Mindfulness-Based Treatment Approaches
1st Edition
Clinician's Guide to Evidence Base and Applications
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Part I Introduction
1 Overview of Mindfulness- and Acceptance-Based Treatment Approaches
Introduction
Mindfulness-Based Stress Reduction
Mindfulness-Based Cognitive Therapy
Mindfulness Skills in Dialectical Behavior Therapy
Mindfulness and Related Skills in Acceptance and Commitment Therapy
Conclusion
References
Part II Applications for Psychological Disorders in Adults
2 Mindfulness-Based Cognitive Therapy for Prevention of Depressive Relapse
Introduction: Depression and Relapse
Theoretical and Conceptual Background of Mindfulness-Based Cognitive Therapy
Empirical Support
Case Study
Practical Issues
Summary
Acknowledgments
References
3 Incorporating Mindfulness- and Acceptance- Based Strategies in the Treatment of Generalized Anxiety Disorder
Brief Description of Generalized Anxiety Disorder
Theoretical and Conceptual Rationale for a Mindfulness and Acceptance-Based Approach to Treating Generalized Anxiety Disorder
Brief Overview of the Treatment
Case Study
Empirical Support to Date
Practical Considerations
Directions for Future Research
Acknowledgments
References
4 Mindfulness-Based Approaches to Eating Disorders
Introduction: Characteristics and Prevalence of Eating Disorders
Mindfulness-Based Treatments for Eating Disorders
Empirical Support for Mindfulness-Based Approaches to Eating Disorders
Case Study
Practical and Conceptual Issues in Using Mindfulness-Based Interventions in Eating Disordered Populations
Concluding Comments
References
5 Acceptance, Mindfulness, Values, and Psychosis: Applying Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT) to the Chronically Mentally Ill
Theoretical and Conceptual Rationale
Case Study
Adaptations for Shorter Inpatient Stays
Review of Empirical Support
Practical Issues
Conclusions
References
6 Mindfulness in Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT) for Borderline Personality Disorder
Introduction
Overview of Dialectical Behavior Therapy
Empirical Support for the Efficacy of Mindfulness in DBT
Case Example
Common Reactions and Problems
Concluding Comments
References
Part III Applications for Psychological Disorders in Children, Adolescents, and Older Adults
7 Mindfulness-Based Cognitive Therapy for Children
Introduction to Mindfulness-Based Cognitive Therapy for Children
Theory and Concepts
Empirical Support for Mindfulness as a Clinical Approach
The Twelve-Session Program
Practical Issues in Working with Children
In Closing
References
8 Mindfulness in Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT) for Adolescents
Introduction
Mindfulness in Adolescent DBT: Laying the Foundation
Core Mindfulness Skills in Adolescent DBT
Case Study
Empirical Support for DBT
Practical Issues and Challenges
References
9 "Like Waking Up from a Dream": Mindfulness Training for Older People with Anxiety and Depression
Introduction
Why Offer Mindfulness Training to Older People?
Treatments Delivered
Case Study: Melissa-"I feel a different person"
Other Support for Efficacy of Mindfulness Training for Older People
Different Etiologies of Emotional Disorders in Older People
Practical Issues
Conclusions and Future Directions: Mindfulness Training is Ideal for Older People
Acknowledgments
References
10 Mindfulness and Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT): Application with Depressed Older Adults with Personality Disorders
Introduction
The Topography of Mindfulness in DBT
DBT and Wise Mind: Links to Empirical Data
Hypothesized Mechanisms of Change for Mindfulness in DBT
Application of DBT with Depressed Older Adults with Comorbid Personality Disorders
Case Study
Empirical Support
Practical Issues
Summary and Conclusions
Acknowledgments
References
Part IV Applications with Medical Populations
11 Mindfulness-Based Stress Reduction (MBSR) as an Intervention for Cancer Patients Theoretical and Conceptual Rationale
Case Study
Review of Empirical Support
Practical Issues
References
12 Mindfulness-Based Stress Reduction (MBSR) with Spanish- and English-Speaking Inner-City Medical Patients
Introduction
Case Study
Conceptual Framework
Literature Review
Practical Issues
Conclusion
Acknowledgments
References
13 Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT) in the Treatment of Chronic Pain
Introduction: Pain and Suffering
Overview of ACT for Chronic Pain
Case Study
Empirical Support for ACT with Chronic Pain
Implementing Mindfulness with the Treatment Team
References
Part V Applications for Interpersonal Relationships
14 Mindfulness-Based Relationship Enhancement (MBRE) in Couples
Introduction: Stress, Relationships, and Mindfulness
Intervention Description
Empirical Support
An Illustrative Case Study
Practical Issues in Offering Mindfulness to Couples
References
15 Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT): A Mindfulness-Based Treatment for Intimate Partner Violence
Introduction
Theoretical and Conceptual Rationale
Case Study: Mr. C
Empirical Support for DBT for Intimate Partner Violence
Practical Implementation of DBT for Intimate Partner Violence
Acknowledgments
References
Part VI Applications for Stress Reduction in the Workplace
16 Mindfulness-Based Stress Reduction (MBSR) in a Worksite Wellness Program
Theoretical and Conceptual Rationale
Case Study
Empirical Support for MBSR in Worksite Programs
Practical Issues in Implementing MBSR in Workplace Settings
References
17 Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT) in the Workplace
Introduction
Theoretical and Conceptual Background
ACT in the Workplace: Implementation and Case Study
Practical Issues
Research on ACT in the Workplace
Conclusion
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Description
Eastern spiritual traditions have long maintained that mindfulness meditation can improve well-being. More recently, mindfulness-based treatment approaches have been successfully utilized to treat anxiety, depressive relapse, eating disorders, psychosis, and borderline personality disorder. This book discusses the conceptual foundation, implementation, and evidence base for the four best-researched mindfulness treatments: mindfulness-based stress reduction (MBSR), mindfulness-based cognitive therapy (MBCT), dialectical behavior therapy (DBT) and acceptance and commitment therapy (ACT).
All chapters were written by researchers with extensive clinical experience. Each chapter includes the conceptual rationale for using a mindfulness-based treatment and a review of the relevant evidence base. A detailed case study illustrates how the intervention is implemented in "real life," exploring the clinical and practical issues that may arise and how they can be managed. This book will be of use to clinicians and researchers interested in understanding and implementing mindfulness based treatments.
Key Features
- Comprehensive introduction to the best-researched mindfulness-based treatments
- Covers wide range of problems & disorders (anxiety, depression, eating, psychosis, personality disorders, stress, pain, relationship problems, etc)
- Discusses a wide range of populations (children, adolescents, older adults, couples)
- Includes wide range of settings (outpatient, inpatient, medical, mental health, workplace)
- Clinically rich, illustrative case study in every chapter
- International perspectives represented (authors from US, Canada, Britain, Sweden)
Readership
Mental health clinicians in a wide range of settings, including psychologists, psychiatrists, counselors, social workers, and mental health nurses as well as researchers, teachers, and academicians interested in mental health treatment.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 448
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2006
- Published:
- 5th December 2005
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080456201
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780120885190
Reviews
"...a valuable addition to the library of clinicians and researchers interested in mindfulness-based treatments for a wide variety of disorders and populations." -PsycCRITIQUES
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Ruth Baer Editor
Ruth Baer is Professor of Psychology at the University of Kentucky. She has published widely on the assessment of mindfulness, mindfulness-based interventions and their mechanisms of change, relationships between mindfulness and other aspects of psychological functioning, and mindfulness and related variables in borderline personality disorder. She teaches and supervises several mindfulness-based interventions, including acceptance and commitment therapy (ACT), dialectical behavior therapy (DBT), mindfulness-based cognitive therapy (MBCT), mindfulness-based relapse prevention (MBRP), and mindfulness-based stress reduction (MBSR). Prof. Baer is the developer of the Kentucky Inventory of Mindfulness Skills and the Five Facet Mindfulness Questionnaire, and editor of two previous books for professionals: Mindfulness-Based Treatment Approaches: Clinician’s Guide to Evidence Base and Application, and Assessing Mindfulness and Acceptance: Illuminating the Processes of Change. She serves on the editorial boards of several journals and has presented many talks and workshops on mindfulness in the US and abroad. Her latest book presents a self-help approach to mindfulness for the general public and is published in the US as The Practicing Happiness Workbook: How Mindfulness Can Free You From the Four Psychological Traps that Keep You Stressed, Anxious, and Depressed, and in the United Kingdom as Practising Happiness: How Mindfulness Can Free You from Psychological Traps and Help you Build the Life you Want.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Kentucky, Lexington, USA
