Milk Proteins V1
1st Edition
Chemistry and Molecular Biology
Milk Proteins: Chemistry and Molecular Biology, Volume I discusses the structure of evolution and biological function of milk proteins and enzymes. The milk proteins arise from a specific mammalian adaptation, and their study is important in its own right. However, the properties of milk proteins are such that their study has attained considerable importance in protein chemistry. In order to have a proper appreciation of the properties of milk proteins, this volume provides a general perspective and strategy for their study. This book is divided into three parts. Part A focuses on the historical survey of milk proteins, its comparative examination and characterization, and study of its immunological and allergenic reactions. Parts B and C discuss the basis of chemical and physical approaches most appropriate to the investigation of milk proteins. This publication is recommended to protein chemists and biochemists working in other areas. It will also serve as a good reference for advanced undergraduate and graduate students of milk protein chemistry.
List of Contributors
Preface
Contents of Volume II
Part A History, Occurrence, and Immunology of Milk Proteins
General Introduction
1 Milk Proteins in Retrospect
I. Introduction
II. Protein Distribution in Milk
III. Casein
IV. Whey Proteins
References
2 Protein Composition of Milk
I. Introduction
II. Methods of Fractionation and Analysis
III. Nomenclature
IV. Physical and Chemical Properties
V. Biosynthesis
VI. Biological Functions
VII. Milk Protein Composition
References
3 Immunological Studies of Milk
I. Introduction
II. Immunological Studies of Cow Milk
III. Immunological Studies of Human Milk
IV. Immunological Studies of Milk from Various Species Other than Man and Cow
V. Transfer of Immunity from Mother to Offspring via Colostrum
VI. Immunological Studies of Processed Milk and Milk Products
VII. Allergy to Milk Proteins
References
Part B Chemical Methods in the Characterization of Milk Proteins
General Introduction
4. General Methods and Elemental Analysis
I. General Methods
II. Determination of Total Nitrogen
III. Determination of Metals
IV. Determination of Phosphorus
V. Determination of Sulfur
5 Amino Acid, Peptide, and Functional Group Analysis
I. Amino Acid and Peptide Analysis
II. Functional Group Analysis and Modification
6. Analysis and Structural Chemistry of the Carbohydrate of Glycoproteins
I. Carbohydrate Composition
II. The Structure and Linkage of the Carbohydrate in Glycoproteins
References for Part B
Part C Physical Approaches to the Study of Milk Proteins: Basic Concepts, Experimental Methods, and Results
General Introduction
7 The Elucidation of Interacting Systems in Terms of Physical Parameters
I. Migration Methods Involving a Plateau Region of Original Solution
II. Zone Migration Methods
III. Equilibrium Methods
8 Effects of Changes in Environmental Conditions on the State of Association, Conformation, and Structure
I. Introduction
II. Useful Changes in Environment: Denaturation and Specific Reagents
III. Thermodynamic Consideration of Multicomponent Systems: Equilibrium Experiments
IV. Partial Specific Volume and Volume Changes
V. Transport Experiments
VI. Viscosity
VII. Overall Size and Shape
VIII. pH Titration Curves
IX. Conformation: Optical Rotatory Dispersion and Circular Dichroism
X. Ultraviolet Spectra
XI. Infrared Spectra
XII. A Note on X-Ray Crystallography and Its Relation to Solution Studies
XIII. Electron Microscopy
References for Part C
Author Index
Subject Index
- No. of pages:
- 540
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1970
- Published:
- 1st January 1970
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323146647