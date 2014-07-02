Milk Proteins
2nd Edition
From Expression to Food
Table of Contents
- Food Science and Technology International Series
- List of Contributors
- Preface to the Second Edition
- Preface to the First Edition
- Chapter 1: The World Supply of Food and the Role of Dairy Protein
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Hunger and the need for food
- The dietary essential amino acids in proteins
- Identifying the countries deficient in dietary essential amino acids
- Demographic changes, aging populations, and the need for quality protein and essential amino acids
- Global trade in proteins, the long-term prospects, with a focus on dairy foods
- Conclusions
- Chapter 2: Milk: An Overview
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Evolution of mammals and lactation
- Utilization of milk
- Composition of milk
- Milk constituents
- Summary
- Chapter 3: The Comparative Genomics of Monotremes, Marsupials, and Pinnipeds: Models to Examine the Functions of Milk Proteins
- Abstract
- Introduction
- The echidna (Tachyglossus aculeatus)
- The tammar wallaby (Macropus eugenii)
- A role for milk in the control of mammary function
- The fur seal
- New player in milk bioactives; MicroRNA
- Conclusions
- Chapter 4: Significance, Origin, and Function of Bovine Milk Proteins: The Biological Implications of Manipulation or Modification
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Origins of milk proteins
- Constraints and opportunities for evolution or manipulation of bovine milk proteins
- Conclusion
- Chapter 5: Post-translational Modifications of Caseins
- Abstract
- Introduction
- The caseins
- Caseins from other species
- Conclusions
- Chapter 6: Casein Micelle Structure and Stability
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Casein primary structure and interactions
- Casein micelle properties
- Models of casein micelle structure
- Concluding remarks
- Chapter 7: Structure and Stability of Whey Proteins
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Bovine β-Lactoglobulin
- α-Lactalbumin
- Serum albumin
- Immunoglobulins
- Lactoferrin
- Concluding remarks
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter 8: Effects of High-pressure Processing on Structure and Interactions of Milk Proteins
- Abstract
- Introduction
- High-pressure-induced changes in caseins
- Effects of high pressure on interactions of milk proteins involving whey proteins
- Concluding remarks
- Acknowledgment
- Chapter 9: The Whey Proteins in Milk: Thermal Denaturation, Physical Interactions, and Effects on the Functional Properties of Milk
- Abstract
- Introduction
- The casein micelle
- The heat treatment of milk
- Relationships between denaturation/interactions of the whey proteins in heated milk and the functional properties of milk
- Conclusion
- Chapter 10: Effects of Drying on Milk Proteins
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Properties of spray-dried milk products
- Principles of spray drying
- Process improvement
- Drying of proteins
- Conclusions
- Chapter 11: Changes in Milk Proteins during Storage of Dry Powders
- Abstract
- Introduction
- The formation of maillard and pre-maillard compounds
- Formation of isopeptide bonds
- Amino acids other than lysine
- Implications for nutritional value of milk proteins
- Product-specific storage trials
- Conclusions
- Chapter 12: Interactions and Functionality of Milk Proteins in Food Emulsions
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Adsorption of Milk Proteins During the Formation of Emulsions
- Stability of Milk Protein-Based Emulsions
- Heat-Induced Changes in Milk Protein-Based Emulsions
- Pressure-Induced Changes in Milk Protein-Based Emulsions
- Milk Protein Hydrolysates and Oil-In-Water Emulsions
- Lactoferrin-Based Oil-In-Water Emulsions
- Lipid Oxidation in Milk Protein-Based Emulsions
- Behavior of Milk Protein-Stabilized Emulsions Under Physiological Conditions
- Conclusions
- Chapter 13: Milk Protein–Polysaccharide Interactions
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Mixing behavior of biopolymers
- Phase diagram
- Nature of interactions in protein–polysaccharide systems
- Milk protein–polysaccharide interactions in the aqueous phase
- Milk protein–polysaccharide interactions at the interface
- Rheological properties and microstructures of protein–polysaccharide systems
- Concluding remarks
- Chapter 14: Interactions between Milk Proteins and Micronutrients
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Interactions Between native Milk Proteins and Micronutrients
- Interactions between process-modified milk proteins and micronutrients
- Conclusions
- Chapter 15: Model Food Systems and Protein Functionality
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Protein functionality in foods
- Role of interactions in determining food characteristics
- Processing effects
- Uses of model food systems
- Applications of model food systems
- Use of model food systems for other food components
- Limitations
- Conclusions
- Chapter 16: Sensory Properties of Dairy Proteins
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Sensory analysis
- Whey proteins
- Milk proteins
- Caseins and hydrolysates
- Flavor binding
- Conclusions
- Acknowledgment
- Chapter 17: Milk Protein Gels
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Rennet-induced gels
- Acid-induced milk gels
- Whey protein gels
- Conclusions
- Acknowledgment
- Chapter 18: Milk Proteins—A Cornucopia for Developing Functional Foods
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Functional foods
- Milk proteins as a source of amino acids—specialized nutritionals
- Milk proteins as a source of amino acids—specific physiological roles
- Milk proteins as a source of amino acids—role in providing calories and in promoting satiety
- Milk proteins as a source of bioactive peptides
- Conclusions
- Chapter 19: Milk Proteins and Human Health
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Milk proteins, metabolic health, and type 2 diabetes
- Milk proteins, obesity, and weight control
- Milk proteins and bone health
- Conclusions
- Chapter 20: Milk Proteins: Digestion and Absorption in the Gastrointestinal Tract
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Digestion of milk proteins
- Milk protein hydrolysis in the intestinal lumen
- Peptides released during digestion
- Impact of processing on milk protein digestion and absorption
- Conclusions
- Chapter 21: Milk Proteins: The Future
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Global issues for food
- Consumer demands and trends for food and ingredients
- New technologies and their possible effect on milk protein ingredients and products
- Conclusions
- Index
Description
Understanding of the interactions of milk proteins in complex food systems continues to progress, resulting in specialized milk-protein based applications in functional foods, and in protein ingredients for specific health applications. Milk Proteins is the first and only presentation of the entire dairy food chain – from the source to the nutritional aspects affecting the consumer.
With focus on the molecular structures and interactions of milk proteins in various processing methods, Milk Proteins presents a comprehensive overview of the biology and chemistry of milk, as well as featuring the latest science and developments. Significant insight into the use of milk proteins from an industry viewpoint provides valuable application-based information. Those working with food and nutritional research and product development will find this book useful.
Key Features
- 20% new chapter content — full revision throughout
- New chapters address: role of milk proteins in human health; aspects of digestion and absorption of milk proteins in the GIT; consumer demand and future trends in milk proteins; and world supply of proteins with a focus on dairy proteins
- Internationally recognized authors and editors bring academic and industrial insights to this important topic
Readership
Professionals, academics and graduate students working in any of the dairy-related industries or disciplines will find this information valuable to their work
Details
- No. of pages:
- 622
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2014
- Published:
- 2nd July 2014
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780124051751
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780124051713
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128100448
About the Editors
Mike Boland Editor
Mike Boland joined the Riddet Institute in 2006 after 15 years in the dairy industry, first with the New Zealand Dairy Research Institute and then with Fonterra. During this time he headed a group involved in protein research and was General Manager for strategic research. He was also Global Program Leader for the New Zealand Dairy Board's Milk Characteristics program. Extensive liaison with high profile overseas researchers in the UK, USA and Germany enabled Dr Boland to bring the very best of those collaborations to his New Zealand work resulting in excellence in commercial processes and innovation for New Zealand. Dr Boland has published about 80 papers and 6 patents.
Affiliations and Expertise
Riddet Institute, Massey University - Palmerston North, New Zealand
Harjinder Singh Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Riddet Institute, Massey University, Palmerston North, New Zealand
Abby Thompson Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Riddet Institute, Massey University, New Zealand