Minerals in Animal and Human Nutrition - 2nd Edition

Minerals in Animal and Human Nutrition

2nd Edition

Editors: L. R. McDowell
eBook ISBN: 9780444529152
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444513670
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 31st July 2003
Page Count: 660
Description

This comprehensive textbook and reference manual presents concise, up-to-date information on mineral nutrition for livestock and poultry, as well as comparative aspects with laboratory animals and humans. Chapters are organized by established and most common minerals, and present information on each mineral's history, properties, distribution, and natural sources, as well as their requirements, metabolism, functions, deficiencies, supplementation methods, and toxicity for various animals. Those minerals for which naturally occurring deficiencies or excesses are known to be of economic importance are emphasized.

A unique feature of this book is the description of the practical implications of mineral deficiencies and excesses, and of the conditions that might result. A large number of classic photographs illustrate mineral deficiencies and toxicities in farm livestock, laboratory animals and humans. Furthermore, it places strong emphasis on mineral supplementation in each chapter, and devotes an entire chapter to this subject.

Table of Contents

Preface. 1. Introduction. 2. Calcium and phosphorus. 3. Sodium and chlorine (common salt). 4. Potassium. 5. Magnesium. 6. Sulfur. 7. Iron. 8. Copper and molybdenum. 9. Cobalt. 10. Iodine. 11. Manganese. 12. Zinc. 13. Selenium. 14. Fluorine. 15. Aluminum, arsenic, cadmium, lead and mercury. 16. Chromium, newly discovered and other trace elements. 17. Natural sources of minerals. 18. Maximum tolerance levels. 19. Mineral supplementation. References. Appendix. Index.

No. of pages: 660
660
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2003
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780444529152
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444513670

About the Editor

L. R. McDowell

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Florida, Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences, Animal Science Department, Gainesville, FL, USA

