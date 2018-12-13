Minimally Invasive Oncologic Surgery, Part I, An Issue of Surgical Oncology Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323655057, 9780323655064

Minimally Invasive Oncologic Surgery, Part I, An Issue of Surgical Oncology Clinics of North America, Volume 28-1

1st Edition

Authors: James Fleshman Claudius Conrad
eBook ISBN: 9780323655064
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323655057
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 13th December 2018
Table of Contents

  1. Development of Minimally Invasive Cancer Surgery
    2. Fluorescent Imaging for Minimally Invasive Cancer Surgery
    3. Augmented Reality for Minimally Invasive Cancer Surgery
    4. Endoscopic Management of Pancreatic Cancer
    5. Robotic Developments for Cancer Surgery
    6. Minimally Invasive Surgery for Palliation
    7. Transluminal Cancer Surgery
    8. Minimally Invasive Pediatric Cancer Surgery
    9. Minimally Invasive Staging Surgery for Cancer
    10. Training for Minimally Invasive Cancer Surgery
    11. Minimally Invasive Head and Neck Cancer Surgery

Description

This issue of Surgical Oncology Clinics of North America, guest edited by Drs. Claudius Conrad and James Fleshman, is devoted to Minimally Invasive Oncologic Surgery.  For Part I, Drs. Conrad and Fleshman has assembled expert authors to review the following topics: Development of Minimally Invasive Cancer Surgery; Fluorescent Imaging for Minimally Invasive Cancer Surgery; Augmented Reality for Minimally Invasive Cancer Surgery; Endoscopic Management of Pancreatic Cancer; Robotic Developments for Cancer Surgery; Minimally Invasive Surgery for Palliation; Transluminal Cancer Surgery; Minimally Invasive Pediatric Cancer Surgery; Minimally Invasive Staging Surgery for Cancer; Training for Minimally Invasive Cancer Surgery; Minimally Invasive Head and Neck Cancer Surgery; much more! 

About the Authors

James Fleshman Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Helen Buchanan and Stanley Joseph Seeger Professor and Chairman, Department of Surgery, Baylor University Medical Center, Professor of Surgery Texas A&M Healthsciences, Dallas, Texas

Claudius Conrad Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Professor, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Div. of Surgery/Dept. of Surgical Oncology, Hepato-Pancreato-Biliary Surgery, Houston, TX

