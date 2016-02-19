Mineral Salts Absorption in Plants - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080136356, 9781483186481

Mineral Salts Absorption in Plants

1st Edition

International Series of Monographs on Pure and Applied Biology: Plant Physiology

Authors: J. F. Sutcliffe
Editors: P. F. Wareing A. W. Galston
eBook ISBN: 9781483186481
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1962
Page Count: 204
Description

Mineral Salts Absorption in Plants details the contemporary knowledge regarding the mineral salt absorption mechanisms of plants.
The title first covers the history of mineral salt absorption in plants, and then proceeds to tackling the experimental materials and methods. Next, the selection discusses the mechanisms of ion transport. Chapter 4 deals with the factors affecting salt absorption, while Chapter 5 talks about salt absorption and metabolisms. In the sixth chapter, the text covers the structural aspects of salt absorption in cells. The seventh chapter discusses the salts relations of vascular plants. The selection also talks about the soil as a source of mineral salts, along with salt tolerance. The book will be of great use to botanists and horticulturists. Students and researchers in the field of mineral nutrition will also benefit from the text.

Table of Contents


1. Introduction

2. Experimental Materials and Methods

3. Mechanisms of Ion Transport

4. Factors Affecting Salt Absorption

5. Salt Absorption and Metabolism

6. Structural Aspects of Salt Absorption in Cells

7. Salt Relations of Vascular Plants

8. The Soil as a Source of Mineral Salts

9. Salt Tolerance

10. Epilogue

References

Subject Index

Author Index

Details

No. of pages:
204
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1962
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483186481

About the Author

J. F. Sutcliffe

About the Editor

P. F. Wareing

Affiliations and Expertise

University College of Wales, UK

A. W. Galston

