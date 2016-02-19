Mineral Salts Absorption in Plants details the contemporary knowledge regarding the mineral salt absorption mechanisms of plants.

The title first covers the history of mineral salt absorption in plants, and then proceeds to tackling the experimental materials and methods. Next, the selection discusses the mechanisms of ion transport. Chapter 4 deals with the factors affecting salt absorption, while Chapter 5 talks about salt absorption and metabolisms. In the sixth chapter, the text covers the structural aspects of salt absorption in cells. The seventh chapter discusses the salts relations of vascular plants. The selection also talks about the soil as a source of mineral salts, along with salt tolerance. The book will be of great use to botanists and horticulturists. Students and researchers in the field of mineral nutrition will also benefit from the text.