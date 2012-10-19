Mini Dental Implants - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455743865, 9781455744671

Mini Dental Implants

1st Edition

Principles and Practice

Authors: Victor Sendax
eBook ISBN: 9781455744671
eBook ISBN: 9781455774982
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455743865
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 19th October 2012
Page Count: 320
Description

Covering the latest advances in mini dental implant technology, Mini Dental Implants: Principles and Practice makes it easy to incorporate MDIs into your practice. An illustrated, evidence-based approach shows how MDIs can provide successful outcomes in long-term use and also in shorter-term transitional applications. This success is proven by 20 years of clinical trials and research, showing that the Sendax Mini Dental Implant System can benefit your patients with faster surgery, reduced pain, faster healing, and less risk of infection. Written by noted implant dentistry expert Dr. Victor I. Sendax, this text allows you to offer patients a minimally invasive, immediately functional, and lower-cost alternative to traditional dental implants.

Key Features

  • Easy-to-understand coverage from different perspectives allows you to access information most applicable to your own practice, and to learn more about the other roles involved in achieving successful outcomes, including the general practitioner, periodontist, oral & maxillofacial surgeon, maxillofacial prosthodontist, orthodontist, and laboratory technician.
  • An advanced approach with evidence-based outcomes clearly demonstrates the success of mini dental implant technology and keeps you on the cutting edge of the science of implantology.
  • Well-known author Dr. Victor I. Sendax is a diplomate, past president of The American Board of Oral Implantology/Implant Dentistry and The American Academy of Implant Dentistry, and winner of the 2012 AAID Research Foundation Award.
  • Step-by-step instructions show the basic protocol for Sendax MDI insertion and reconstruction.
  • Highly regarded contributors add their expertise to discussions of MDI technology and practice.
  • A discussion of Engineering Assisted SurgeryTM (EASTM) enhances your care by improving diagnosis and 3-D planning, reducing intervention trauma, and improving the standardization of quality and outcomes.
  • Clinician’s MDI Forum includes Q & A sections allowing you to quickly find answers to commonly asked questions.

Table of Contents

Foreward by Dr. Gordon J. Christensen

Chapter 1
Sendax Hybrid Mini Dental Implant Applications: Combining Natural Tooth Abutments with Conventional and Mini Dental Implants
Victor I. Sendax

Chapter 2
The Basic Insertion and Reconstructive Protocol Guidelines: Step by Step   
Victor I. Sendax

Chapter 3
MDI  Background
Burton E. Balkin 

Chapter 4
MDI Biomedical-Engineering Analyses

Biomechanical Perspectives Relevant To The Use Of Mini-Implants
John B. Brunski

Biomaterial and Bioengineering Considerations in Conventional Implant and Mini Implant Design
Jack E. Lemons

Chapter 5
The General Practitioner’s Pivotal Role in Coordinating MDI Therapeutics

The General Practitioner’s Pivotal Role in Coordinating MDI Therapeutics
Bruce J. Lish

Everyday Problem-Solving with Mini Dental Implants: A Private Practitioner’s General Practice Retrospective
Leonard R Machi

Chapter 6
MDI Solutions for the Medically Compromised Patient
Harold I. Sussman, Arthur R. Volker

Chapter 7
An Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeon’s Role in Advanced MDI Therapeutics: Engineering Assisted Surgery™, MDIs in Functional Reconstructive Surgery Within Great Britain and New Zealand Venues
Ninian Spenceley Peckitt

Chapter 8
The Maxillofacial Prosthodontist’s Role in Post-Cancer Rehabilitation Utilizing Mini Implants (MDIs)
George C. Bohle III, Gregory C. Bohle

Chapter 9
The Orthodontist’s Role in MDI Therapeutics: ORTHO Transitional Anchorage Devices (TADs) and Related Applications
Frans Currier, Onur Kadioglu

Chapter 10
The Laboratory Technician’s Key Role in MDI Implant Prosthodontics
Andrew Jaksen, John Kirdahy, Murray Scheiner, and Leonard Marotta

Chapter 11
Concluding Post-Script Analysis 

Positive patient psychology in relation to Mini Dental Implant therapy
Stephen M. Taubenfeld

MDIs; Role in the Contemporary Imaging Evolution: A Current Assessment 
Victor I. Sendax

Chapter 12
The Best of MDI Q & A 
Victor I. Sendax

Epilogue
Summation & Future Horizons: The MDI Latter-Day Equation 
Victor I. Sendax

Glossary

Appendix
Mini Views: Personal Essays on Diverse MDI Topics

Index

About the Author

Victor Sendax

