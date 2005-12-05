Mindfulness-Based Treatment Approaches

Table of Contents



List of Contributors

Preface

Part I Introduction

1 Overview of Mindfulness- and Acceptance-Based Treatment Approaches

Introduction

Mindfulness-Based Stress Reduction

Mindfulness-Based Cognitive Therapy

Mindfulness Skills in Dialectical Behavior Therapy

Mindfulness and Related Skills in Acceptance and Commitment Therapy

Conclusion

References

Part II Applications for Psychological Disorders in Adults

2 Mindfulness-Based Cognitive Therapy for Prevention of Depressive Relapse

Introduction: Depression and Relapse

Theoretical and Conceptual Background of Mindfulness-Based Cognitive Therapy

Empirical Support

Case Study

Practical Issues

Summary

Acknowledgments

References

3 Incorporating Mindfulness- and Acceptance- Based Strategies in the Treatment of Generalized Anxiety Disorder

Brief Description of Generalized Anxiety Disorder

Theoretical and Conceptual Rationale for a Mindfulness and Acceptance-Based Approach to Treating Generalized Anxiety Disorder

Brief Overview of the Treatment

Case Study

Empirical Support to Date

Practical Considerations

Directions for Future Research

Acknowledgments

References

4 Mindfulness-Based Approaches to Eating Disorders

Introduction: Characteristics and Prevalence of Eating Disorders

Mindfulness-Based Treatments for Eating Disorders

Empirical Support for Mindfulness-Based Approaches to Eating Disorders

Case Study

Practical and Conceptual Issues in Using Mindfulness-Based Interventions in Eating Disordered Populations

Concluding Comments

References

5 Acceptance, Mindfulness, Values, and Psychosis: Applying Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT) to the Chronically Mentally Ill

Theoretical and Conceptual Rationale

Case Study

Adaptations for Shorter Inpatient Stays

Review of Empirical Support

Practical Issues

Conclusions

References

6 Mindfulness in Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT) for Borderline Personality Disorder

Introduction

Overview of Dialectical Behavior Therapy

Empirical Support for the Efficacy of Mindfulness in DBT

Case Example

Common Reactions and Problems

Concluding Comments

References

Part III Applications for Psychological Disorders in Children, Adolescents, and Older Adults

7 Mindfulness-Based Cognitive Therapy for Children

Introduction to Mindfulness-Based Cognitive Therapy for Children

Theory and Concepts

Empirical Support for Mindfulness as a Clinical Approach

The Twelve-Session Program

Practical Issues in Working with Children

In Closing

References

8 Mindfulness in Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT) for Adolescents

Introduction

Mindfulness in Adolescent DBT: Laying the Foundation

Core Mindfulness Skills in Adolescent DBT

Case Study

Empirical Support for DBT

Practical Issues and Challenges

References

9 "Like Waking Up from a Dream": Mindfulness Training for Older People with Anxiety and Depression

Introduction

Why Offer Mindfulness Training to Older People?

Treatments Delivered

Case Study: Melissa-"I feel a different person"

Other Support for Efficacy of Mindfulness Training for Older People

Different Etiologies of Emotional Disorders in Older People

Practical Issues

Conclusions and Future Directions: Mindfulness Training is Ideal for Older People

Acknowledgments

References

10 Mindfulness and Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT): Application with Depressed Older Adults with Personality Disorders

Introduction

The Topography of Mindfulness in DBT

DBT and Wise Mind: Links to Empirical Data

Hypothesized Mechanisms of Change for Mindfulness in DBT

Application of DBT with Depressed Older Adults with Comorbid Personality Disorders

Case Study

Empirical Support

Practical Issues

Summary and Conclusions

Acknowledgments

References

Part IV Applications with Medical Populations

11 Mindfulness-Based Stress Reduction (MBSR) as an Intervention for Cancer Patients Theoretical and Conceptual Rationale

Case Study

Review of Empirical Support

Practical Issues

References

12 Mindfulness-Based Stress Reduction (MBSR) with Spanish- and English-Speaking Inner-City Medical Patients

Introduction

Case Study

Conceptual Framework

Literature Review

Practical Issues

Conclusion

Acknowledgments

References

13 Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT) in the Treatment of Chronic Pain

Introduction: Pain and Suffering

Overview of ACT for Chronic Pain

Case Study

Empirical Support for ACT with Chronic Pain

Implementing Mindfulness with the Treatment Team

References

Part V Applications for Interpersonal Relationships

14 Mindfulness-Based Relationship Enhancement (MBRE) in Couples

Introduction: Stress, Relationships, and Mindfulness

Intervention Description

Empirical Support

An Illustrative Case Study

Practical Issues in Offering Mindfulness to Couples

References

15 Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT): A Mindfulness-Based Treatment for Intimate Partner Violence

Introduction

Theoretical and Conceptual Rationale

Case Study: Mr. C

Empirical Support for DBT for Intimate Partner Violence

Practical Implementation of DBT for Intimate Partner Violence

Acknowledgments

References

Part VI Applications for Stress Reduction in the Workplace

16 Mindfulness-Based Stress Reduction (MBSR) in a Worksite Wellness Program

Theoretical and Conceptual Rationale

Case Study

Empirical Support for MBSR in Worksite Programs

Practical Issues in Implementing MBSR in Workplace Settings

References

17 Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT) in the Workplace

Introduction

Theoretical and Conceptual Background

ACT in the Workplace: Implementation and Case Study

Practical Issues

Research on ACT in the Workplace

Conclusion

References

Author Index

Subject Index

