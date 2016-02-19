Minicomputer Research and Applications - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080275673, 9781483190259

Minicomputer Research and Applications

1st Edition

Proceedings of the First Conference of the HP/1000 International Users Group

Editors: Helen K. Brown
eBook ISBN: 9781483190259
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1981
Page Count: 396
Description

Minicomputer Research and Applications covers the proceedings of the First Conference of the HP/1000 International Users Group, held on August 25-27, 1980 in San Jose, California. The book focuses on the operations, applications, and functions of the HP/1000 computer driver.

The selection first underscores an interactive color display station for IC layout and computer aided design in automatic control and logical automata. Discussions focus on automatic control, logical automata, organization of sirena, hardware and software configurations, interactive input support, and display processing. The text then examines a mini-based sculptured surface system and real-time performance analysis system for computers.

The publication ponders on variations on a theme (RTE) by Hewlett-Packard, circumventing RTE system memory and disc restrictions, and the Gerber data management system. Topics include user interface, system security, command file, implementation of shared-EMA, and real-time executive modifications. The manuscript also elaborates on ultra low level programming using a high level language and future directions of the HP/1000.

The selection is a dependable reference for readers interested in the HP/1000 computer driver.

Table of Contents


Computational Applications - 1

An Interactive Color Display Station for IC Layout

Computer Aided Design in Automatic Control and Logical Automata

A Mini-Based Sculptured Surface System

The Finite Element Program NISA; the Interactive Graphics Program DISPLAY/DIGIT and the Modal Synthesis Program SAMS for HP/1000

Production Drafting of the 1980's

Performance Analysis Seminar

A Real-Time Performance Analysis System for Computers

RTE PANEL

RTE Directions

Variations on a Theme (RTE) by Hewlett-Packard

Circumventing RTE System Memory and Disc Restrictions

Operating Systems

The Gerber Data Management System: A Powerful Operating Environment Based on RTE

Ultra Low Level Programming Using a High Level Language

STAR - A Stream Generator for the HP/1000

Operations Management - 1

Future Directions of the HP/1000

What You Should Know About Computer Site Planning

Experience with an HP/1000 Computer in a Small Consulting Engineering Firm

Increasing Your Programming Productivity

Interactive Generation of Narrative Text

CAI - Computer Aided Instruction

Instrumentation Panel

Interfacing the HP/2240 In a Process Control Environment

Interfacing HP/IB Equipment in a Laboratory Environment

Some Solutions to Instrument Interfacing Problems

PLANA/1000 - Phase Locked Automatic Network Analyzer, Accuracy Enhancement Software for Use With the HP/1000

Instrumentation

A Computer System for a Multi-Instrument Materials Characterization Laboratory

GEDAP, An Integrated Software System for Experiment Control, Data Acquisition and Data Analysis

STRIP, A Strip Chart Recorder Simulator

Computational Applications - 2

TYPO - A Word-Processing Program

Data Communications

DVBOO - A General-Purpose Driver for the 12966A ASCII Interface Card

Support of Multiple Simultaneous Batch Protocols

Shell Canada Resources Network of HP/1000 Minis

System Performance Utilities

Operations Management - 2

DATACAP/1000 to "COSMIC" HP/3000 Data-Base Communication

Implementation of a User-Oriented Data Entry System

Keynote Address

Address to HP/1000 International Users Group

Registration

Conference Registration List

Author And Subject Indexes

Author Index

Subject Index

Details

No. of pages:
396
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1981
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483190259

