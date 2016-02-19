Milk Proteins V1

Milk Proteins: Chemistry and Molecular Biology, Volume I discusses the structure of evolution and biological function of milk proteins and enzymes. The milk proteins arise from a specific mammalian adaptation, and their study is important in its own right. However, the properties of milk proteins are such that their study has attained considerable importance in protein chemistry. In order to have a proper appreciation of the properties of milk proteins, this volume provides a general perspective and strategy for their study. This book is divided into three parts. Part A focuses on the historical survey of milk proteins, its comparative examination and characterization, and study of its immunological and allergenic reactions. Parts B and C discuss the basis of chemical and physical approaches most appropriate to the investigation of milk proteins. This publication is recommended to protein chemists and biochemists working in other areas. It will also serve as a good reference for advanced undergraduate and graduate students of milk protein chemistry.

Table of Contents



List of Contributors

Preface

Contents of Volume II

Part A History, Occurrence, and Immunology of Milk Proteins

General Introduction

1 Milk Proteins in Retrospect

I. Introduction

II. Protein Distribution in Milk

III. Casein

IV. Whey Proteins

2 Protein Composition of Milk

I. Introduction

II. Methods of Fractionation and Analysis

III. Nomenclature

IV. Physical and Chemical Properties

V. Biosynthesis

VI. Biological Functions

VII. Milk Protein Composition

3 Immunological Studies of Milk

I. Introduction

II. Immunological Studies of Cow Milk

III. Immunological Studies of Human Milk

IV. Immunological Studies of Milk from Various Species Other than Man and Cow

V. Transfer of Immunity from Mother to Offspring via Colostrum

VI. Immunological Studies of Processed Milk and Milk Products

VII. Allergy to Milk Proteins

Part B Chemical Methods in the Characterization of Milk Proteins

General Introduction

4. General Methods and Elemental Analysis

I. General Methods

II. Determination of Total Nitrogen

III. Determination of Metals

IV. Determination of Phosphorus

V. Determination of Sulfur

5 Amino Acid, Peptide, and Functional Group Analysis

I. Amino Acid and Peptide Analysis

II. Functional Group Analysis and Modification

6. Analysis and Structural Chemistry of the Carbohydrate of Glycoproteins

I. Carbohydrate Composition

II. The Structure and Linkage of the Carbohydrate in Glycoproteins

Part C Physical Approaches to the Study of Milk Proteins: Basic Concepts, Experimental Methods, and Results

General Introduction

7 The Elucidation of Interacting Systems in Terms of Physical Parameters

I. Migration Methods Involving a Plateau Region of Original Solution

II. Zone Migration Methods

III. Equilibrium Methods

8 Effects of Changes in Environmental Conditions on the State of Association, Conformation, and Structure

I. Introduction

II. Useful Changes in Environment: Denaturation and Specific Reagents

III. Thermodynamic Consideration of Multicomponent Systems: Equilibrium Experiments

IV. Partial Specific Volume and Volume Changes

V. Transport Experiments

VI. Viscosity

VII. Overall Size and Shape

VIII. pH Titration Curves

IX. Conformation: Optical Rotatory Dispersion and Circular Dichroism

X. Ultraviolet Spectra

XI. Infrared Spectra

XII. A Note on X-Ray Crystallography and Its Relation to Solution Studies

XIII. Electron Microscopy

