Mindfulness-Based Treatment Approaches - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120885190, 9780080456201

Mindfulness-Based Treatment Approaches

1st Edition

Clinician's Guide to Evidence Base and Applications

Editors: Ruth Baer Ruth Baer
eBook ISBN: 9780080456201
Paperback ISBN: 9780120885190
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 5th December 2005
Page Count: 448

Unavailable

This product is currently not available for sale.
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

Part I Introduction

1 Overview of Mindfulness- and Acceptance-Based Treatment Approaches

Introduction

Mindfulness-Based Stress Reduction

Mindfulness-Based Cognitive Therapy

Mindfulness Skills in Dialectical Behavior Therapy

Mindfulness and Related Skills in Acceptance and Commitment Therapy

Conclusion

References

Part II Applications for Psychological Disorders in Adults

2 Mindfulness-Based Cognitive Therapy for Prevention of Depressive Relapse

Introduction: Depression and Relapse

Theoretical and Conceptual Background of Mindfulness-Based Cognitive Therapy

Empirical Support

Case Study

Practical Issues

Summary

Acknowledgments

References

3 Incorporating Mindfulness- and Acceptance- Based Strategies in the Treatment of Generalized Anxiety Disorder

Brief Description of Generalized Anxiety Disorder

Theoretical and Conceptual Rationale for a Mindfulness and Acceptance-Based Approach to Treating Generalized Anxiety Disorder

Brief Overview of the Treatment

Case Study

Empirical Support to Date

Practical Considerations

Directions for Future Research

Acknowledgments

References

4 Mindfulness-Based Approaches to Eating Disorders

Introduction: Characteristics and Prevalence of Eating Disorders

Mindfulness-Based Treatments for Eating Disorders

Empirical Support for Mindfulness-Based Approaches to Eating Disorders

Case Study

Practical and Conceptual Issues in Using Mindfulness-Based Interventions in Eating Disordered Populations

Concluding Comments

References

5 Acceptance, Mindfulness, Values, and Psychosis: Applying Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT) to the Chronically Mentally Ill

Theoretical and Conceptual Rationale

Case Study

Adaptations for Shorter Inpatient Stays

Review of Empirical Support

Practical Issues

Conclusions

References

6 Mindfulness in Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT) for Borderline Personality Disorder

Introduction

Overview of Dialectical Behavior Therapy

Empirical Support for the Efficacy of Mindfulness in DBT

Case Example

Common Reactions and Problems

Concluding Comments

References

Part III Applications for Psychological Disorders in Children, Adolescents, and Older Adults

7 Mindfulness-Based Cognitive Therapy for Children

Introduction to Mindfulness-Based Cognitive Therapy for Children

Theory and Concepts

Empirical Support for Mindfulness as a Clinical Approach

The Twelve-Session Program

Practical Issues in Working with Children

In Closing

References

8 Mindfulness in Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT) for Adolescents

Introduction

Mindfulness in Adolescent DBT: Laying the Foundation

Core Mindfulness Skills in Adolescent DBT

Case Study

Empirical Support for DBT

Practical Issues and Challenges

References

9 "Like Waking Up from a Dream": Mindfulness Training for Older People with Anxiety and Depression

Introduction

Why Offer Mindfulness Training to Older People?

Treatments Delivered

Case Study: Melissa-"I feel a different person"

Other Support for Efficacy of Mindfulness Training for Older People

Different Etiologies of Emotional Disorders in Older People

Practical Issues

Conclusions and Future Directions: Mindfulness Training is Ideal for Older People

Acknowledgments

References

10 Mindfulness and Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT): Application with Depressed Older Adults with Personality Disorders

Introduction

The Topography of Mindfulness in DBT

DBT and Wise Mind: Links to Empirical Data

Hypothesized Mechanisms of Change for Mindfulness in DBT

Application of DBT with Depressed Older Adults with Comorbid Personality Disorders

Case Study

Empirical Support

Practical Issues

Summary and Conclusions

Acknowledgments

References

Part IV Applications with Medical Populations

11 Mindfulness-Based Stress Reduction (MBSR) as an Intervention for Cancer Patients Theoretical and Conceptual Rationale

Case Study

Review of Empirical Support

Practical Issues

References

12 Mindfulness-Based Stress Reduction (MBSR) with Spanish- and English-Speaking Inner-City Medical Patients

Introduction

Case Study

Conceptual Framework

Literature Review

Practical Issues

Conclusion

Acknowledgments

References

13 Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT) in the Treatment of Chronic Pain

Introduction: Pain and Suffering

Overview of ACT for Chronic Pain

Case Study

Empirical Support for ACT with Chronic Pain

Implementing Mindfulness with the Treatment Team

References

Part V Applications for Interpersonal Relationships

14 Mindfulness-Based Relationship Enhancement (MBRE) in Couples

Introduction: Stress, Relationships, and Mindfulness

Intervention Description

Empirical Support

An Illustrative Case Study

Practical Issues in Offering Mindfulness to Couples

References

15 Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT): A Mindfulness-Based Treatment for Intimate Partner Violence

Introduction

Theoretical and Conceptual Rationale

Case Study: Mr. C

Empirical Support for DBT for Intimate Partner Violence

Practical Implementation of DBT for Intimate Partner Violence

Acknowledgments

References

Part VI Applications for Stress Reduction in the Workplace

16 Mindfulness-Based Stress Reduction (MBSR) in a Worksite Wellness Program

Theoretical and Conceptual Rationale

Case Study

Empirical Support for MBSR in Worksite Programs

Practical Issues in Implementing MBSR in Workplace Settings

References

17 Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT) in the Workplace

Introduction

Theoretical and Conceptual Background

ACT in the Workplace: Implementation and Case Study

Practical Issues

Research on ACT in the Workplace

Conclusion

References

Author Index

Subject Index


Description

Eastern spiritual traditions have long maintained that mindfulness meditation can improve well-being. More recently, mindfulness-based treatment approaches have been successfully utilized to treat anxiety, depressive relapse, eating disorders, psychosis, and borderline personality disorder. This book discusses the conceptual foundation, implementation, and evidence base for the four best-researched mindfulness treatments: mindfulness-based stress reduction (MBSR), mindfulness-based cognitive therapy (MBCT), dialectical behavior therapy (DBT) and acceptance and commitment therapy (ACT).
All chapters were written by researchers with extensive clinical experience. Each chapter includes the conceptual rationale for using a mindfulness-based treatment and a review of the relevant evidence base. A detailed case study illustrates how the intervention is implemented in "real life," exploring the clinical and practical issues that may arise and how they can be managed. This book will be of use to clinicians and researchers interested in understanding and implementing mindfulness based treatments.

Key Features

  • Comprehensive introduction to the best-researched mindfulness-based treatments
  • Covers wide range of problems & disorders (anxiety, depression, eating, psychosis, personality disorders, stress, pain, relationship problems, etc)
  • Discusses a wide range of populations (children, adolescents, older adults, couples)
  • Includes wide range of settings (outpatient, inpatient, medical, mental health, workplace)
  • Clinically rich, illustrative case study in every chapter
  • International perspectives represented (authors from US, Canada, Britain, Sweden)

Readership

Mental health clinicians in a wide range of settings, including psychologists, psychiatrists, counselors, social workers, and mental health nurses as well as researchers, teachers, and academicians interested in mental health treatment.

Details

No. of pages:
448
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2006
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080456201
Paperback ISBN:
9780120885190

Reviews

"...a valuable addition to the library of clinicians and researchers interested in mindfulness-based treatments for a wide variety of disorders and populations." -PsycCRITIQUES

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

Ruth Baer

Ruth Baer Editor

Ruth Baer is Professor of Psychology at the University of Kentucky. She has published widely on the assessment of mindfulness, mindfulness-based interventions and their mechanisms of change, relationships between mindfulness and other aspects of psychological functioning, and mindfulness and related variables in borderline personality disorder. She teaches and supervises several mindfulness-based interventions, including acceptance and commitment therapy (ACT), dialectical behavior therapy (DBT), mindfulness-based cognitive therapy (MBCT), mindfulness-based relapse prevention (MBRP), and mindfulness-based stress reduction (MBSR). Prof. Baer is the developer of the Kentucky Inventory of Mindfulness Skills and the Five Facet Mindfulness Questionnaire, and editor of two previous books for professionals: Mindfulness-Based Treatment Approaches: Clinician’s Guide to Evidence Base and Application, and Assessing Mindfulness and Acceptance: Illuminating the Processes of Change. She serves on the editorial boards of several journals and has presented many talks and workshops on mindfulness in the US and abroad. Her latest book presents a self-help approach to mindfulness for the general public and is published in the US as The Practicing Happiness Workbook: How Mindfulness Can Free You From the Four Psychological Traps that Keep You Stressed, Anxious, and Depressed, and in the United Kingdom as Practising Happiness: How Mindfulness Can Free You from Psychological Traps and Help you Build the Life you Want.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Kentucky, Lexington, USA

Ruth Baer

Ruth Baer Editor

Ruth Baer is Professor of Psychology at the University of Kentucky. She has published widely on the assessment of mindfulness, mindfulness-based interventions and their mechanisms of change, relationships between mindfulness and other aspects of psychological functioning, and mindfulness and related variables in borderline personality disorder. She teaches and supervises several mindfulness-based interventions, including acceptance and commitment therapy (ACT), dialectical behavior therapy (DBT), mindfulness-based cognitive therapy (MBCT), mindfulness-based relapse prevention (MBRP), and mindfulness-based stress reduction (MBSR). Prof. Baer is the developer of the Kentucky Inventory of Mindfulness Skills and the Five Facet Mindfulness Questionnaire, and editor of two previous books for professionals: Mindfulness-Based Treatment Approaches: Clinician’s Guide to Evidence Base and Application, and Assessing Mindfulness and Acceptance: Illuminating the Processes of Change. She serves on the editorial boards of several journals and has presented many talks and workshops on mindfulness in the US and abroad. Her latest book presents a self-help approach to mindfulness for the general public and is published in the US as The Practicing Happiness Workbook: How Mindfulness Can Free You From the Four Psychological Traps that Keep You Stressed, Anxious, and Depressed, and in the United Kingdom as Practising Happiness: How Mindfulness Can Free You from Psychological Traps and Help you Build the Life you Want.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Kentucky, Lexington, USA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.