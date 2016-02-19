Minicomputer Research and Applications
1st Edition
Proceedings of the First Conference of the HP/1000 International Users Group
Description
Minicomputer Research and Applications covers the proceedings of the First Conference of the HP/1000 International Users Group, held on August 25-27, 1980 in San Jose, California. The book focuses on the operations, applications, and functions of the HP/1000 computer driver.
The selection first underscores an interactive color display station for IC layout and computer aided design in automatic control and logical automata. Discussions focus on automatic control, logical automata, organization of sirena, hardware and software configurations, interactive input support, and display processing. The text then examines a mini-based sculptured surface system and real-time performance analysis system for computers.
The publication ponders on variations on a theme (RTE) by Hewlett-Packard, circumventing RTE system memory and disc restrictions, and the Gerber data management system. Topics include user interface, system security, command file, implementation of shared-EMA, and real-time executive modifications. The manuscript also elaborates on ultra low level programming using a high level language and future directions of the HP/1000.
The selection is a dependable reference for readers interested in the HP/1000 computer driver.
Table of Contents
Computational Applications - 1
An Interactive Color Display Station for IC Layout
Computer Aided Design in Automatic Control and Logical Automata
A Mini-Based Sculptured Surface System
The Finite Element Program NISA; the Interactive Graphics Program DISPLAY/DIGIT and the Modal Synthesis Program SAMS for HP/1000
Production Drafting of the 1980's
Performance Analysis Seminar
A Real-Time Performance Analysis System for Computers
RTE PANEL
RTE Directions
Variations on a Theme (RTE) by Hewlett-Packard
Circumventing RTE System Memory and Disc Restrictions
Operating Systems
The Gerber Data Management System: A Powerful Operating Environment Based on RTE
Ultra Low Level Programming Using a High Level Language
STAR - A Stream Generator for the HP/1000
Operations Management - 1
Future Directions of the HP/1000
What You Should Know About Computer Site Planning
Experience with an HP/1000 Computer in a Small Consulting Engineering Firm
Increasing Your Programming Productivity
Interactive Generation of Narrative Text
CAI - Computer Aided Instruction
Instrumentation Panel
Interfacing the HP/2240 In a Process Control Environment
Interfacing HP/IB Equipment in a Laboratory Environment
Some Solutions to Instrument Interfacing Problems
PLANA/1000 - Phase Locked Automatic Network Analyzer, Accuracy Enhancement Software for Use With the HP/1000
Instrumentation
A Computer System for a Multi-Instrument Materials Characterization Laboratory
GEDAP, An Integrated Software System for Experiment Control, Data Acquisition and Data Analysis
STRIP, A Strip Chart Recorder Simulator
Computational Applications - 2
TYPO - A Word-Processing Program
Data Communications
DVBOO - A General-Purpose Driver for the 12966A ASCII Interface Card
Support of Multiple Simultaneous Batch Protocols
Shell Canada Resources Network of HP/1000 Minis
System Performance Utilities
Operations Management - 2
DATACAP/1000 to "COSMIC" HP/3000 Data-Base Communication
Implementation of a User-Oriented Data Entry System
Keynote Address
Address to HP/1000 International Users Group
Registration
Conference Registration List
Author And Subject Indexes
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 396
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1981
- Published:
- 1st January 1981
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483190259