Minicomputer Research and Applications covers the proceedings of the First Conference of the HP/1000 International Users Group, held on August 25-27, 1980 in San Jose, California. The book focuses on the operations, applications, and functions of the HP/1000 computer driver.

The selection first underscores an interactive color display station for IC layout and computer aided design in automatic control and logical automata. Discussions focus on automatic control, logical automata, organization of sirena, hardware and software configurations, interactive input support, and display processing. The text then examines a mini-based sculptured surface system and real-time performance analysis system for computers.

The publication ponders on variations on a theme (RTE) by Hewlett-Packard, circumventing RTE system memory and disc restrictions, and the Gerber data management system. Topics include user interface, system security, command file, implementation of shared-EMA, and real-time executive modifications. The manuscript also elaborates on ultra low level programming using a high level language and future directions of the HP/1000.

