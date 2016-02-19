Minicomputers
1st Edition
Description
Minicomputers illustrate some of the potential pitfalls and benefits that can be gained if a minicomputer system is chosen wisely. This book is divided into five chapters—introduction, software, programming, selecting the minicomputer system, and applications.
This text specifically discusses the advantages of the minicomputer, peripheral devices for minicomputer systems, arithmetical software, and operating systems. The nature of programming language, typical minicomputer assembly language functions, and feasibility study are also elaborated. This monograph likewise covers the preparation of tender, original equipment manufacturers (OEM) applications, and unusual applications of minicomputers.
This publication is beneficial to all potential users such as scientists, research workers, process control engineers, and business managers, including educationalists concerned with computer education.
Table of Contents
1 Introduction to Minicomputers
Advantages of the Minicomputer
History
Current Uses
Factors Resulting in Low Cost
Store (Memory)
The Central Processor
Peripheral Devices for Minicomputer Systems
Terminals
Visual Display Unit (VDU)
Environmental Requirements
2 Software
Operating Systems
Emulators, Loaders and Other Systems Utilities
Engineering Diagnostic Software
Arithmetical Software
Program Development ('debugging') Software
Compilers and Assemblers
Applications Software
3 Programming
First Stages in Designing a Program
The Nature of Programming Language
Machine Code and Assembly Language
Typical Minicomputer Assembly Language Functions
Minicomputer Assembly Language Addressing
High-level Languages and the Minicomputer
Languages for Real-Time Processing
Program Development
4 Selecting the Minicomputer System
The Feasability Study
Use of Consultants
Preparation of Tender
Evaluation of Manufacturers
5 Applications
Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) Applications
Process Control
Numerical Control fo Machine Tools
Laboratory and Research Applications
Patient Monitoring System
The Minicomputer and Data Communications
Minicomputers in Education
Unusual Applications of Minicomputers
Large Mainframe Monitoring
Fire Services Applications
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 118
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Newnes 1976
- Published:
- 1st January 1976
- Imprint:
- Newnes
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483192239