer Surgery; Minimally Invasive Surgery for Palliation; Transluminal Cancer Surgery; Minimally Invasive Pediatric Cancer Surgery; Minimally Invasive Staging Surgery for Cancer; Training for Minimally Invasive Cancer Surgery; Minimally Invasive Head and Neck Cancer Surgery; much more!

