Foreward by Dr. Gordon J. Christensen

Chapter 1

Sendax Hybrid Mini Dental Implant Applications: Combining Natural Tooth Abutments with Conventional and Mini Dental Implants

Victor I. Sendax

Chapter 2

The Basic Insertion and Reconstructive Protocol Guidelines: Step by Step

Victor I. Sendax

Chapter 3

MDI Background

Burton E. Balkin

Chapter 4

MDI Biomedical-Engineering Analyses

Biomechanical Perspectives Relevant To The Use Of Mini-Implants

John B. Brunski

Biomaterial and Bioengineering Considerations in Conventional Implant and Mini Implant Design

Jack E. Lemons

Chapter 5

The General Practitioner’s Pivotal Role in Coordinating MDI Therapeutics

Bruce J. Lish

Everyday Problem-Solving with Mini Dental Implants: A Private Practitioner’s General Practice Retrospective

Leonard R Machi

Chapter 6

MDI Solutions for the Medically Compromised Patient

Harold I. Sussman, Arthur R. Volker

Chapter 7

An Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeon’s Role in Advanced MDI Therapeutics: Engineering Assisted Surgery™, MDIs in Functional Reconstructive Surgery Within Great Britain and New Zealand Venues

Ninian Spenceley Peckitt

Chapter 8

The Maxillofacial Prosthodontist’s Role in Post-Cancer Rehabilitation Utilizing Mini Implants (MDIs)

George C. Bohle III, Gregory C. Bohle

Chapter 9

The Orthodontist’s Role in MDI Therapeutics: ORTHO Transitional Anchorage Devices (TADs) and Related Applications

Frans Currier, Onur Kadioglu

Chapter 10

The Laboratory Technician’s Key Role in MDI Implant Prosthodontics

Andrew Jaksen, John Kirdahy, Murray Scheiner, and Leonard Marotta

Chapter 11

Concluding Post-Script Analysis

Positive patient psychology in relation to Mini Dental Implant therapy

Stephen M. Taubenfeld

MDIs; Role in the Contemporary Imaging Evolution: A Current Assessment

Victor I. Sendax

Chapter 12

The Best of MDI Q & A

Victor I. Sendax

Epilogue

Summation & Future Horizons: The MDI Latter-Day Equation

Victor I. Sendax

Glossary

Appendix

Mini Views: Personal Essays on Diverse MDI Topics

Index

