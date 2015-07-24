Minimally Invasive Esthetics
1st Edition
Essentials in Esthetic Dentistry Series
Description
Professor Avijit Banerjee presents a new volume designed to introduce practitioners to the world of minimally invasive (MI) esthetic dentistry with the goal of safely expanding his or her current scope of ethical dental practice. Richly illustrated in full colour throughout, this beautiful yet practical volume introduces the subject of MI operative dentistry to the reader with topics ranging from dental bleaching and the use of adhesive resin composite restorations to the use of MI techniques for replacing missing teeth. Minimally Invasive Esthetics will be suitable for all dental practitioners – whether qualified or in training.
Key Features
- Experts of international renown present the latest scientifically authoritative and evidenced-based information, amply supported by a high-quality line artwork and photographic illustration
- Describes in detail dental bleaching, the use of adhesive resin composite restorations and the use of MI tooth preserving techniques for replacing missing teeth
- Highlights the way in which high quality esthetics can be achieved with minimal biological cost and acceptable biological longevity, without long-term detriment to the patient
- Emphasizes the importance of effective communication between the dentist, the oral healthcare team and the patient to ensure the patient’s and team’s expectations are appreciated, managed and met
- Designed to challenge traditional thinking and clinical approach to a growing discipline
- Offers a highly visual, practical approach in a unique series format
- Aims to strengthen, enhance and expand the scope of ethical professional practice
Table of Contents
Chapter 1: Common clinical conditions requiring MI esthetic intervention
Chapter 2: Dental bleaching: materials
Chapter 3: Dental bleaching: clinical techniques
Chapter 4: Direct anterior aesthetics: theory
Chapter 5: Direct anterior aesthetics: clinical cases
Chapter 6: Direct posterior aesthetics: theory
Chapter 7: Direct posterior aesthetics: clinical cases
Chapter 8: MI tooth replacement I
Chapter 9: MI tooth replacement II
Details
- No. of pages:
- 344
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby Ltd. 2015
- Published:
- 24th July 2015
- Imprint:
- Mosby Ltd.
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702061127
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780723439615
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780723455561
About the Series Editor
Brian Millar
Brian Millar is an experienced teacher of undergraduates and postgraduates and well-known provider of postgraduate education internationally at conferences through lectures, seminars, webinars and hands-on courses.
As a Full Professor at King’s College London and NHS Consultant in Restorative Dentistry at the King’s College London Dental Institute at Guy's, King's and St Thomas' Hospitals he is the Programme Director for the internationally popular MClinDent (Fixed & Removable Prosthodontics) degree programme with 120 postgraduate dentists. He designed and set up the successful MSc programme in Aesthetic Dentistry and also the MSc Advanced General Dental Practice at the KCL Dental Institute.
As a Specialist in Prosthodontics and in Restorative Dentistry with 35 years experience in both hospital and private practice, Professor Millar is particularly focussed on treating tooth wear, aesthetic and occlusal/TMD problems utilising non-invasive treatment where possible; he has also used ceramic veneers and tooth bleaching since 1983. Professor Millar has published over 150 papers, and supervised over 200 PhD and Masters students. His research includes management of occlusal problems using MI techniques, bringing together aesthetics and function with a focus on tooth preservation.
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant in Restorative Dentistry; Professor of Blended Learning in Dentistry; King’s College London Dental Institute at Guy’s Hospital, London; Specialist Practitioner, London, UK
About the Editor
Avijit Banerjee
Qualifying with BDS from Guy’s Dental School, London, UK (UMDS) in 1993, Avijit currently holds a Chair in Cariology & Operative Dentistry and is Hon. Consultant and Clinical Lead, Restorative Dentistry at King’s College London Dental Institute at Guy’s Hospital (and Guy’s & St. Thomas’ Hospitals’ Foundation Trust). He is Head of Conservative & MI Dentistry, Associate Director of Education (UG) and has pioneered and established as Programme Director an innovative KCL distance-learning Masters in Advanced Minimum Intervention Dentistry (http://www.kcl.ac.uk/prospectus/graduate/advanced-minimum-intervention-dentistry).
He also leads the Cariology & MI Operative Dentistry research programme at the DI as a principal research investigator with grant income in excess of £1 million, and a significant clinical and scientific research output in terms of peer-reviewed publications, masters / doctorate research in the disciplines of cariology, minimum intervention / minimally invasive operative dentistry and adhesive dental biomaterials. Indeed, he acts as an R&D KOL for many dental industry partners in these areas.
Avijit is an internationally renowned teacher and lecturer and is primary author of Pickard’s Guide to Minimally Invasive Operative Dentistry (Oxford University Press, 10e, August 2015), a definitive and globally respected text in its field. He has contributed chapters in several highly regarded clinical textbooks on cariology and MI dentistry worldwide. He is an editorial board member of Dental Update, British Dental Journal, Primary Dental Journal & International Journal of Adhesion and Adhesives, serves on the British Dental Association’s Health & Science Committee, helping to guide the Association’s stance on professional policy, all whilst maintaining wet-fingered UK specialist practice in Restorative Dentistry, Prosthodontics & Periodontics.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Cariology & Operative Dentistry; Hon. Consultant / Clinical Lead, Restorative Dentistry; Head, Conservative & MI Dentistry; Associate Director of Education (UG); Programme Director, MSc Advanced Minimum Intervention Dentistry (AMID), King's College London Dental Institute at Guy’s Hospital, King’s Health Partners, London, UK