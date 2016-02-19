Minicomputers - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780408002134, 9781483192239

Minicomputers

1st Edition

Authors: Peter C. Sanderson
eBook ISBN: 9781483192239
Imprint: Newnes
Published Date: 1st January 1976
Page Count: 118
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
19.99
13.99
13.99
13.99
15.99
13.99
13.99
15.99
31.95
22.36
22.36
22.36
25.56
22.36
22.36
25.56
24.95
17.46
17.46
17.46
19.96
17.46
17.46
19.96
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Minicomputers illustrate some of the potential pitfalls and benefits that can be gained if a minicomputer system is chosen wisely. This book is divided into five chapters—introduction, software, programming, selecting the minicomputer system, and applications.

This text specifically discusses the advantages of the minicomputer, peripheral devices for minicomputer systems, arithmetical software, and operating systems. The nature of programming language, typical minicomputer assembly language functions, and feasibility study are also elaborated. This monograph likewise covers the preparation of tender, original equipment manufacturers (OEM) applications, and unusual applications of minicomputers.

This publication is beneficial to all potential users such as scientists, research workers, process control engineers, and business managers, including educationalists concerned with computer education.

Table of Contents


1 Introduction to Minicomputers

Advantages of the Minicomputer

History

Current Uses

Factors Resulting in Low Cost

Store (Memory)

The Central Processor

Peripheral Devices for Minicomputer Systems

Terminals

Visual Display Unit (VDU)

Environmental Requirements

2 Software

Operating Systems

Emulators, Loaders and Other Systems Utilities

Engineering Diagnostic Software

Arithmetical Software

Program Development ('debugging') Software

Compilers and Assemblers

Applications Software

3 Programming

First Stages in Designing a Program

The Nature of Programming Language

Machine Code and Assembly Language

Typical Minicomputer Assembly Language Functions

Minicomputer Assembly Language Addressing

High-level Languages and the Minicomputer

Languages for Real-Time Processing

Program Development

4 Selecting the Minicomputer System

The Feasability Study

Use of Consultants

Preparation of Tender

Evaluation of Manufacturers

5 Applications

Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) Applications

Process Control

Numerical Control fo Machine Tools

Laboratory and Research Applications

Patient Monitoring System

The Minicomputer and Data Communications

Minicomputers in Education

Unusual Applications of Minicomputers

Large Mainframe Monitoring

Fire Services Applications

Index

Details

No. of pages:
118
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Newnes 1976
Published:
Imprint:
Newnes
eBook ISBN:
9781483192239

About the Author

Peter C. Sanderson

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.