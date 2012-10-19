Mini Dental Implants
1st Edition
Principles and Practice
Description
Covering the latest advances in mini dental implant technology, Mini Dental Implants: Principles and Practice makes it easy to incorporate MDIs into your practice. An illustrated, evidence-based approach shows how MDIs can provide successful outcomes in long-term use and also in shorter-term transitional applications. This success is proven by 20 years of clinical trials and research, showing that the Sendax Mini Dental Implant System can benefit your patients with faster surgery, reduced pain, faster healing, and less risk of infection. Written by noted implant dentistry expert Dr. Victor I. Sendax, this text allows you to offer patients a minimally invasive, immediately functional, and lower-cost alternative to traditional dental implants.
Key Features
- Easy-to-understand coverage from different perspectives allows you to access information most applicable to your own practice, and to learn more about the other roles involved in achieving successful outcomes, including the general practitioner, periodontist, oral & maxillofacial surgeon, maxillofacial prosthodontist, orthodontist, and laboratory technician.
- An advanced approach with evidence-based outcomes clearly demonstrates the success of mini dental implant technology and keeps you on the cutting edge of the science of implantology.
- Well-known author Dr. Victor I. Sendax is a diplomate, past president of The American Board of Oral Implantology/Implant Dentistry and The American Academy of Implant Dentistry, and winner of the 2012 AAID Research Foundation Award.
- Step-by-step instructions show the basic protocol for Sendax MDI insertion and reconstruction.
- Highly regarded contributors add their expertise to discussions of MDI technology and practice.
- A discussion of Engineering Assisted SurgeryTM (EASTM) enhances your care by improving diagnosis and 3-D planning, reducing intervention trauma, and improving the standardization of quality and outcomes.
- Clinician’s MDI Forum includes Q & A sections allowing you to quickly find answers to commonly asked questions.
Table of Contents
Foreward by Dr. Gordon J. Christensen
Chapter 1
Sendax Hybrid Mini Dental Implant Applications: Combining Natural Tooth Abutments with Conventional and Mini Dental Implants
Victor I. Sendax
Chapter 2
The Basic Insertion and Reconstructive Protocol Guidelines: Step by Step
Victor I. Sendax
Chapter 3
MDI Background
Burton E. Balkin
Chapter 4
MDI Biomedical-Engineering Analyses
Biomechanical Perspectives Relevant To The Use Of Mini-Implants
John B. Brunski
Biomaterial and Bioengineering Considerations in Conventional Implant and Mini Implant Design
Jack E. Lemons
Chapter 5
The General Practitioner’s Pivotal Role in Coordinating MDI Therapeutics
The General Practitioner’s Pivotal Role in Coordinating MDI Therapeutics
Bruce J. Lish
Everyday Problem-Solving with Mini Dental Implants: A Private Practitioner’s General Practice Retrospective
Leonard R Machi
Chapter 6
MDI Solutions for the Medically Compromised Patient
Harold I. Sussman, Arthur R. Volker
Chapter 7
An Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeon’s Role in Advanced MDI Therapeutics: Engineering Assisted Surgery™, MDIs in Functional Reconstructive Surgery Within Great Britain and New Zealand Venues
Ninian Spenceley Peckitt
Chapter 8
The Maxillofacial Prosthodontist’s Role in Post-Cancer Rehabilitation Utilizing Mini Implants (MDIs)
George C. Bohle III, Gregory C. Bohle
Chapter 9
The Orthodontist’s Role in MDI Therapeutics: ORTHO Transitional Anchorage Devices (TADs) and Related Applications
Frans Currier, Onur Kadioglu
Chapter 10
The Laboratory Technician’s Key Role in MDI Implant Prosthodontics
Andrew Jaksen, John Kirdahy, Murray Scheiner, and Leonard Marotta
Chapter 11
Concluding Post-Script Analysis
Positive patient psychology in relation to Mini Dental Implant therapy
Stephen M. Taubenfeld
MDIs; Role in the Contemporary Imaging Evolution: A Current Assessment
Victor I. Sendax
Chapter 12
The Best of MDI Q & A
Victor I. Sendax
Epilogue
Summation & Future Horizons: The MDI Latter-Day Equation
Victor I. Sendax
Glossary
Appendix
Mini Views: Personal Essays on Diverse MDI Topics
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 320
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2013
- Published:
- 19th October 2012
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455744671
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455774982
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781455743865